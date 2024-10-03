From ‘Abbott Elementary’ to ‘English Teacher,’ What Best Depicts Classroom Life?
From ‘Abbott Elementary’ to ‘English Teacher,’ What Best Depicts Classroom Life?

By Marina Whiteleather — October 03, 2024 1 min read
Photo illustration of an old tv on a blue background with a scene from Abbott Elementary on the television
Gilles Mingasson/ABC/Getty
Life in the classroom has no shortage of comedic or dramatic moments, and with that rich source material, more and more television shows are heading back to school.

With the recent series premiere of “English Teacher,” and “Abbott Elementary” heading into its fourth season on October 9, it got us thinking: What television show depicts teacher life the most accurately?

“Abbott Elementary” won big in a LinkedIn poll asking our online audience the same question with 78 percent of respondents voting in its favor. Ten percent opted for the newer “English Teacher,” and only 3 percent selected “A.P. Bio,” a 2018 series starring Glenn Howerton of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” fame.

“Abbott Elementary” continues to resonate with real-life educators, and a 2023 EdWeek Research Center survey found that “nearly three-fourths of the teachers and administrators who have seen the show said they thought it was a realistic portrayal of education and educators.” The show’s creator, Quinta Brunson, pulled from her own experience watching her mother in the classroom.

Here are some other television shows that teachers say are the most accurate portrayals of school life on the small screen.

Serious subject matter

Some educators said dramas captured the myriad of challenges facing educators.

Boston Public is the closest I’ve seen to the real day to day of teaching.
Richard T.
Honestly, The Wire seasons 4 and 5. I had trouble getting through the teaching episodes.
Gaetano T.
Room 222
Philip R.

It’s funny because it’s true

Comedy seems to have found a home at school,— both family-friendly options like “Welcome Back, Kotter” to shows where viewer discretion is advised like “Eastbound & Down.”

—Kevin R.

—Lauren A.

—Shawn S.

Unconventional options

While these shows don’t take place in the classroom, some teachers argue that they capture the essence of the stress and politicking that teachers deal with—on top of teaching, of course.

—AJs P.

Dirty Jobs
Sarah I.
GoT
Andrew Y.

No show hits the mark

Some educators lamented that there are no good options for showing viewers what it’s really like to be in the profession. But one Facebook user has a suggestion.

None of them. I'm a 40-year veteran. None of them. Though there were one or two "teachers" that I thought were true to the profession.
Andrew B.
As a former teacher, no show has depicted the realities of teaching.
Anna F.
None of them really. I do wish there was a reality show where cameras follow a teacher’s actual day for an entire year.
Jill Z.

