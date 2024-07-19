The reading “wars” have heated up again, but most teachers—and our students—could probably benefit from a “cease-fire.”

These posts offer suggestions to find a path forward in ways that can support all teachers and students alike.

1. Teachers, You Don’t Need to Choose Sides in the Reading Wars

Instead of arguing over who’s right, let’s focus attention on expanding knowledge about unresolved instructional issues. Read more .

2. Reading Research Is Getting Lost in Translation. What You Need to Know

There’s a yawning gap between what experts know will work and how that’s implemented in the classroom. Read more .

3. Tired of the Reading Wars? Become a Conscientious Objector

Teachers’ obligation is to their students. The research combined with the knowledge of individual students should be the guide. Read more .

4. How to Help Students With Their Writing. 4 Educators Share Their Secrets

In many classrooms, students are handcuffed by restrictive templates for assignments instead of getting to practice how to create. Read more .

5. 4 Educators Share Their Favorite Reading Lessons

Key to all these lessons is teachers’ effective use of instructional time through student engagement. Read more .

Similar content from Classroom Q&A and Education Week Opinion: