The Teacher Tax Deduction Got Bigger. But How Far Does It Go?
Teaching Profession

The Teacher Tax Deduction Got Bigger. But How Far Does It Go?

By Vanessa Solis & Elizabeth Heubeck — April 03, 2023 2 min read
Image of school supplies falling into a shopping cart.
Antonio Solano/iStock
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

It all adds up: Every poster, every colored pencil, every snack—every single thing that teachers buy each academic year to improve their students’ experience.

Perhaps that’s no more evident than during tax season, when teachers scramble for receipts for items they’ve bought throughout the year to prove they did indeed spend $300 on school-related supplies, the maximum deduction allowed by the IRS under the educator expense deduction. This amount represents a $50 increase over last tax season—the first bump since the deduction was enacted by the IRS in 2002. But it won’t cover the amount that most teachers spend on out-of-pocket classroom expenses, which has advocates asking for more.

Teachers, on average, planned to spend about $560 of their own money on school-related expenses for the 2022–2023 school year, according to a national survey conducted in August 2022 by Savings.com. Seventeen percent of teachers surveyed said they would spend at least $1,000 on classroom supplies. This latter figure is what U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) had in mind when he proposed the Educators Expense Deduction Modernization Act of 2022 last April. The tax deduction applies to K-12 teachers, instructors, counselors, principals, or aides who work in a school for at least 900 hours during the school year.

“Teachers work as hard as anyone—often harder—to support our students, yet they aren’t paid nearly the salaries and benefits they deserve, and they often spend hundreds of dollars of their hard-earned money on supplies for their classrooms,” said Sen. Brown in a news conference on the subject last April.

Despite Sen. Brown’s failure in 2022 to quadruple the amount educators can deduct from their taxes for out-of-pocket classroom expens es, the deduction last April did receive its first ever bump (of $50), which applies to this tax season. Eligible expenses include: pencils, paper, books, computer supplies, and other materials teachers use to support student learning.

And advocates continue to push for more. The Association of American Educators is among the supporters pushing to increase the existing Educator Expense Deduction to $1,000. “The current $300 expense deduction cap is woefully short of what professional educators spend annually to purchase many of their classroom’s basic needs, in addition to the cost of reliable home internet access which is a vital tool for educators in every school setting and grade level, as well as for professional development and training,” said Colin Sharkey, AAE executive director, in a press conference last month.

AAE has been collecting educators’ anecdotes about unreimbursed expenses. “I have spent approximately $1,200 of my personal money to create a welcoming atmosphere in my classroom,” said an Idaho high school educator whose experience was collected by the AAE. And it’s not uncommon for teachers’ school supply expenses to continue throughout the year.

Teachers can use this interactive “shopping cart” to tally up some common classroom expenses.

Try your hand at selecting supplies and watch the total at the bottom of this calculating sheet.

How we gathered our sample supply list: On Twitter, we asked teachers what school supplies do they typically buy out-of-pocket.

Vanessa Solis
Associate Design Director Education Week
Vanessa Solis is the Associate Design Director for Education Week and leads the design of the Opinion Section.
Elizabeth Heubeck
Staff Writer
Elizabeth Heubeck is a staff writer for Education Week.

Events

Thu., May 11, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Reimagining Grading in K-12 Schools: A Conversation on the Value of Standards-Based Grading
Hear from K-12 educational leaders and explore standards-based grading benefits and implementation strategies and challenges
Content provided by Otus
Register
Tue., April 04, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy Webinar How Background Knowledge Fits Into the ‘Science of Reading’ 
Join our webinar to learn research-backed strategies for enhancing reading comprehension and building cultural responsiveness in the classroom.
Register
Thu., April 06, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Innovative Strategies for Data & Assessments
Join our webinar to learn strategies for actionable instruction using assessment & analysis.
Content provided by Edulastic
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Profession Don't Give Into Culture War Distractions, Teachers' Union Head Says
AFT President Randi Weingarten announced four strategies to put greater attention on students' needs rather than the culture wars.
Eesha Pendharkar
4 min read
AFT President Randi Weingarten holds up books about Anne Frank and Ruby Bridges caught up in culture wars during a press conference at the National Press Club on March 28, 2023.
AFT President Randi Weingarten holds up books about Anne Frank and Ruby Bridges caught up in culture wars during a press conference at the National Press Club on March 28, 2023.
Courtesy of AFT
Teaching Profession It Could Get a Whole Lot Easier to Teach in a Different State
The Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact would grant full licensing reciprocity to incoming teachers who move to a participating state.
Madeline Will
5 min read
Illustration of a 3D map with arrows going all over the states.
iStock/Getty
Teaching Profession Opinion I Quit Teaching for Ed Tech. Here's How It Turned Out
Before you leave the teaching profession for another career, here are some things to consider.
Amma Ababio
4 min read
Illustration of a professional woman at the door opening to a bright exterior with computer code in the air.
E+/Getty
Teaching Profession In L.A., Teachers and Parents Raise Money for Striking Service Workers
Many service workers cannot afford to miss work during the three-day strike. Teachers and parents are stepping in to help.
Delilah Brumer, Daily Breeze
3 min read
Cecily Myart-Cruz, president of United Teachers of Los Angeles, with Max Arias, executive director of the Service Employees International SEIU Local 99 union, speak to thousands of Los Angeles Unified School District teachers and SEIU members rallying outside the LAUSD headquarters in Los Angeles Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
A crowd of attendees at a joint rally by United Teachers of Los Angeles and SEIU 99 gathers in front of City Hall on March 15, 2023, in Los Angeles, Calif.
Damian Dovarganes/AP
Load More ▼