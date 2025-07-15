Use Poetry to Create Safe Math Classrooms
Opinion
Mathematics Letter to the Editor

Use Poetry to Create Safe Math Classrooms

July 15, 2025 1 min read
To the Editor:

The May 23 article, “Three Ways to Build Student Confidence in Math,” resonated deeply with my research on psychological safety and feedback in math classrooms. The article highlights formative assessments and student reflections as tools to gauge who needs help—but I’d argue we must also ask: How do students experience help?

As an instructional coach, I worked with 4th and 5th grade math teachers who used poetry reflections after exit tickets (a short assessment at the end of a unit) to hear students’ perspectives. These daily poems disrupted the notion of math as neutral, surfacing students’ fears, longings, and identities. One student wrote, “I want my teacher to pull me to the back table and help me.” That line reshaped a teacher’s entire feedback strategy.

The poems revealed something powerful: Academic performance didn’t guarantee psychological safety. Even students who scored high on formative assessments expressed anxiety about making mistakes. Their poetry made clear that math identity is less about competence and more about feeling seen and safe in learning environments.

What made these reflections transformative wasn’t the poetry alone—it was the teachers’ commitment to respond. Each week, they analyzed the poems and adjusted their feedback practices to reflect what students said they needed. This reciprocal feedback loop—students write, teachers reflect and respond, students notice the change—created classrooms rooted in listening, care, and belonging.

If we want to raise student confidence in math, we must go beyond identifying gaps in understanding. We must cultivate psychologically safe classrooms where students trust their teachers to help them learn—and listen when they speak.

Rachel C. Cason
Special Education Instructional Coach
DC Scholars Public Charter School
Washington, D.C.

Read the article mentioned in the letter

Fifth grade students attend a math lesson with teacher Alex Ventresca, right, during class at Mount Vernon Community School, in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, May 1, 2024.
Fifth grade students attend a math lesson with teacher Alex Ventresca, right, during class at Mount Vernon Community School, in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Math anxiety prevents students from learning, but experts in the subject offer ways to help students.
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Mathematics Three Ways to Build Student Confidence in Math
Jennifer Vilcarino, May 23, 2025
3 min read

A version of this article appeared in the July 16, 2025 edition of Education Week as Use Poetry to Create Safe Math Classrooms

