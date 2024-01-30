What the Country’s First Mandatory Black History Course Can Teach Us Today
Opinion
Social Studies Opinion

What the Country’s First Mandatory Black History Course Can Teach Us Today

The surprising educational reform in segregated, 1940s Chicago
By Ashley D. Dennis — January 30, 2024 5 min read
012024 op BHM Dennis 2
Camilla Sucre for Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Ashley D. Dennis
Ashley D. Dennis is an assistant professor of history at the College of Charleston. This essay draws from her article “‘The Intellectual Emancipation of the Negro': Madeline Morgan and the Mandatory Black History Curriculum in Chicago during World War II,” published in the History of Education Quarterly in April 2022.

When people think about Black history in schools, they might think of the new Advanced Placement African American Studies course that Florida’s education department banned. Or perhaps their minds go back to the student protesters in the 1960s who called for the creation of Black studies courses and departments. But decades before these curricular fights, the Chicago public schools mandated a Black studies curriculum—the first mandatory curriculum of its kind in the United States.

Despite educational inequities between Black and white schools, every Chicago public school received this groundbreaking curriculum.

Mandatory in the city’s roughly 350 schools between 1942 and 1945, the curriculum gained national and international attention for introducing Black and white children to the contributions of Black people in all areas of society.

Black women were the driving force behind the unprecedented education reform. Madeline Morgan, a highly educated Chicago public school teacher, advocated the curriculum, conducted extensive research to develop it, and then designed the units for grades 1-8. Her colleague Bessie King assisted her. Morgan also received support from her network of Black women librarians, principals, and teachers in Chicago.

This overlooked history should inspire educators to continue the fight for accurate representation of Black history and culture in schools. All children benefit from learning truthful and more comprehensive narratives about the past.

Officially known as the “Supplemental Units for a Course of Study in Social Studies,” the Black history curriculum was intended to enrich existing social studies lesson plans with information about life on the African continent and African American accomplishments.

The 1st grade unit included stories about Black Pullman porters and police officers, vocalist Marian Anderson, symphony writer Florence Price, and poet Paul Laurence Dunbar.

The 2nd grade unit featured agronomist George Washington Carver, singer Dorothy Maynor, and poet Langston Hughes.

The 3rd grade unit highlighted occupations and distant cultures. Students learned about life in West Africa’s Dahomey (modern-day Benin). The unit also addressed the history of African empires and the culture of contemporary Africa, including art, music, and religions. This history, Morgan implied, could help African Americans take pride in African history and culture.

By the 7th and 8th grades, children examined slave insurrections, abolitionists, and the heroism of Black soldiers in the Revolutionary and Civil wars. Overall, Morgan believed this curriculum could transform race relations by educating Black and white children about Black people’s contributions to history, literature, science, education, and the arts.

The Black history curriculum was impressive, especially for the context in which it was being taught. Chicago public schools in the 1940s were segregated, overcrowded, and underfunded for Black children. Many Black children had to contend with white teachers who did not care about their education.

Yet, the curriculum received approval from the superintendent of the Chicago public schools. There was an alignment of interests between Black educators who advocated accurate and inclusive narratives of history and white administrators who wanted to foster racial tolerance, democracy, and citizenship—all rallying points during World War II. As our country fought for democracy and condemned racist Nazi ideology abroad, the nation routinely denied Black citizens their democratic rights and perpetuated some of the same racist ideologies at home. Teaching children tolerance and the contributions of different ethnic groups became a trendy method to address this hypocrisy during the war.

While white administrators may have had ulterior motives for supporting the curriculum, Morgan and her network of Black women educators hoped for “intellectual emancipation.” They wanted to develop racial pride in Black children by challenging lies in social studies textbooks, including that Black people did not have a history and were inferior to white people.

Morgan also asserted that the curriculum would help reduce prejudice in white students. She endorsed the curriculum’s potential to instill democratic ideals and foster racial unity.

Once the mandatory units were distributed to all Chicago public schools in 1942, Morgan and the Black history curriculum were widely celebrated at home and abroad. The U.S. Office of Education (the precursor to today’s federal Education Department) and members of school districts around the country requested copies. Morgan received letters from South America, Africa, and Europe praising and expressing interest in the work.

These requests demonstrate far-flung interest in this era in eliminating racial prejudice through education. They also suggest that there were few educational materials about Black people available to American students at that time.

Black and white students found the information enjoyable and appreciated the new perspective the curriculum offered about Black life. Some of the remarks made by students include: “I am proud to know that I’m a Negro” and “Why haven’t we heard about Negro achievements before?” These remarks suggest the curriculum had the desired effect of imparting racial pride to African American children and changing white attitudes toward African Americans.

Unfortunately, the state legislature’s education committee terminated the curriculum’s mandatory status in 1945. Legislators did not explain their decision to downgrade the Black history units to an optional component of instruction. However, it is not surprising that the end of its mandatory status coincided with the end of World War II. There was no longer an incentive to foster racial tolerance and unity on the home front.

The history of Chicago’s early mandatory Black history curriculum can remind us of Black people’s long struggle for education that attested to their humanity, intelligence, and historical contributions. Recent backlash against AP African American Studies, children’s books by Black authors, and so-called critical race theory in K-12 schools demonstrates that challenging anti-Blackness in schools is a hard but important fight.

This history also highlights the urgency of mandatory Black history curricula today—not as short-term political appeasement measures but as steps toward educational and racial justice. Madeline Morgan was correct that Black history is not only beneficial to Black children; it is necessary for all children.

Explore the Collection

Read more from historians and educators celebrating the history and progression of Black history education. In this special Opinion collection, explore the history of the discipline and find resources for teachers today.

Equity & Diversity Opinion You Should Be Teaching Black Historical Contention
How to responsibly teach this critical component of Black history instruction —and why you should.
Brittany L. Jones
4 min read
A student raises their hand to ask a question before a group of assorted historical figures.
Camilla Sucre for Education Week
Social Studies Opinion The Instructive Story of This Jim Crow Era Black History Contest
What an overlooked initiative in the segregated South tells us today about teaching Black history to white students.
Christine Woyshner
4 min read
012024 op BHM Woyster 1
Camilla Sucre for Education Week
Social Studies Opinion What the Country's First Mandatory Black History Course Can Teach Us Today
Decades before AP African American Studies came along, Black women were the driving force behind an unprecedented education reform.
Ashley D. Dennis
5 min read
012024 op BHM Dennis 2
Camilla Sucre for Education Week
View the Collection

Related Tags:
History Illinois

A version of this article appeared in the January 31, 2024 edition of Education Week as What the Country’s First Mandatory Black History Course Can Teach Us Today

Events

Wed., January 31, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Webinar The Bridgeable Math Gap: Lessons Learned from Dyslexia
Explore dyscalculia resources, tools, and solutions with a panel of expert educators. Shift paradigms, bridge gaps, make a difference.
Content provided by TouchMath
Register
Thu., February 01, 2024, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Webinar Maximizing Student Outcomes Using Invention Education
Join the National Inventors Hall of Fame® in an exploration of invention education – a pedagogy that invites students to discover or “invent” solutions to real-world problems.
Content provided by National Inventors Hall of Fame
Register
Tue., February 06, 2024, 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Science Webinar Driving Innovation Through Inclusive STEM Education
Discover innovative strategies to create an inclusive STEM classroom. Explore challenges, share insights, and embrace diversity in education.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Social Studies Video How This State Is Creating an Asian American Curriculum—and Why It’s Doing So
In Connecticut, students and teachers worked together to develop model lesson plans for K-8 Asian American and Pacific Islander curriculum.
Kaylee Domzalski & Ileana Najarro
1 min read
011824 AAPI Studies CT Thumbnail BS
Social Studies What the Research Says Civics Is About Skills, Not Just Facts. How Do Schools Measure Students' Readiness?
Most state assessments aren't testing how students civically engage in their communities, a new report finds.
Sarah D. Sparks
4 min read
Image of people at voting booths.
LPETTET/E+
Social Studies Opinion Whose Land Are You On? How to Get Started Teaching Native American History
It's easy to feel as if a handful of lessons once a year in November about Native American art or storytelling isn't enough. It isn't.
Jerad Koepp & Alison McCartan
4 min read
Stylized vector illustration of Indigenous Peoples.
DigitalVision Vectors + Vanessa Solis/Education Week
Social Studies AP African American Studies: What's in the Newly Revised Course Framework
The new framework comes after public debate from both political leaders and scholars over what topics should have been included or excluded.
Ileana Najarro & Gina Tomko
1 min read
The updated AP African American Studies course framework highlights a variety of African American leaders, activists, actors, athletes, and more. Some of the individuals included and pictured here include Mae Jemison (left), President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama (top), Nichelle Nichols, (bottom), and Colin Kaepernick (right).
The updated AP African American Studies course framework highlights a variety of African American leaders, activists, actors, athletes, and more. Some of the individuals included and pictured here include Mae Jemison (left), President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama (top right), Nichelle Nichols, (bottom center), and Colin Kaepernick (bottom right).
AP
Load More ▼