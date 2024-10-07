Play Teacher TV Bingo and Spot All the Teacher Tropes

Do you groan when an on-screen educator blithely strolls out of her classroom without getting anyone to cover for her? How about when a class full of disengaged teenagers becomes inspired by a single lecture? (We’re looking at you, “Dead Poets’ Society.”)

There are dozens of tropes about teachers on film and television . While misrepresentations can lead to unrealistic expectations of the profession, it can still be fun to see how many you can find in the next episode of your favorite education-related show.

That’s why we’ve created a bingo card filled with on-screen education-related clichés and stereotypes. We’ve given you the center square as a freebie. Read below for a longer description of each trope.

Download the Bingo Card (PDF)

Students play Cupid: Students actively (and sometimes successfully) try to set up their teachers.

Savior teacher: Idealistic (and often white) teacher easily inspires low-performing students who no one else taught effectively.

One-conversation turnaround: Student underperforming or acting up in class? One sincere talk after class will fix it.

One teacher, one classroom: Paraeducators? Interventionists? Never! Teachers only work solo.

Scary librarian: Her main job is hushing.

Angry coach: The P.E. teacher came straight from boot camp.

Absenteeism warrior: If one student is absent, the teacher will track them down like a police detective.

Secret genius: Any student with disabilities is also a savant.

Helicopter parents: Involved parents are a bossy pain.

Washed-up teacher: Lazy and jaded, this teacher does not care at all about students.

Loveable class clown: The misbehaving student is secretly the teacher’s favorite, and their disruptions are purely entertaining.

Whipping boy/girl: Every teacher hates and picks on one kid in class.

Inspirational speech: Any subject, from English literature to chemistry, is taught through passionate lectures.

Dumping ground: A single class holds all the “worst” students.

Teacher on phone during class: Usually the class runs wild while the teacher is distracted.

“Schooling” the teacher: Student knows more about any given subject than the teacher and puts the teacher in his or her place, usually to applause from the class.

Quiet class: Seriously, no one moves. Are they studious, terrified, or drugged?

Teacher with a briefcase: Setting a briefcase on a desk gets the attention of an entire noisy class.

Unsupervised: Teachers walk out of their classes without notice.

Class size <15: Tiny classes, even in large urban schools.

Surprised by the bell: The bell always rings after an impassioned speech, or in the middle of a harried lesson.

Lesson plan? What lesson plan?: Teachers come up with brilliant lessons off the top of their heads.

Hot for teacher: Teachers are treated as sex objects or behave overly familiar with a student.

Apple on desk: The ever-present accessory.

