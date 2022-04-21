Teachers Told Us How They Rack Up Those 54 Hours of Work Each Week
Teaching Profession

Teachers Told Us How They Rack Up Those 54 Hours of Work Each Week

By Marina Whiteleather — April 21, 2022 4 min read
Conceptual Illustration of a teacher contemplating time
Vanessa Solis/Education Week and Getty Images
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

“If my day looked like this, I would find a new [teaching] position,” Saiida Stoakley, a special education teacher in Detriot, Mich., wrote on LinkedIn in response to an article titled, ‘What a Typical Teacher’s Day Actually Looks Like. The sample schedule featured a 5 a.m. start and ended the day at 10 or 10:30 p.m. with huge chunks of time dedicated to planning or other non-teaching work.

A new nationally representative survey of more than 1,300 teachers found that a typical teacher works about 54 hours a week—with just under half of that time involving actual classroom instruction.

Amid the increased workloads, culture wars, and pandemic stressors to navigate, teacher dissatisfaction has reached a peak and is showing no sign of stopping.

Many teachers, like Saiida, don’t think the latest data tell their story or paint the full picture of a profession under fire. Here’s what teachers had to say about the survey results.

Teachers share their own schedules

Some teachers shared a snapshot of their own days, in order to give more transparency into the variety of tasks that teachers take on during the week.

Christopher P.

5:30

Wake up

6:15

Leave home (potential 2 hour commute)

8:10

Clock in and prep for the day

8:55

Planning period

9:47

My first class (put out fires and make sure no fights happen as soon as I turn to look at the board) rinse and repeat until 4:15 with a 30 min. “lunch”

4:40

Walk kids that haven’t been picked up yet to the cafeteria to wait with administrators
Sit in classroom and try not to throw in the towel until about

5:30

Begin commute home and try not to stew on the behavior problems that my school has

7:30

Eat (probably the first time I get to actually eat)

8:30

Pass out so I can wake up on time and repeat

Nancy P.

6:15

Up

6:15-6:45

Treadmill

6:45-7:30

Get ready

7:30-8:15

Travel time

8:15-8:45

Plan/prep/mtgs/IEP mtgs

8:45-9:05

Bus duty

9:05-9:20

Copies/mtgs

9:20-12:25

Special Ed. Students for Math/ELA all morning

12:25-1:00

Lunch/prep/mtgs

1:00-3:10

Special Ed. Students for ELA/Reading/Writing all afternoon

3:25-3:45

Bus duty

3:45-4:45

Mtgs/prep

4:45-5:30

Travel time home & weekends are spent planning/checking papers/completing RR’s [Reevaluation Reports] & IEP’s

And this isn’t even some teachers’ only job

K-12 teachers already feel overextended and this is on top of the fact that many of them are turning to outside sources to supplement their base salaries.

“I figured it out, I put in about 55 hours each week plus I work 20 hours at another job just to make ends meet as a single parent. I’m killing myself for less than half of my students that care. So frustrating!”

- April G.

“This is not mentioning the fact that at least 50% of teachers have a part-time job outside of teaching😒😒🥴"

- Danielle H.

Setting work-life boundaries

The solution to finding a healthy work-life balance is a tricky one, but commenters noted how setting firm boundaries is the first step.

“I very rarely take work home with me. I certainly do not answer work emails, parent emails, make parent phone calls or messages sent through Dojo after I get home. I even have do not disturb hours set up on Dojo. There has to be a line drawn to create a balance. You’re replaceable at work, but you are not replaceable at home.”

- Pamela C.

“I stopped doing the extra work. I go home and leave school at school. If something doesn’t get done, fine. I don’t work for free. I’ve thrown out entire assignments because I don’t have the time to grade them. You TEACH people how to treat you by what you tolerate.”

- John E.

How administrators can help lessen the load

There are steps school leaders can take to help teachers stick to reasonable working hours. Tip #1: No more Sunday emails.

“The Sunday emails are the worst.”

- Kersten C.

This sets a precedent for staff that they have to be working more than they already are after-hours.

Tip #2: Hear your staff when they tell you they’re struggling, and believe them. Listen to their suggestions on what would help them stay in the profession.

“District administrators should digest this article, including the bar graphs, and believe it.”

- Suzanne B.

“All the surveys, data, and statistics in the world won’t mean a thing if the powers that be don’t step in and make the changes necessary that will make teaching a less stressful career choice. Yet, at present, all they do is ignore the results of all these surveys, and keep doing more of what drives teachers out of the profession, and scratch their heads about why there is such a teacher shortage.”

- William B.

Even if you can’t deliver on all of their requests, you can have candid conversations about what you CAN do and let them know you’re on their side.

“As admin we have many conversations about how to help our teachers manage, but there is so much thrown on them that is out of our hands. I work in CA in online education at a charter school and the new policies from the state give our teachers so many required tasks they can’t focus on teaching.”

- Ginger E.

Know when it’s time to find a better fit

Before giving up teaching altogether, consider exploring if another school or district could check more of your boxes for your ideal job.

“Nope, nope, nope. I work 8:15am-4pm, M-F, and not a second past that. If it’s not done, it can wait until the next business day. And if admin has a problem with that, you should find a different school or district. If you’re not taking care of yourself, you won’t take care of your students.”

- Brandon K.

“Last summer, I resigned after 14 years in my district . . . I then took a position at a nearby district and, I must say . . . YES, indeed, sometimes the grass on the other side actually IS greener!”

- Robin S.

To learn more about the first annual Merrimack College Teacher Survey or download the full findings, visit ‘A Profession in Crisis: Findings From a National Teacher Survey'.

Marina Whiteleather
Director of Social Media & Audience Engagement
Marina Whiteleather is the director of social media and audience engagement for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Teachers

Events

Tue., April 26, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy Webinar Getting Reading Right for All Kids
Experts will discuss science-backed teaching practices, supports, and strategies to ensure all students get the help and reading interventions they need.
Register
Wed., April 27, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Teaching K-12 Essentials Forum Emerging Strategies in Teaching and Learning
Join experts for a look at the tools teachers honed during the pandemic that have the best potential to boost student learning long term.
Register
Thu., April 28, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar Helping Students Graduate From the Classroom to the Conference Room (or Board Room)
Explore safe, tech-enhanced learning environments and secure, sustainable, and cost-effective controls for classroom management.
Content provided by Microsoft Surface
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Profession Kurt Russell, a History Teacher From Ohio, Is the 2022 National Teacher of the Year
Russell will advocate for culturally responsive curricula and a more diverse teaching workforce.
Madeline Will
4 min read
National Teacher of the Year Kurt Russell of Oberlin High School.
Kurt Russell, the 2022 National Teacher of the Year, in his classroom at Oberlin High School in Oberlin, Ohio.
Courtesy of Cody York Photography
Teaching Profession From Our Research Center 'Disrespected' and 'Dissatisfied': 7 Takeaways From a New Survey of Teachers
A national survey paints a picture of an exhausted, disillusioned workforce.
Madeline Will
5 min read
Woman with head in hands and laptop open with notes, emails, puzzle pieces and to-do lists swirly around her.
Gina Tomko/Education Week and Getty
Teaching Profession From Our Research Center Here's How Many Hours a Week Teachers Work
Just under half that time is devoted to directly teaching students, new survey results show.
Ileana Najarro
8 min read
Patrick Jiner, a seventh grade math teacher at Lake Middle School in Denver, passes out notebooks to his students on April 13, 2022.
Patrick Jiner teaches 7th grade math at Lake Middle School in Denver, where he logs many extra hours in the evenings and on weekends to plan lessons and respond to parents.
Rachel Woolf for Education Week
Teaching Profession From Our Research Center Teacher Job Satisfaction Hits an All-Time Low
Just 12 percent of U.S. teachers are very satisfied with their jobs, a new survey finds.
Madeline Will
11 min read
LéAnn Cassidy, 57, sits in her middle school classroom in Connecticut. The 2018 Connecticut History Teacher of the Year and 2018 finalist for Connecticut Teacher of the Year, has been a classroom teacher for 34 years, but is considering retiring early.
LéAnn Cassidy, 57, sits in her middle school classroom in Connecticut. The 2018 Connecticut History Teacher of the Year and 2018 finalist for Connecticut Teacher of the Year has been a classroom teacher for 34 years, but is considering retiring early.
Christopher Capozziello for Education Week
Load More ▼