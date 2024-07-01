Bruh, Teachers Are ‘Low Key’ Trying to Stay on Top of Student Slang
Teaching Profession

Bruh, Teachers Are ‘Low Key’ Trying to Stay on Top of Student Slang

Keeping up with today’s slang is a no small feat, but teachers are trying
By Tanyon A. Duprey — July 01, 2024 2 min read
Teen Internet Slang Canva
Liz Yap/Education Week via Canva
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

“Lit,” “da bomb,” “bruh,” and “yeet” are terms many of us might have casually said during our formative years. With time—and age—these popular sayings get replaced with the next generation’s preferred innovative vocab, which leaves the aged-out among us scrambling to keep up or reserved to accepting our newfound “senior status.”

For teachers, this language gap can be an occupational hazard, as they may have a hard time following the conversations in their classrooms from day to day when they aren’t up to speed on evolving slang. But some are doing their best to stay on top of the latest entries to the Urban Dictionary. Nearly 40 percent of teachers oppose the banning of slang in the classroom, with 36 percent believing that normalizing slang can reflect respect for students’ cultural identity.

Here are a few ways that teachers are asking questions, quietly observing-and-learning, piecing together context clues, and sharing “as told to” lessons from their students on social media, all in the name of getting hip.

A Q&A helps anyone learn fast

Asked and answered is a classic format that can help anyone make progress in any subject. This interviewer asked teachers around their school what slang words were the most challenging to figure out, then followed up by enlisting a willing student to get teachers up-to-speed.

Another example comes from a teacher on TikTok, who asked her students what was in or out when it comes to older slang words.

@houseofhighlights The kids new there slang. 😭😂(Via @Trina Nguyen)?#teacher #student #funny ♬ original sound - House of Highlights

‘Low key’ taking notes

Some teachers preferred an observe and report back approach. This middle school teacher gave some insight to his TikTok audience on words he’s been learning from his students.

@anokaycoach Words students are saying nowadays #coachphilly #FYP #slangwords ♬ original sound - CoachPhilly

This special education teacher took the more methodical approach, writing down every “new” word he heard from students for a week. His dedication added a few more words to this ever-growing list that the masses are trying to keep up with.

@mr_lindsay_sped I am proud to say I knew 23/24. I have no clue what #fanumtax is and I don’t think they to either! Someone help a brother out? Also quick PSA: #gyat does not mean Get Your Act Together…. #genalpha #slang #genz #middleschoolslang #teach #teachersoftiktok #teacherfyp #fyp ♬ Hip Hop Background(814204) - Pavel

New slang dropping all the time

Some teachers take to X (most definitely better known as Twitter by us older folks) to share their successes at using the latest slang, interesting ways they’ve discovered new entries, and even the surprising places that these words have shown up. A few highlights:

Flipping the script

A few educators decided to match their students’ energy, with one teacher (and comedian) making up his own words to add to Gen Z slang. Spoiler alert, a few have caught on nationally.

Finally, for those wanting to completely Uno reverse their students, a collective at Bored Teachers created a whole list of teacher slang to get you started. Here are a few of the especially niche entries:

Chopper

Definition: chopper = helicopter (parents)

Use in a sentence: Josh’s parents are total “choppers“, it all makes so much sense now.
Gray-gray

Definition: Spending all night or all weekend grading papers.

Use in a sentence: My weekend was “gray-gray“!
SWAY

Definition: Summer, Where Are You?

Use in a sentence: Today was a rough day… “SWAY“!

Tanyon A. Duprey
Social Media Producer Education Week
Tanyon is the social media producer for Education Week.

Events

Tue., July 16, 2024, 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Leadership in Education: Building Collaborative Teams and Driving Innovation
Learn strategies to build strong teams, foster innovation, & drive student success.
Content provided by Follett Learning
Register
Wed., July 17, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
School & District Management K-12 Essentials Forum Principals, Lead Stronger in the New School Year
Join this free virtual event for a deep dive on the skills and motivation you need to put your best foot forward in the new year.
Register
Wed., July 17, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Privacy & Security Webinar Navigating Modern Data Protection & Privacy in Education
Explore the modern landscape of data loss prevention in education and learn actionable strategies to protect sensitive data.
Content provided by  Symantec & Carahsoft
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Profession Teachers to Congress: We Shouldn't Have to Work Second Jobs
Teachers at a Senate hearing called for a pay boost while Republicans questioned whether it should be a federal priority.
Libby Stanford
7 min read
John Arthur, a teacher at Meadowlark Elementary School in Salt Lake City, speaks before the Senate HELP Committee during a hearing on teacher salaries in Washington, D.C., on June 20, 2024.
John Arthur, a teacher at Meadowlark Elementary School in Salt Lake City, speaks before the Senate HELP Committee during a hearing on teacher salaries in Washington, D.C., on June 20, 2024.
Sen. Bernie Sanders' YouTube
Teaching Profession The NEA Faces an Unexpected Labor Adversary—Its Own Staff Union
Staff for the nation’s largest teachers’ union picketed at its Washington headquarters Thursday, striking for the first time in decades.
Brooke Schultz & Stephen Sawchuk
3 min read
Staff of the National Education Association, the nation’s largest teachers union, strike outside the organization's building in Washington on June 20, 2024. The staff union alleges that the NEA violated labor law.
Staff from the National Education Association, the nation’s largest teachers union, protest outside the organization's building in Washington, D.C., on June 20, 2024.
Stephen Sawchuk/Education Week
Teaching Profession Teachers Report Lower Pay, More Stress Than Workers in Other Fields
It's yet another warning sign for the beleaguered profession.
Evie Blad
4 min read
Teacher working on scheduling at desk.
E+
Teaching Profession Quiz Quiz Yourself: How Much Do You Know About Teacher Efficacy?
Answer 7 questions about teacher efficacy.
Load More ▼