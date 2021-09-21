Resilience, Faith, and Support: How Twin Brothers Forged Diverging Paths to College
September 21, 2021

By Brooke Saias — September 21, 2021
Twin brothers John and Jonathan Easter walk together in their hometown of Bradley, Ark. a few weeks before they are going to begin college on July 30, 2021.
COVID first struck their small Arkansas town the spring of their junior year. As seniors, they continued to feel its ripple effects as they navigated classes, college applications, and graduation.

In this piece, John and Jonathan Easter, twin brothers from Bradley, Ark., reflect on the impact the pandemic had on their college plans, and the challenges they’ve overcome as the first in their immediate families to pursue higher education.

Throughout their journeys, they received support from their families as well as the Rural Community Alliance, a nonprofit organization that empowers students in rural communities.

Twin brothers John Easter and Jonathan Easter when they were babies.
1/15
Twin brothers John Easter and Jonathan Easter when they were babies.
— Courtesy of Karen Morine
Twin brothers John Easter and Jonathan Easter holding basketball trophies as kids.
2/15
Twin brothers John Easter and Jonathan Easter holding basketball trophies as kids.
— Courtesy of Karen Morine
John Easter with his godfather Lee Morine.
3/15
John Easter with his godfather Lee Morine.
— Courtesy of Karen Morine
Twin brothers, John and Jonathan Easter, asleep in the back of a car when they were younger.
4/15
Twin brothers, John and Jonathan Easter, asleep in the back of a car when they were younger.
— Courtesy of Karen Morine
John Easter and Jonathan Easter with John’s godfather, Lee Morine.
5/15
John Easter and Jonathan Easter with John’s godfather, Lee Morine.
— Courtesy of Karen Morine
Jonathan Easter on his first day of his senior year of high school in the fall of 2020.
6/15
Jonathan Easter on his first day of his senior year of high school in the fall of 2020.
— Courtesy of Misty Williams
family photos 10
7/15
John Easter with his godparents Karen and Lee Morine, and Karen’s mother.
— Courtesy of Karen Morine
Jonthan Easter with the son of his godparents, James C. Williams III.
8/15
Jonthan Easter with the son of his godparents, James C. Williams III.
— Courtesy of Misty Williams
Jonathan Easter with his godparents Misty and James William on the night of prom.
9/15
Jonathan Easter with his godparents Misty and James William on the night of prom.
— Courtesy of Misty Williams
Jonathan Easter with his mother Jennifer Jackson, Karen and Lee Morine, and his godparents Misty and James Williams.
10/15
Jonathan Easter with his mother Jennifer Jackson, Karen and Lee Morine, and his godparents Misty and James Williams.
— Courtesy of Misty Williams
Twin brothers Jonathan and John Easter prepare to walk out on the gym floor of Bradley High School on the night of their graduation ceremony on May 18, 2021.
11/15
Twin brothers Jonathan and John Easter prepare to walk out on the gym floor of Bradley High School on the night of their graduation ceremony on May 18, 2021.
— Patrick Rodgers/For Education Week
John and Jonathan Easter celebrating after their graduation ceremony at Bradley High School with their godparents Karen and Lee Morine and Misty and James Williams on May 18, 2021.
12/15
John and Jonathan Easter celebrating after their graduation ceremony at Bradley High School with their godparents Karen and Lee Morine and Misty and James Williams on May 18, 2021.
— Patrick Rodgers/For Education Week
John Easter holding gifts and cards he received after his graduation ceremony at Bradley High School on May 18, 2021.
13/15
John Easter holding gifts and cards he received after his graduation ceremony at Bradley High School on May 18, 2021.
— Patrick Rodgers/For Education Week
Jonathan Easter celebrating after his graduation ceremony at Bradley High School on May 18, 2021.
14/15
Jonathan Easter celebrating after his graduation ceremony at Bradley High School on May 18, 2021.
— Patrick Rodgers/For Education Week
Twin brothers John and Jonathan Easter walk together in their hometown of Bradley, Ark. a few weeks before they are going to begin college on July 30, 2021.
15/15
Twin brothers John and Jonathan Easter walk together in their hometown of Bradley, Ark. a few weeks before they are going to begin college on July 30, 2021.
— April Kirby/For Education Week

Brooke Saias
Video Producer Education Week
Brooke Saias is a video producer for Education Week, working to tell stories about the impact of education on communities.

Produced and Edited by Brooke Saias
Filmed by Patrick Rodgers & April Kirby
Original Music: Louis Weeks
Sound Mix: Nick Warner
Executive Producer: Emma Patti Harris
Coverage of the education of exceptionally promising students who have financial need is supported in part by a grant from the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation, at www.jkcf.org. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.

