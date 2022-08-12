The Back-to-School Traditions Teachers Swear By
Teaching

The Back-to-School Traditions Teachers Swear By

By Hayley Hardison — August 12, 2022 1 min read
Young students running to the school building for classes.
E+/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The COVID-19 pandemic uprooted a myriad of school routines—for both students and educators—over the past three years. In most school districts, the first day of the 2019-20 school year looked a lot different from the first day of the 2020-21 school year.

With nearly all educators headed back to in-person schooling this fall, it’s an opportunity to return to some of those traditions—and perhaps begin some new ones.

As educators head back into classrooms, we asked them to share their traditions to kick off the school year.

“Massive quantities of coffee and doughnuts”

@TrckaTreat

“I’ll watch Mr. Holland’s Opus. Some of those scenes are so powerful.”

@teachkindling

“Having teachers ask parents to respond in writing what would make it their child’s ‘best year ever’. A simple request that often gives the teacher insights into who the child is and how to best ‘connect’ with him or her. Also starts building the teacher-parent relationship.”

@dransoff

“I love to watch Won’t You Be My Neighbor before each school year to remind me why I work with small kids.”

@mrsdelgadilloWM

“One of many, this one is a bit more work (probably best for smaller classes, ie elementary homeroom teacher) but has multiple positive effects: I set up a cheerful background and take a photo of each student with a sign indicating the start of the grade. I send the photo directly to each family so the first individual communication home about a student is positive and celebratory. At the end of the year I take the matching end of year photo and send this to families too (along with a side by side version). The kids love to see how they’ve changed over the year and it complements our end-of-year reflections as learners. 📸 ✨”

Jeane Lakin

“Start a class time capsule the first day or week and keep it to open on the last day of the school year.”

Smiling Students Lesson Plans

“Community building activities that build SEL skills and peer relationships. Also, social contracts.”

Jackie Dipzinski

Check out EdWeek’s customized back-to-school reading list for more fresh ideas, advice, and inspiration to charge into the 2022-23 school year.

Hayley Hardison
Social Media Producer
Hayley Hardison is a social media producer for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Back to School Teaching Strategies

Events

Thu., August 18, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
School & District Management K-12 Essentials Forum Get a Strong Start to the New School Year
Get insights and actions from Education Week journalists and expert guests on how to start the new school year on strong footing.
Register
Wed., August 24, 2022, 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy Webinar A Roadmap to Multisensory Early Literacy Instruction: Accelerate Growth for All Students 
How can you develop key literacy skills with a diverse range of learners? Explore best practices and tips to meet the needs of all students. 
Register
Tue., September 13, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar Supporting 21st Century Skills with a Whole-Child Focus
What skills do students need to succeed in the 21st century? Explore the latest strategies to best prepare students for college, career, and life.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Opinion Give Students a Role in Their Education
Partnering students is one strategy teachers can use to make learning more meaningful for their charges.
Larry Ferlazzo
3 min read
Friendly group of people stand and support each other.
IULIIA/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Teaching Tutoring or Remediation: Which Learning Recovery Strategy Is Most Popular?
Tutoring is backed by research, but remediation—going back over old content—could widen some academic gaps.
Sarah Schwartz
5 min read
Lacey Lassetter instructs the third grade ESL reading class at Jack Lowe Sr. Elementary School on March 4, 2022, in Dallas, Texas.
Lacey Lassetter teaches a 3rd grade reading class at Jack Lowe Sr. Elementary School in Dallas in March. The school uses “intersession” days to provide targeted teaching for struggling students, part of its strategy for pandemic learning recovery.
Laura Buckman for Education Week
Teaching Q&A Why Teachers' Voices Matter: A Q&A With Veteran Teacher, Author, and Blogger Larry Ferlazzo
The people most affected by a problem often have the best ideas on how to solve it, says the architect of Classroom Q&A.
Apoorvaa Mandar Bichu
8 min read
Larry Ferlazzo, left, and Katie Hull Sypnieski, his colleague and co-author, while picketing during an 8-day teacher strike in April.
Larry Ferlazzo, left, and Katie Hull Sypnieski, his colleague and co-author, take a pause while picketing during an eight-day teacher strike in April in Sacramento, Calif.
Courtesy of Larry Ferlazzo
Teaching Opinion Differentiated Instruction Doesn't Need to Be a Heavy Lift
Sometimes adapting instruction is just about making decisions in the moment to reach all students, regardless of their gifts or challenges.
Larry Ferlazzo
3 min read
BRIC ARCHIVE
Load More ▼