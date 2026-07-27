Teacher-Tested Strategies for Improving Reading Instruction
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Classroom Q&A

With Larry Ferlazzo

In this EdWeek blog, an experiment in knowledge-gathering, Ferlazzo will address readers’ questions on classroom management, ELL instruction, lesson planning, and other issues facing teachers. Send your questions to lferlazzo@epe.org. Read more from this blog.

Reading & Literacy Opinion

Teacher-Tested Strategies for Improving Reading Instruction

By Larry Ferlazzo — July 27, 2026 1 min read
Collage of an image of three students reading books in a library, a stack of novels, and images of text from the pages of books.
Illustration by Emily Wright for Education Week + Getty
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Larry Ferlazzo
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Larry Ferlazzo is a former award-winning high school English and social studies teacher of more than two decades. He is currently a volunteer tutor to English-learner newcomers at a local school and to youth in juvenile hall.

It would have been very difficult over the past year for educators to not be aware of public discussions—and policy decisions—happening around the teaching of reading.

Contributors to Classroom Q&A haven’t been immune to the controversies.

Here are some related practical commentaries on what it all might mean for the classroom.

ourstudentshave

‘A Blessing and a Challenge’: What Teachers Think of the Science of Reading

In these classrooms, the recent push for foundational literacy skills has been transformational. Read more.

What the ‘Science of Reading’ Movement Has Meant for English Learners

We should think of reading instruction for multilingual learners as a bridge, not a checklist. Read more.

How Graphic Novels Can Bring Joy to Reading Instruction

Here’s how teachers are using comic books and nonfiction graphic novels in literacy instruction. Read more.

How Should Teachers Deal With Problematic Language in Literature?

Offensive prose does show up in books. Ignoring it doesn’t help students. Read more.

Readers Can Struggle at Any Age. Here’s How Teachers Can Help

Struggling readers may be able to read the words but fail to make the necessary connections between ideas and their meaning. Read more.

Don’t Underestimate the Power of Graphic Novels for the Classroom

Not just an easy read: Comics and graphic novels can teach a host of skills, three educators explain. Read more.

Students Need to Make Sense of What They Read. Here Are Ways to Support Them

To promote verbal reasoning, teachers can offer opportunities for students to ponder language, then explain and justify their thinking. Read more.

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    The opinions expressed in Classroom Q&A With Larry Ferlazzo are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

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