The Top 10 Slang Terms Teachers Never Want to Hear Again, Explained

By Marina Whiteleather — December 20, 2024 2 min read
Photo of BINGO card with buzzwords.
Education Week + Getty
Has a student ever called you “Bruh”? Or have you ever scratched your head trying to figure out what “skibidi” means?

Student slang seems to change by the minute, making it tricky to keep up with the latest terms hitting the hallways.

We asked educators on social media to share the slang terms they wish students would stop using, and they did not hold back. Over 360 comments poured in on Facebook and LinkedIn with educators wanting to add their nominations.

Some teachers don’t think slang is distracting, even going as far in some cases to ban it from the classroom. But, as Jill Davidson, a school psychologist, noted in a LinkedIn comment, slang can “enrich our language, [and] encourage creativity. It’s important to know what they mean and how they’re used.”

To help educators better understand the most popular and prevalent slang, we’ve rounded up the top 10 terms teachers told us they are sick of hearing. We put together definitions for each one and selected videos of teachers explaining how this inscrutable, secret language is used in schools.

Sigma

/sɪɡmə/

This is a slang term for “the best” and can be used to describe someone who is an alpha male.

@mr_lindsay_sped What the #sigma are these kids saying? #genalpha #slang #middleschoolslang #teachersoftiktok #teacherfyp #fyp #whatthesigma ♬ original sound - Mr. Lindsay

Drip

/drip/
It is often used to describe clothes or accessories that are cool or stylish.

@mrallenmath Replying to @authentic.homes time to expand your vocabulary! #teacher #teachers #teachersoftiktok #teachertok #slang #drip #drippy #drippin #fyp #foryoupage #school #teacherlife ♬ NO SNITCHING (with Dusty Locane) - Lil Mabu & DUSTY LOCANE

Ate

/ate/
The verb is used to used to praise someone for doing something well or having good style. The phrase “4+4" can also be used in the same way as “ate.”

@foreveryounga_ Learning slang from Gen Z students 🙄 #fyp #foryoupage #viralvideos #teacher #funnyvideo #students #follow #likesforlikes #explorepage #idkwhatelseto ♬ original sound - Foreveryoung

Bruh

/brə/
This word is mostly used as a friendly way of referring to someone, especially a male friend, or as a way of expressing surprise or disagreement.

@mrs.shewolf34 What is up with the phrases that students are using daily? #slang #genalpha #genz #middleschoolslang #elementaryteacher #teacherfyp #bruh #leftnocrumbs #teach #fypシ #parentsoftiktoks ♬ original sound - Mrs.Shewolf34

Skibidi

/skɪ.bɪ.di/
This can be used to mean “cool” or “dumb” or “bad” depending on the context and is typically used as a filler word. It originated from a YouTube videos series called ‘Skibidi Toilet’ that featured animated talking heads.

@mr_lindsay_sped Oh #skibbidi what do you mean? #genalpha #slang #middleschoolslang #teach #teachersoftiktok #teacherfyp ♬ original sound - Mr. Lindsay

Delulu

\dih-loo-loo\
The term is a shortened version of the word “delusional.” Most often it is used to accuse someone of having faulty judgment.

@umncrookston Asking our faculty and staff slang words 🤣🙈😅 #slang #slangwords #rizz #cap #bussin #genz #genzhumor #dripdrip #ate #ick #delulu #generationz #fyp #foryourpage #foryou #interview #onthestreet ♬ original sound - U of M Crookston

Low-key

/lōˌkē/
An adverb meaning “secretly” or without intense emotions. It can also be used to describe doing something modestly or moderately.

@yinkareadsthings 21. #highschool #highschoolteacher #teachers #teacher ♬ original sound - Yinka | BookTok

Bet

/bet/
It’s often used to mean “OK” and is used to express agreement, affirmation, or approval.

@jayyodercomedy What’s your favorite slang phrase kids have used in your class??? #Bet #ardbet #gambling #education #students #middleschoolteacher #elementaryteacher #highschoolteacher #lingo #slang #sayless ♬ original sound - Jay Yoder Comedy

Crash out

/kraSH out/
A slang term meaning to become hysterical and do something reckless, or to pass out from exhaustion.

@aaronmakelky Crashing Out What does crashing out mean? Gen Z students keep coming up with different ways to say tantrum. Do your students say crashing out? #genz #slang #maktok #fyp #teacher #crashout ♬ original sound - aaronmakelky

Rizz

/riz/
This term is a shortened version of “charisma” and refers to a person’s charm or attractiveness.

@lchs_cougs1 Asking LC teachers what our slang means Part One #lchs #interview #slang #teachers #fyp #highschool #schoolawareness #mentalhealthawareness #teachersoftiktok #viral ♬ original sound - Logan County Cougars

Marina Whiteleather
Director of Social Media & Audience Engagement
Marina Whiteleather is the director of social media and audience engagement for Education Week.
