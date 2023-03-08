Teachers of Color Are Most at Risk in Upcoming Layoffs, Report Says
Teaching Profession

Teachers of Color Are Most at Risk in Upcoming Layoffs, Report Says

By Madeline Will — March 08, 2023 5 min read
Layoffs are illustrated by an oversized pair of scissors, that looms over seven teachers of color sitting in chairs suspended by strings. The teachers using their laptop computers and mobile devices.
DigitalVision/Vectors
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

A long-established policy meant to protect veteran teachers from layoffs could be crashing up against the impetus districts have put on hiring a more diverse teaching force as the potential for another round of teacher layoffs in the coming months looms large.

A report released this month by the education nonprofits TNTP and Educators for Excellence takes a closer look at “last in, first out” layoff policies that are based on seniority. Those policies have historically been supported by teachers’ unions, which say that seniority is a transparent and objective standard.

But teachers of color, on average, turn over at higher rates than white teachers. That means they’re more likely to be in their first years of teaching, and therefore more likely to be laid off under these policies.

“Sometimes we go to the easiest solution even if it’s not the best solution for students,” said Tequilla Brownie, the chief executive officer of TNTP. "[Seniority] is not the one thing that correlates with teachers being most effective. ... A more diverse teacher workforce correlates with better student outcomes.”

TNTP and Educators for Excellence requested data on teacher demographics and experience from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. They received data back from 39 states and the nation’s capital.

Nationally, teachers of color are nearly 50 percent more likely to be in their first or second year than white teachers, the report says. In several states—including Connecticut, Iowa, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, and Washington, and Iowa—teachers of color are twice as likely to be novices than that national average.

That means states are making progress in recruiting more teachers of color, who only comprise 20 percent of the workforce. Research shows that teachers of color are linked to positive academic, social-emotional, and behavioral outcomes for all students, but especially students of color.

But teacher layoffs in the near future are a grimly realistic possibility, Brownie said, pointing to declining student enrollment, a potential recession, and the looming expiration of pandemic relief funds.

“Districts, frankly, are already being hit by the declining student enrollment, but they’re able to bridge the gap with their ESSER dollars,” she said. “Once those dollars go away, you’ll see the full impact—both of those dollars going away themselves as well as the extent they were already mitigating the declines in student enrollment. It could have a pretty drastic effect on teacher layoffs.”

see also

Conceptual image of money with Benjamin Franklin's face peeking through cloudy blue sky.
iStock/Getty
Budget & Finance Schools Are Heading Into a Perfect Financial Storm
Mark Lieberman, February 2, 2023
7 min read

During the Great Recession of 2008, districts slashed an estimated 120,000 teaching positions. In 2020, as a result of school shutdowns and pandemic uncertainty, thousands of educators received pink slips, although many were later rehired.

Many of those who were laid off during the early days of the pandemic were Black and brown teachers who had been hired during pushes for more diversity and equity. Even award-winning teachers, such Qorsho Hassan, the 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year who is Somali-American, lost their jobs.

As Karen Lewis, a Black kindergarten teacher who was laid off from the Schenectady, N.Y., school district in September 2020, told Education Week at the time, “the potential was just, in a day, gone.”

Here is each state’s layoff policy

Thirteen states require some form of seniority-based criteria when making decisions about which teachers to lay off, according to the TNTP and Educators for Excellence analysis. Another 19 states leave the decision to individual school districts.

Many districts include “last in, first out” in their collective bargaining agreements: Out of the 148 largest urban districts in the country, 46 still use seniority as the sole or primary factor when determining layoffs, according to the National Council on Teacher Quality.

But in recent years, some states and districts have made changes to their layoff policies to reflect the need to retain teachers of color. For example:

  • In 2021, Oregon passed a law that kept the emphasis on seniority, except for teachers who have “cultural or linguistic expertise.”
  • The 2021-23 teacher contract for the Minneapolis school district says that certain teachers are exempted from the “last in, first out” policy, including members of populations underrepresented among licensed teachers in the district, alumni of historically Black colleges and universities and tribal colleges, and those who graduated from the district’s “grow your own” program. (Teachers of color are more likely to enter teaching through such alternative programs.)
  • In 2021, the Madison, Wis., school board voted to change the criteria for layoffs. Instead of basing decisions solely on seniority, layoff determinations are now based on five factors: culturally responsive practices, student learning outcomes, foreign language fluency, advanced degrees, and seniority. (The local union opposed these changes.) Culturally responsive practices are defined by the district as understanding what leads to inequitable outcomes for students of color and adapting instruction to meet the needs of all students.

Also, Nevada considers whether teachers are in hard-to-staff positions or schools during layoffs, and both Michigan and the District of Columbia factor in teachers’ unique skills or contributions to the school. That could include formal activities, like club leadership or athletic coaching, but it could also include informal work that teachers of color are often tasked with, such as translation services or managing student discipline, noted Evan Stone, the co-CEO of Educators for Excellence.

Pending legislationin the Massachusetts statehouse would reduce the state’s focus on seniority. Instead, it would require districts to consider whether a teacher has proficiency in a language or dialect other than English that’s spoken by 5 percent or more of the students or parents at the teacher’s school; whether the teacher is a member of a population underrepresented among certified teachers in the district; whether the teacher graduated from a “grow your own” program; or whether the teacher works in a hard-to-staff school or subject, alongside other criteria.

Stone said he’s hopeful that more states and districts will consider adjusting their policies to make seniority one factor, but not the only factor. He’s had early conversations with advocacy groups in California, New York, and Texas about making those states’ blanket policies more flexible.

Brownie said she hopes more districts partner with their local unions to develop criteria that fits their local context and pilot new policies.

“It gives the ability to demonstrate that the sky doesn’t fall when you try looking at other variables that do matter,” she said. “It is about having a better impact for students—those are the stakes.”

Madeline Will
Staff Writer Education Week
Madeline Will is a reporter for Education Week who covers the teaching profession.
Related Tags:
Teachers of Color New Teachers Dismissal

Events

Thu., March 30, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Tue., March 21, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Webinar Big Goals, Small Start: Building MTSS to Scale
MTSS is a powerful framework for supporting student success, but implementation can be challenging. Learn from districts about their MTSS success stories and challenges.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Thu., March 16, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being K-12 Essentials Forum How to Motivate All Students and Keep Them Engaged
Join us for this forum highlighting strategies schools and educators are using to keep K-12 students on track academically.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Profession A Hotline for Educators: Advocacy Group Pledges Support in Midst of Ugly Politics
A nonpartisan group says it will offer educators a range of supports for educators accused of violating new restrictions on what can be taught in class.
Madeline Will
6 min read
Protesters gather outside the Moms for Liberty National Summit, July 15, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Republican groups that sought to get hundreds of “parents’ rights” activists elected to local school boards largely fell short in Tuesday’s elections. The push has been boosted by Republican groups including the 1776 Project PAC, but just a third of its roughly 50 candidates won.
Protesters gather outside the Moms for Liberty National Summit on July 15, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. A new effort by the Campaign for Our Shared Future seeks to serve as a counterweight to the group, offering support for educators who must navigate new laws prohibiting certain topics.
Lauren Witte/Tampa Bay Times via AP
Teaching Profession What the Research Says How to Keep Science Teachers in the Schools That Need Them Most
Professional connections can be key to retaining educators for STEM courses.
Sarah D. Sparks
4 min read
New Mexico Army National Guard specialist Michael Stockwell kneels while helping Alamogordo High School freshman Aiden Cruz with a geology assignment, at Alamogordo High School, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Alamogordo, N.M. Dozens of National Guard Army and Air Force troops in New Mexico have been stepping in for an emergency unlike others they have responded to before: the shortage of teachers and school staff members that have tested the ability of schools nationwide to continue operating during the coronavirus pandemic.
New Mexico Army National Guard specialist Michael Stockwell helps Alamogordo High School freshman Aiden Cruz with a geology assignment, at Alamogordo High School, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Alamogordo, N.M.
Cedar Attanasio/AP
Teaching Profession Teacher Pay Raise Proposals Are Gaining Bipartisan Support. What's in Them?
More conservative governors are signing onto teacher pay raises, a cause that's typically been championed by Democrats.
Libby Stanford
8 min read
Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders answers a question while taking part in a panel discussion during a Republican Governors Association conference, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders answers a question while taking part in a panel discussion during a Republican Governors Association conference, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Huckabee Sanders is hoping to increase starting teacher salaries to $50,000 under her new plan Arkansas LEARNS.
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Teaching Profession What’s the Best Thing Happening in Schools Right Now? We Asked Top Teachers
They're optimistic about collaborating with peers, connecting with students, and countering a negative storyline about teaching.
Elizabeth Heubeck
4 min read
Puzzle pieces that form the shape of a lightbulb.
Alex_Doubovitsky/iStock/Getty
Load More ▼