By Larry Ferlazzo — December 20, 2021 1 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Here are the 10 most popular posts that have appeared here over the past 12 months:

1. Students Respond to Adults’ Fixation on ‘Learning Loss’

A Boston educator shares three guidelines for responding to “learning loss” she developed based on conversations with her students.

2. Thirteen Instructional Strategies for Supporting ELL Newcomers

Five educators share effective instructional strategies to use with English-language-learner newcomers, including using images and games.

3. How Students Want to Reimagine Education Next Year

The main features students are looking for are relevancy and supportive relationships.

4. Ten Culturally Responsive Teaching Strategies for the Science Classroom

Four teachers share how they implement culturally responsive instruction in their science classrooms.

5. Assessment Strategies for English-Language Learners

Four educators share practical assessment strategies to support English-language learners.

6. Ten Ways I’ll Be Teaching Differently Next Year

I share 10 instructional practices I’ve developed during the pandemic that I will be continuing into the next school year.

7. Seven Strategies for Grammar Instruction

Five educators share instructional strategies for engaging and effective grammar instruction.

8. When It Comes to Critical Race Theory, Teachers ‘Should Go on Offense With Inquiry’

Four educators respond to conservative attacks on critical race theory and lessons on systemic racism.

9. The Six Most Effective Instructional Strategies for ELLs—According to Teachers

Teachers share their “go-to” strategies for teaching English-language learners, including sentence starters and Total Physical Response.

10. 12 Ways to Support Afghan Refugee Students

Four teachers with experience teaching refugee students share their suggestions.

See you in 2022!

