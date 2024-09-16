Learn How to Teach Math Better, in Just 5 Weeks
Mathematics

Learn How to Teach Math Better, in Just 5 Weeks

By Olina Banerji — September 16, 2024 2 min read
Education Week Math Mini-Course, Announcement Article, Illustration by Eglė Plytnikaitė for Education Week, 1720 x 1150
Eglė Plytnikaitė for Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Dear Educators,

We know the struggle with mathematics—for both teachers and students—all too well. Students’ math scores, as per the “Nation’s Report Card,” have plunged to record lows. Misconceptions in early grades can mushroom into large knowledge gaps in later ones, which can barricade students from higher-level math courses. And the very subject can trigger anxiety and negative feelings.

As schools spend millions of dollars remediating math learning, they need to help teachers find useful ways to tackle the common problems that crop up, year after year, in teaching fundamental math concepts.

Here’s where Education Week’s latest offering comes in. We’ve curated the best evidence-backed teaching strategies into a five-week email mini-course that you can take anytime, anywhere. Through extensive research and expert consultations, we’ve identified five key areas of math instruction, which include strategies to teach tricky concepts like fractions, and tips on how to quell math anxiety in students.

The course is called Teaching Math, and it officially begins Oct. 1.

Over five weeks, participants get one easy-to-digest lesson a week on key aspects of assessing and addressing the learning gaps on crucial math topics. Learn why word problems are especially tricky for some students and what to do about it; how students build procedural fluency as they move from concrete to abstract mathematics; how to effectively deal with student anxiety about math; and which teaching methods best address misconceptions about fractions.

New Mini-Course: Teaching Math

In this free five-week email course, you’ll learn research-backed strategies to help students of all grade levels make sense of math.
Sign Up Now

Each edition is written, curated, and edited by two Education Week staffers: Sarah D. Sparks, an assistant editor and writer who has covered education research for nearly 20 years, and Olina Banerji (that’s me), a staff writer who covers school leadership, education technology, and curriculum.

Here’s what you can expect from EdWeek’s mini-course on teaching math:

  • Concise, straightforward explanations from EdWeek journalists on the best practices for teaching math across grade levels.
  • Lessons from leading-edge research on how to help students make sense of tricky math concepts and feel more confident in the subject.
  • Informative videos with tips and strategies to boost student learning.
  • Advice from experts in the field on how to address common math challenges.
  • A deeper, more nuanced understanding of how to teach math so that students learn.
  • A certificate of completion for three hours of professional development.

Signing up is free and easy. Just click here!

Once the course begins, you will get an edition of the course every week, but you’re free to digest the material at your own pace. A pre- and post-course quiz will help you solidify your learning, and you can even get your colleagues to sign up to turn this into a professional development opportunity.

The mini-course is underwritten by a grant from the Spencer Foundation, a Chicago-based philanthropy that supports research in education. But the content has been solely crafted by Education Week writers and editors.

We hope this sneak-peek has piqued your interest to sign up for Teaching Math, designed specifically for busy professionals like you who need just-in-time professional development and quick access to information that can help solve teaching problems in the classroom.

I’m look forward to meeting again, as Sarah and I take you on this math mini-sojourn!

Best,

Olina Banerji
Editor, Teaching Math

Olina Banerji
Staff Writer Education Week
Olina Banerji is a reporter for Education Week who covers school leadership.
Related Tags:
Instruction

Events

Wed., September 18, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Unlocking the Full Power of Fall MAP Growth Data
Maximize NWEA MAP Growth data this fall! Join our webinar to discover strategies for driving student growth and improving instruction.
Content provided by Otus
Register
Thu., September 19, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology K-12 Essentials Forum How to Teach Digital & Media Literacy in the Age of AI
Join this free event to dig into crucial questions about how to help students build a foundation of digital literacy.
Register
Fri., September 20, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Webinar Taking Action: Three Keys to an Effective Multitiered System to Supports
Join renowned intervention experts, Dr. Luis Cruz and Mike Mattos for a webinar on the 3 essential steps to MTSS success.
Content provided by Solution Tree
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Mathematics Do Timed Tasks Really Worsen Math Anxiety?
The findings of new research counter long-held positions about fluency drills in math.
Stephen Sawchuk
5 min read
Photo collage of math equations and clock.
F. Sheehan for Education Week + Getty
Mathematics Spotlight Spotlight on Mathematics
This Spotlight will help you identify new initiatives to address gaps in math skills, how to boost achievement in algebra, and more.
Mathematics Quiz Quiz Yourself: How Much Do You Know About Creative Reasoning?
Answer 5 questions about creative reasoning.
Mathematics Q&A A District Is Making a Huge Bet on One Math Curriculum to Improve Achievement
The nation's largest school district has launched a new initiative to address students’ gaps in math proficiency.
Olina Banerji
5 min read
Photo of high school student working on math equation.
E+
Load More ▼