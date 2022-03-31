ESSER Funds
Education news, analysis, and opinion about the 2020 and 2021 Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief federal pandemic relief funds
Everything You Need to Know About Schools and COVID Relief Funds
How much did your district get in pandemic emergency aid? When must the money be spent? Is there more on the way? EdWeek has the answers.
Budget & Finance Schools Got Tons of Federal COVID Money. Why Some Are Laying Off Anyway
The realities of school district finance is clashing with the mainstream idea that schools are all flush with cash.
Budget & Finance Opinion Searching for Common Ground: How to Spend Public Money in Education
Rick Hess and USC Dean Pedro Noguera discuss how to thoughtfully spend money in education and what that may look like on a practical level.
Budget & Finance Letter to the Editor Investing ESSER Dollars So They Pay Off
Districts should consider investing ESSER funds in teacher training and coaching, says the CEO of Out Teach.
Recruitment & Retention Districts Are Raising Wages to Fix Shortages. Is It Sustainable?
Staff shortages have pushed districts to increase pay. But some might have to cut programs or staff to make higher wages permanent.
Budget & Finance No, You Can't Spend COVID Money on That: A Compliance Expert Explains the Rules
Districts should be able to describe every expense in terms of its connection to COVID-19.
Education Funding Why School Leaders Are Sweating the Deadline for Spending COVID Relief Funds
Schools are concerned that supply and labor challenges beyond their control will constrain what they can achieve by spending federal funds.
School & District Management Staffing Shortages Are Hurting Students Who Need Extra Reading Support
As schools try to support older students who need reading help, they’re bumping up against personnel issues due to the pandemic.
Education Funding School Districts Are Starting to Spend COVID Relief Funds. The Hard Part Is Deciding How
A new database shows districts' spending priorities for more than $122 billion in federal aid are all over the place.
Budget & Finance Opinion 5 Mistakes to Avoid When Spending COVID-Relief Funds
With $190 billion in federal funding is coming to schools, a school finance expert explains what districts need to know now.
Federal Top Federal Adviser on Puerto Rico's Schools Declares: 'We Have to Build Trust'
Chris Soto heads an Education Department team providing technical assistance and support for the U.S. territory's public schools.
Education Funding The Political Spotlight on Schools' COVID Relief Money Isn't Going Away
Politicians and researchers are among those scrutinizing the use and oversight of billions in pandemic education aid.
Education Funding Here's How Schools Can Use Federal COVID Aid to Solve Bus Driver and Other Transportation Woes
The Education Department outlines districts' options for using relief money to solve nationwide problems in getting kids to and from school.
Education Funding Opinion Ed. Finance Guru Marguerite Roza on How Schools Can Best Spend COVID Aid
Marguerite Roza shares ways school leaders can most effectively use federal COVID aid to position students and schools for future success.