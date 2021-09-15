I periodically publish student writing in this blog (see Student Voices).

If you’re interested in having your students write 300-500 words, respond to this prompt by Oct. 4. I would be happy to consider publishing what they have to say here in Education Week:

How does it feel to be back in school? What feels good, bad, or strange? What are you looking forward to and what are you worried about? What are teachers doing to make you feel welcome, safe, and supported, and what more could they do?

You would need to choose up to four students whose writing you thought was particularly insightful (you could tell your students that I make the final choices if you want) and then ask those students to have their parents write in an email, “I give permission for my child, ___________, to have his/her essay published in Education Week,” which you could then forward to me.

Send the essays to me at lferlazzo@epe.org or share them on a Google Doc by DMing me on Twitter or sending me a message on Facebook.

I’ll look forward to hearing what your (and my) students have to say!

