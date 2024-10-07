Play Teacher TV Bingo and Spot All the Teacher Tropes
Teaching Profession Download

Play Teacher TV Bingo and Spot All the Teacher Tropes

By Sarah D. Sparks & Marina Whiteleather — October 07, 2024 2 min read
Image of bingo cards, a remote control, and a television.
via Canva
Do you groan when an on-screen educator blithely strolls out of her classroom without getting anyone to cover for her? How about when a class full of disengaged teenagers becomes inspired by a single lecture? (We’re looking at you, “Dead Poets’ Society.”)

There are dozens of tropes about teachers on film and television. While misrepresentations can lead to unrealistic expectations of the profession, it can still be fun to see how many you can find in the next episode of your favorite education-related show.

That’s why we’ve created a bingo card filled with on-screen education-related clichés and stereotypes. We’ve given you the center square as a freebie. Read below for a longer description of each trope.

Download the Bingo Card (PDF)

Students play Cupid: Students actively (and sometimes successfully) try to set up their teachers.
Savior teacher: Idealistic (and often white) teacher easily inspires low-performing students who no one else taught effectively.
One-conversation turnaround: Student underperforming or acting up in class? One sincere talk after class will fix it.
One teacher, one classroom: Paraeducators? Interventionists? Never! Teachers only work solo.
Scary librarian: Her main job is hushing.
Angry coach: The P.E. teacher came straight from boot camp.
Absenteeism warrior: If one student is absent, the teacher will track them down like a police detective.
Secret genius: Any student with disabilities is also a savant.
Helicopter parents: Involved parents are a bossy pain.
Washed-up teacher: Lazy and jaded, this teacher does not care at all about students.
Loveable class clown: The misbehaving student is secretly the teacher’s favorite, and their disruptions are purely entertaining.
Whipping boy/girl: Every teacher hates and picks on one kid in class.
Inspirational speech: Any subject, from English literature to chemistry, is taught through passionate lectures.
Dumping ground: A single class holds all the “worst” students.
Teacher on phone during class: Usually the class runs wild while the teacher is distracted.
“Schooling” the teacher: Student knows more about any given subject than the teacher and puts the teacher in his or her place, usually to applause from the class.
Quiet class: Seriously, no one moves. Are they studious, terrified, or drugged?
Teacher with a briefcase: Setting a briefcase on a desk gets the attention of an entire noisy class.
Unsupervised: Teachers walk out of their classes without notice.
Class size <15: Tiny classes, even in large urban schools.
Surprised by the bell: The bell always rings after an impassioned speech, or in the middle of a harried lesson.
Lesson plan? What lesson plan?: Teachers come up with brilliant lessons off the top of their heads.
Hot for teacher: Teachers are treated as sex objects or behave overly familiar with a student.
Apple on desk: The ever-present accessory.

Sources: TVTropes, Teaching and Teacher Education, Teachers on Screen Database,

See also

Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Quinta Brunson, and Tyler James Williams play teachers on the ABC sitcom “Abbott Elementary.” Teachers say the show resonates with their experience.
Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Quinta Brunson, and Tyler James Williams play teachers on the ABC sitcom “Abbott Elementary.” Teachers say the show resonates with their experience, but researchers say many other portrayals of teachers are flawed.
Gilles Mingasson/ABC
Teaching Profession Fictional Teachers on TV Can Skew Public Perception
Sarah D. Sparks, October 4, 2024
5 min read
Photo illustration of an old tv on a blue background with a scene from Abbott Elementary on the television
Gilles Mingasson/ABC/Getty
Teaching Profession From 'Abbott Elementary' to 'English Teacher,' What Best Depicts Classroom Life?
Marina Whiteleather, October 3, 2024
1 min read

Sarah D. Sparks
Assistant Editor Education Week
Sarah D. Sparks covers the teaching profession and pedagogy for Education Week.
Marina Whiteleather
Director of Social Media & Audience Engagement
Marina Whiteleather is the director of social media and audience engagement for Education Week.

Teaching Profession Video What a 63-Year Teaching Veteran Thinks of AI
Martha Strever has built her life around Linden Avenue Middle School.
Caitlynn Peetz & Sam Mallon
1 min read
Martha Thumb BS
Teaching Profession Opinion 3 Ways Educators Can Make Hard Conversations Easier
Conversations around hot-button topics can catch teachers and school leaders off guard. Avoidance isn't the answer.
Peter DeWitt & Michael Nelson
6 min read
shutterstock 1094129717
Shutterstock
Teaching Profession This Teacher Is in Her 64th Year in the Classroom. She Has No Plans to Quit
Martha Strever has, in some cases, taught three generations of students from the same family.
Caitlynn Peetz
8 min read
Martha Strever, a math teacher at Linden Avenue Middle School in Red Hook, N.Y., addresses her class on Sept. 6, 2024.
Martha Strever, a math teacher at Linden Avenue Middle School in Red Hook, N.Y., addresses her class on Sept. 6, 2024.
Flynn Larsen for Education Week
Teaching Profession What the Research Says Teachers Want Sustainable Workplaces. State Policies Make it Harder
Greater opportunities for collaboration could boost teacher retention, national group finds.
Sarah D. Sparks
3 min read
Rear view of classroom with two teachers in front of a whiteboard with math equations.
E+/Getty
