The Case for Curriculum: Why Some States Are Prioritizing It With COVID Relief Funds
Curriculum

The Case for Curriculum: Why Some States Are Prioritizing It With COVID Relief Funds

By Sarah Schwartz — September 20, 2022 5 min read
Images shows a data trend line climbing high and going low.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Much of the conversation around academic recovery has focused on providing additional instructional time: strategies like one-on-one tutoring, or summer learning programs.

But some states have also put a special focus on curriculum—using COVID relief money to promote districts’ adoption of high-quality materials, provide aligned training, and develop plans for using the materials to accelerate learning.

It’s a strategy that could shore up other academic interventions—like tutoring—that target pandemic-related learning disruptions, said Anne Bowles, a program director at the Council of Chief State School Officers.

The group is tracking how states are using the federal funding distributed through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, or ESSER. Most of this money, 90 percent, goes straight to districts to spend as they see fit. But analyzing how states use their 10 percent share provides valuable insight into instructional initiatives, said Austin Estes, the program director of CCSSO’s COVID Relief Data Project.

States have used this money to negotiate contracts for high-quality materials, provide technical assistance on their adoption and use, offer coaching, and review and revise standards. Some states, such as Connecticut, have also funded evaluations of learning recovery programs, and the state drew on those lessons to redesign 2022 summer learning opportunities.

A new CCSSO brief details the ESSER spending decisions of those states that are part of the group’s High-Quality Instructional Materials and Professional Development (IMPD) Network. The collective, formed several years before the pandemic, aims to encourage schools to use curricula aligned to state standards and get students engaged in grade-level work.

The network is part of a broader movement pushing for more coherence and rigor in the classroom materials that teachers use. Traditionally, teachers have a lot of leeway in what resources they use, often seeking out worksheets and activities on sites like Teachers Pay Teachers that host user-created options of varying quality.

Advocates for a more standardized, district-led approach say that using the same curriculum across schools can ensure that all students are receiving grade-level work and that lessons progress in a clear sequence, building knowledge and skills as students move through the grades. As some states have urged districts to adopt high-quality materials, they’ve also offered aligned professional development and coaching to support teachers.

Now, these states in CCSSO’s IMPD network want to make sure that academic recovery plans are connected to this broader instructional framework, Bowles said. “We’re seeing states be thoughtful about how they can align these efforts,” she said.

For months, experts have touted the benefits of this kind of approach to addressing unfinished learning. Studies show that interventions like tutoring and summer learning are more effective when they’re connected to what students are learning in their core classes.

Read on for a few state highlights, and see the entire brief here.

Purchasing high-quality reading and math curriculum

Several IMPD network states, including Massachusetts and Tennessee, are using these funds to adopt new curricula or support schools in purchasing core reading and math materials. In some cases, states have introduced a quality-control element: In Nebraska, districts have to pick curricula that are high-quality, which is defined as meeting expectations on the nonprofit reviewer EdReports’ evaluations.

Curriculum-aligned tutoring

Intensive or ‘high-dosage’ tutoring—usually defined as one-on-one or small group tutoring at least three times a week—is one of the most well-researched academic interventions. It’s also proven to be one of the most effective. Meta-analyses have shown that it can give students big boosts in both math and reading.

Federal data show that 56 percent of schools said that they had used high-dosage tutoring as a learning recovery strategy. But a couple of IMPD network states have set their tutoring programs apart with a special feature: They’re curriculum-aligned.

That means that tutors get trained in using the same materials that districts are using in their core classes, so that tutors are prepared to help students with course-specific questions. That is more effective than doing unrelated skills work.

In Arkansas, for example, tutors are required to take training in specific math and reading curricula. Louisiana’s tutoring plan asks teachers to group students by need and develop lesson plans to use during tutoring time.

Specific, relevant professional learning

Similar to tutoring, research has shown that teacher professional development is most effective when it’s aligned to the materials that teachers are using.

Several states in the IMPD network are using funds for this approach. Rhode Island is providing several cohorts of elementary teachers training on how to use specific math curriculum, and Texas has distributed some funding to districts to purchase curriculum-aligned professional learning.

‘Accelerating’ instruction

A few states have also developed plans for “accelerating” learning among students who are below grade level. The idea is to help kids do grade-level work by providing just-in-time support for areas where they’re missing key prerequisite skills or knowledge.

For example, a teacher would work with their 7th grade math class on 7th grade standards, even if students had missed key concepts from 6th grade math. The teacher would address those concepts in the context of the 7th grade lessons, rather than going back to teach entire 6th grade units.

Advocates of the approach say it can close gaps between lower- and higher-performing students. But it’s also challenging to implement in practice. Acceleration requires teachers to regularly assess what their students know and then reshape instruction to their specific needs.

Massachusetts and Delaware have both developed roadmaps for acceleration and are devoting ESSER funds toward helping schools put the strategy into practice. For example, Delaware is offering training to secondary reading teachers designed to help them provide “equitable” instruction to older students who have gaps in their foundational reading skills.

Sarah Schwartz
Staff Writer Education Week
Sarah Schwartz is a reporter for Education Week who covers curriculum and instruction.

Events

Wed., September 21, 2022, 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
English-Language Learners Webinar Classroom Strategies for Building EL Students’ Confidence and Success
Fueling success for EL students who are learning new concepts while navigating an unfamiliar language. Join the national discussion of strategies and Q&A.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
Wed., September 21, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Future of Work Live Online Discussion Seat at the Table: Understanding the Critical Link Between Student Mental Health and the Future of Work
In recent months, there’s been a rallying cry against the teaching of social-emotional skills. Discover why students need these skills now more than ever.
Register
Fri., September 23, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology Webinar EdTech Research Update: What Schools Need to Know
New findings from the EdWeek Research Center will help you identify the most impactful edtech tools and how they can help students succeed.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Curriculum Is Your School Facing a Book Challenge? These Online Resources May Help
Book challenges are popping up with more frequency. Here are supports for teachers fighting censorship.
Ileana Najarro
5 min read
Amanda Darrow, director of youth, family and education programs at the Utah Pride Center, poses with books that have been the subject of complaints from parents in recent weeks on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Salt Lake City.
Amanda Darrow, the director of youth, family, and education programs at the Utah Pride Center in Salt Lake City, poses with books that have been the subject of complaints from parents in recent weeks.
Rick Bowmer/AP Photo
Curriculum Q&A These Teachers' Book List Was Going to Be Restricted. Their Students Fought Back
The Central York district planned to restrict use of some materials last year. Here's how teachers and their students turned the tide.
Ileana Najarro
8 min read
Deb Lambert, director of collection management for the Indianapolis Marion County Public Library for the past three years, looks over the books at the Library Services Center on Sept. 25, 2015. When a flap occurs at the library, the matter becomes the responsibility of Lambert.
More districts are seeking to restrict access to some books or remove them from classrooms and libraries altogether.
Charlie Nye/The Indianapolis Star via AP
Curriculum Sex Education: 4 Questions and Answers About the Latest Controversy
Why the touchy issue of sex education has erupted again, and what it means for schools.
Stephen Sawchuk
4 min read
Image of condoms.
iStock/Getty
Curriculum How the Overturning of 'Roe v. Wade' Will Reverberate Through Classrooms
Some teachers are looking for ways to address with students the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn the abortion rights precedent.
Sarah Schwartz
8 min read
Thousands of people attend a protest for abortion access after the Supreme Court reversed the federal right to abortion decided in Roe v. Wade. The legal basis for the decision could be used in the future as precendent to overturn other rights not explicitly stated in the Constitution (e.g., same-sex marriage). With the exception of Thomas, all of the conservative justices in the majority testified under oath in their confirmation hearings that they consider abortion access 'settled law.'
Thousands of people attend a protest for abortion access after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned <i>Roe v. Wade,</i> which guaranteed the right to an abortion.
Allison Bailey/NurPhoto via AP
Load More ▼