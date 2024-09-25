Teaching Math: A Resource Guide

As math gaps continue to widen in many grades, educators face an uphill battle to help students regain ground in the subject.

Following historic math declines on the Nation’s Report Card in 2022, a quarter of 4th graders and more than a third of 8th graders cannot meet basic math benchmarks, and researchers estimate on average, elementary and middle school students will need more than four months of additional instruction to catch up to pre-pandemic math performance. Teachers must support a wider range of student needs—and more severe math struggles—within each classroom.

Those interested in learning research-backed strategies to boost student math learning can sign up for an Education Week mini-course on the topic. (This five-week email series will launch Oct. 1 but will be available on demand.)

Below are articles, reports, and videos from Education Week, along with state, national, and international education studies, for further reading on math instruction.

Understanding the problem

Progressing in fact and procedural fluency

Breaking down fractions

Comprehending word problems

Countering math anxiety