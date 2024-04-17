This 2nd Grade Class Picked One of the Best March Madness Brackets in the Nation
Teaching & Learning

This 2nd Grade Class Picked One of the Best March Madness Brackets in the Nation

By Caitlynn Peetz — April 17, 2024 2 min read
UConn guard Hassan Diarra (10) scores past Purdue guard Myles Colvin (5) during the second half of the NCAA college Final Four championship basketball game on April 8, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz.
UConn guard Hassan Diarra scores past Purdue guard Myles Colvin during the second half of the NCAA college Final Four championship basketball game on April 8, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. A 2nd grade class in North Carolina completed one of the best March Madness brackets in the nation for the annual tournament.
David J. Phillip/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

What are the odds that a class of 2nd graders filled out a better March Madness bracket than you?

Surprisingly good, actually.

Like more than 23 million other people, the 18 2nd grade students in Matt Falcone’s class at Olive Chapel Elementary School in Apex, N.C., filled out an NCAA basketball tournament bracket in early March. But while millions of people watched their picks lose and their brackets get busted, Falcone’s students spent the next three weeks watching their bracket rise in the rankings—all the way up to fifth place in the entire country on ESPN’s bracket leaderboard for the men’s tournament.

“It really was a shock for all of us,” Falcone said Wednesday in an interview with Education Week. “This thing that I thought was just going to be a little fun turned out to be super duper amazing—more than I ever expected.”

Of the 61 matchups in the bracket, the class picked 49 right, and nearly all of the games they got wrong were in the tournament’s opening round.

There was no science or trick to the kid’s picks, Falcone said. It was much the opposite, actually.

For each game, Falcone asked the group to, with a show of hands, choose between the two teams. Whichever one received the majority of the votes advanced in the bracket.

Usually, students picked local teams, like Duke and North Carolina State, or their parents’ alma maters. Sometimes, they chose the team with the better mascot. To break the few ties that happened, Falcone simply flipped a coin.

“It really came down to just a vibe check, like, what is everyone feeling like going with, and when we were done, I looked at it and was like, ‘This is definitely a bracket made by 2nd graders,’ but it didn’t matter, it will still be fun,” Falcone said. “Then, it just kept being right and moving up and up in the rankings.”

2nd grade students in Matt Falcone’s class at Olive Chapel Elementary School in Apex, N.C., picked 49 of the 61 winners in the NCAA basketball tournament.
Matt Falcone’s 2nd grade students at Olive Chapel Elementary School in Apex, N.C., picked 49 of the 61 winners in the NCAA basketball tournament.
Courtesy of Matt Falcone

Olive Chapel is a year-round elementary school in the Wake County public school system, so instead of one long summer break, students are dismissed for shorter breaks more frequently. One of those breaks came as the tournament progressed, and, rather than unplugging completely from work, Falcone was excited to post updates on the bracket’s progress for families and students.

The bracket exercise was just intended to be fun and wasn’t tied to lessons. Truthfully, Falcone said he never expected his class to have so much success.

But it just goes to show that even when the odds are slim—the NCAA describes the odds of choosing a perfect bracket as “practically zero"—sometimes they’re in your favor.

The experience has also reinforced for the students that there’s no harm in trying something new, Falcone said.

“It’s like, whatever happens, happens, and if it’s something good, that’s fantastic and if it’s something bad, at least we tried,” he said. “I think it’s taught them a little bit about never giving up because you never know what can happen.”

Although the class won’t get any official rewards from the NCAA for its fifth-place finish, Falcone said he plans to celebrate with his students when they return from break next week, perhaps with a pizza party, or maybe ice cream sundaes.

As for Falcone’s bracket that he filled out individually, without his students?

“It was garbage,” he said. “I definitely needed the class.”

Caitlynn Peetz
Staff Writer Education Week
Caitlynn Peetz is a reporter for Education Week who covers school district leadership and management.

Events

Thu., April 18, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Mathematics Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: Breaking the Cycle: How Districts are Turning around Dismal Math Scores
Math myth: Students just aren't good at it? Join us & learn how districts are boosting math scores.
Register
Tue., April 23, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Achievement Webinar How To Tackle The Biggest Hurdles To Effective Tutoring
Learn how districts overcome the three biggest challenges to implementing high-impact tutoring with fidelity: time, talent, and funding.
Content provided by Saga Education
Register
Tue., April 30, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Reframing Behavior: Neuroscience-Based Practices for Positive Support
Reframing Behavior helps teachers see the “why” of behavior through a neuroscience lens and provides practices that fit into a school day.
Content provided by Crisis Prevention Institute
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Profession This Is the Surprising Career Stage When Teachers Are Unhappiest
Survey data reveal a slump in teachers' job satisfaction a few years into their careers.
Madeline Will
7 min read
Female Asian teacher at her desk marking students' work
iStock/Getty
Teaching Opinion So Much Research, So Little Time for Teachers to Put It Into Practice
Education research is voluminous, but teachers often aren't shown how to adapt the findings into their practice.
Larry Ferlazzo
10 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Reading & Literacy Q&A Want to Improve Reading Proficiency? Talk to Kids More
Education researcher Sonia Cabell explains how effective classroom conversations can boost reading proficiency.
Elizabeth Heubeck
4 min read
A 1st grade teacher speaks with a student about an assignment at Capital City Public Charter School in Washington, D.C., on April 4, 2017.
A 1st grade teacher speaks with a student about an assignment at Capital City Public Charter School in the District of Columbia in 2017.
Allison Shelley/All4Ed
Special Education These Grants Could Help Students With Disabilities Access Jobs, Training
The Ed. Dept. is investing $236 million to help with transitions to careers and post-secondary education.
Alyson Klein
3 min read
Collage of a woman in a wheelchair on a road leading to a large dollar sign. In the woman's hair is a ghosted photo of hands on a laptop.
Collage by Gina Tomko/Education Week + Getty
Load More ▼