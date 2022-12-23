It’s been quite a year for all of us educators!

Personally, I’m ending it scrambling to get sub coverage as I recover from COVID, an experience that all too many of us have had to deal with (I’m well on my way back to good health).

For your holiday-reading pleasure, here’s a list of the most popular posts that have appeared in this blog over the past 12 months.

Do note, though, that they are not the “all-time” most popular ones. Next year, I’ll be publishing one of those lists—there are many posts that have been posted here over the years that have been perennial favorites.

Here’s this year’s list:

1. 7 Ways Principals Can Support Teachers

2. 17 Favorite Classroom-Learning Games

3. 18 Ways to Improve Teacher Observations

4. If I’d Only Known. Veteran Teachers Offer Advice for Beginners

5. 14 Strategies for Teaching Intermediate English-Language Learners

6. A Good Colleague Can Make or Break Any Teacher

7. Would You Urge a Young Person to Go Into Teaching? What Teachers Say

8. Advice for Principals: Empower Your Teachers

9. How to Fall in Love With Teaching Again and Other Morale Boosters

10. Want to Have Fun in the Classroom? Try Learning Games

