Graphs Are Hard for Students to Digest. Can a ‘Slow Reveal’ Help?
Mathematics Photos

Graphs Are Hard for Students to Digest. Can a ‘Slow Reveal’ Help?

By Jaclyn Borowski & Sarah D. Sparks — July 31, 2023 3 min read
A third grade student raises their hands during a Slow Reveal Graph exercise about colors of national flags around the world at Michael Driscoll School in Brookline, Mass., on June 1, 2023. Driscoll Math Specialist Jenna Laib curates a website for Slow Reveal Graphs, which are instructional routines that promote sense making about data by gradually revealing information.
Students raise their hands during a "slow reveal" exercise on data use in a 3rd grade class at Michael Driscoll School in Brookline, Mass., in June.
Sophie Park for Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Brookline , Mass. -

When it comes to introducing elementary students to statistical concepts, less can be more.

That’s the idea behind “slow reveal graphs,” a lesson model in which teachers gradually unveil and discuss information in a complex chart to prompt students to think more deeply about how data are chosen, measured, and analyzed. While data visualizations are one of the most common formats for statistics education, studies find math lessons involving charts can overfocus on the visual aspect without engaging students in how to think about the underlying mathematical meaning.

In the photographs that follow, Jenna Laib, a math specialist at Driscoll School, part of the Brookline, Mass., public schools, walks through a slow-reveal lesson for math and civics. It’s part of a co-teaching residency program in which Laib works with each teacher for a few weeks at a time, helping them find ways to integrate more data-science lessons across different subjects.

Notice and wonder

Math Specialist Jenna Laib leads a third grade class in a Slow Reveal Graph exercise about colors of national flags around the world at Michael Driscoll School in Brookline, Mass., on June 1, 2023. Laib curates a website for Slow Reveal Graphs, which are instructional routines that promote sense making about data by gradually revealing information.
Jenna Laib, the math specialist leading the lesson, begins by showing students a mostly unlabeled graph. As students analyze what the bars could mean, Laib gradually reveals new layers of information for the graph.
Sophie Park for Education Week

Laib begins by presenting a mostly unlabeled bar chart to Christine Sevigny’s 3rd graders.

“OK, so think about what you notice and wonder about this,” Laib says. After giving them a few minutes to discuss with their table mates, she asks for their thoughts.

“I think it’s a staircase going up and down,” says Maria “Masha” Borodina, “so if the pattern goes on, it will go up again.”

Hanhee Lee agrees. “If I was going down those steps, I’d probably fall and die there,” she says, pointing to a big gap between two bars as Laib marks the students’ comments and calculations on the chart.

“That is a big step, isn’t it? I’m going to add a word here, because this interval is showing a big change,” Laib notes. “Remember we did that word, ‘interval,’ when we were talking about number lines and fractions?”

Questioning labels

Math Specialist Jenna Laib leads a third grade class in a Slow Reveal Graph exercise about colors of national flags around the world at Michael Driscoll School in Brookline, Mass., on June 1, 2023. Laib curates a website for Slow Reveal Graphs, which are instructional routines that promote sense making about data by gradually revealing information.
Laib notes students' observations on the chart, as she fills in the information gaps.
Sophie Park for Education Week

As Laib reveals new layers of the chart, including numbers along the y-axis, Oliver Spiers and Amelie Lu begin to calculate the numerical value of each bar in the chart while Aiden Cullen puzzles over what the y-axis title, “Number of Countries,” means for the seven unlabeled bars on the x-axis. “There are seven bars, so maybe each bar represents a continent? So the low one is North America that only has a few countries, and the high ones are places like Africa, where there are a lot of countries,” Aiden reasons.

The picture comes clear

Math Specialist Jenna Laib leads a third grade class in a Slow Reveal Graph exercise about colors of national flags around the world at Michael Driscoll School in Brookline, Mass., on June 1, 2023. Laib curates a website for Slow Reveal Graphs, which are instructional routines that promote sense making about data by gradually revealing information.
Students raise their hands to contribute their guesses during the lesson. They gradually learn that the graph shows the number of colors on national flags from different countries.
Sophie Park for Education Week

With the reveal of the x-axis, which show the number of colors on each country’s flag, Stella Azrin, another student, wonders why the labels are numbers rather than the typical word labels.

“[Students] want the number to represent the quantity not the category, and it just doesn’t, and that is a really, really key idea that we touch on in 3rd and 4th grade but is really done in middle school, when you are dealing with statistical measures,” Laib explains after class. “So all of this is lightly touching on previewing 6th grade stat stuff.”

The geopolitics of numbers

Once the students see the full chart title showing the number of colors on national flags, students suggest how they would represent the countries they know. “How many colors are on the American flag?” Laib asks. “So where should the United States be on those bars? Or Japan?”

Math Specialist Jenna Laib leads a third grade class in a Slow Reveal Graph exercise about colors of national flags around the world at Michael Driscoll School in Brookline, Mass., on June 1, 2023. Laib curates a website for Slow Reveal Graphs, which are instructional routines that promote sense making about data by gradually revealing information.
The "reveal" leads to a discussion of why some countries have only one color and why other countries' flags might not appear on the chart. Students also discuss flags from countries with which they have connections.
Sophie Park for Education Week

The students, who have connections to a dozen or more countries, calculate how they would represent various nations. Then Laib pulls up a different representation of a similar sample of data, using images of the flags themselves, and the students talk through other issues: why certain countries seem to use the same colors and why one chart holds an empty space for one color (because Libya was the only country with one color, an entirely green flag, before its change of government in 2012).

Students also question why the charts aren’t identical, which leads to a conversation that is half data and half social studies: “It seems like a very [simple] thing—like, what are the number of countries?—but it turns out that is a very complicated question,” Laib explains. “There are some countries that some people recognize and others that people don’t. And there’re some countries that are fighting to be countries and get recognized by others. And so different measures might say there’s different numbers of countries in the world.”

Jaclyn Borowski
Visuals Editor Education Week
Jaclyn Borowski is the visuals editor for Education Week leading video and photo initiatives.
Sarah D. Sparks
Assistant Editor Education Week
Sarah D. Sparks covers education research, data, and the science of learning for Education Week.

Events

Tue., August 01, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar Educators & EdTech: Co-Designing Tomorrow's Classroom
Join our interactive discussion on integrating voices in edtech product development. Discover the power of co-creation, hear real conversations, and be part of shaping the future of digital learning.
Content provided by Giant Steps by GoGuardian
Register
Tue., August 15, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Webinar How to Build a Thriving Adult Community Across your District
Join our expert panel for practical insights on adult SEL activities, strategies to renew commitment, and upgrading teaching practices.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Thu., August 17, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
School & District Management K-12 Essentials Forum Start the School Year Strong: How K-12 Leaders Can Create Thriving Schools for Teachers and Staff
Join this free event to get inspired by creative and proven ways to motivate your team the entire school year.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Mathematics Project Are Students Getting All the Math They Need to Succeed?
Advocates say reforms in math teaching are pushing out statistics and geometry and driving a drop in students' math scores.
Sarah D. Sparks
15 min read
Lindsey Henderson, a secondary-mathematics specialist for the Utah board of education, talks about data science and the Utah Mathematics Pathways initiative with math educators during a seminar at Pleasant Grove High School in Pleasant Grove on May 30.
Lindsey Henderson, a secondary-mathematics specialist for the Utah board of education, talks about data science during a seminar at Pleasant Grove High School in Pleasant Grove, Utah, on May 30, 2023.
Jim Urquhart for Education Week
Mathematics Project Good-Paying Careers in Data Are Booming. But Schools Aren't Teaching It
In Utah and other states business leaders are pushing schools to teach more about data science and statistics.
Sarah D. Sparks
7 min read
Illustration of city buildings with financial, job, data, technology, and statistics iconography.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Mathematics Project The State of Math Education, in Charts
See the numbers on students' declining math scores, job demands for data skills, and teachers' math preparation.
Sarah D. Sparks
1 min read
Illustration of various data
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Mathematics Project Quiz: U.S. Students Struggle With These Math Concepts. Do You?
Test your knowledge of math concepts, and then see how U.S. students fared.
Marina Whiteleather & Sarah D. Sparks
1 min read
Illustration of test items on a flat surface, including test booklet, test sheets, pencils, eraser and pencil sharpener.
DigitalVision Vectors + iStock/Getty + Education Week
Load More ▼