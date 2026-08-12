In the face of the Trump administration’s attacks on public education and educators, all teachers are vulnerable, with teachers of color often being the most vulnerable of all.

For white educators who want to be supportive of them, the terms “allies” and “co-conspirators” have been used.

This series will examine what those words mean—to both white and to nonwhite teachers.

‘Being an Ally Is a Good First Step’

Antoine Germany is an assistant principal at Luther Burbank High School in Sacramento, Calif.:

I can recall clearly in late spring and early summer of 2020 the outrage over the death of George Floyd. The racial reckoning that followed watching a young black man die slowly under the knee of an official of the state was significant. In education, there were countless book studies, seminars, and discussions around race and anti-racism. Districts, large and small, throughout the country made official statements committing themselves to reflection and action to disrupt systemic racism in our public schools.

Six years later, the energy and commitment to many of these ideals have faded away, perhaps, in some places, due to fear of retaliation because of Trump administration policies. Although many well meaning educators have continued to promote the need for systemic change, those voices have lost volume and resonance. These well meaning educators, many of whom are white, use terms like being an “ally” to Black educators or “co-conspirators” with their colleagues of color. Although these terms are sometimes used interchangeably, they are not the same in theory or in practice. There are significant differences in what these terms mean.

An ally is someone who supports and advocates the rights, well-being, and voices of marginalized groups. For many white educators, this means standing in solidarity with their Black colleagues while also recognizing their privilege. Allies tend to work in supportive roles and use their privilege to amplify the voices of educators of color.

A co-conspirator goes beyond being an ally. Co-conspirators have a deeper level of commitment and seek to dismantle systems of oppression even if uncomfortable or put themselves at personal risk. Co-conspirators don’t just support anti-racism, they actively take tangible steps to disrupt systems of oppression. They speak out against injustice, challenge racist systems, and work within their sphere of influence to elevate the issues of the marginalized.

How can one be a co-conspirator and not just an ally?

White educators can educate themselves about privilege and the historic systemic inequalities that have flourished in the United States. They can listen to and amplify the voices of their colleagues of color. They can reflect and act on their own biases and create a culture in their classroom or professional learning community of recognizing low expectations and microaggressions toward people of color. They can advocate systemic change, whether that’s curriculum adoptions, instructional strategies that recognize race and culture instead of ignoring it, or pushing for more representation in our learning objectives. And they can share power. Practically, that means promoting people of color in leadership roles or advocating more diverse voices in decisionmaking.

Being an ally is a good first step in making our educational system more just. However, being a co-conspirator requires more from our white colleagues. It requires self-reflection, it requires sustained commitment, and, most importantly, it requires listening to marginalized voices.

I can recall after the racial reckoning of the George Floyd era, many educators posting on social media quotes from black intellectuals and wearing shirts to signal their support for the aims and ideals of anti-racism. These acts alone stop short of the actual work that needs to be done. These actions are virtue signaling without actually instituting change or at least fighting for it.

If we want to see an educational system that identifies barriers and disrupts them by instituting policies and practices that are anti-racist, then we need those with power and privilege to act selflessly for those with less power and voice. We need fewer allies and more co-conspirators.

‘Ask the Hard Questions’

Andrea Terrero Gabbadon (she/her/ella) is an award-winning educator, consultant, and the author of Support and Retain Educators of Color (2023):

“It’s Been 75 Days.”

My voice rang clear. The audience—a multiracial group of educators—looked at me with curiosity, unsure of what I was referring to.

“It’s been 75 days,” I repeated.

Some remained puzzled, but others immediately understood: I was alluding to the number of days since the federal mandates that converted their schools into ideological and cultural battlegrounds. These policy shifts rippled into school buildings, staff meetings, and classrooms, where the real work of supporting students and families became more complicated and more urgent.

Amid this growing turbulence, one group stands squarely at the center of the storm: educators—many of them people of the global majority who have been historically marginalized in the U.S.—who bring a justice-oriented lens to their work and bear unique risk in an era where diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts are being dismantled alongside hard-won protections for students at the margins.

There is nothing new under the sun. As Black, Indigenous, and people of color or BIPOC (pronounced “bye-pock”), we know this pattern well. Historically, progress toward racial equity is often followed by intense backlash. For instance, many schools and districts actively resisted integration following the landmark Brown v. Board and Brown II decisions, some choosing to close altogether rather than comply with desegregation mandates.

While the efforts of Black leaders and other people of color defined the civil rights movement, it’s important to acknowledge the role of white co-conspirators—those who linked arms with BIPOC activists, often at personal risk, to advance justice.

So, why the term “co-conspirator”? Why not stick with “ally,” a more familiar label?

Ten years ago, I might have dismissed the distinction. But that changed through my work with white educators and leaders—many who I’ve trained, mentored, and learned from—who are deeply committed to confronting the conditions that limit students’ potential and well-being.

Allyship, while often well-intentioned, is often shaped by public opinion and optics. It can fall short when it remains surface-level—when it avoids risk, deflects discomfort, or fails to interrogate personal complicity in inequity.

As Foluke Houston Gaddis powerfully writes:

“Allyship without self-awareness and advocacy is just performance. And performative allyship protects systems, not people.”

Co-conspirators, by contrast, put something on the line. Quoting activist Alicia Garza, Bettina Love (2019) writes,

“Co-conspiracy is about what we do in action, not just in language. It is about moving through guilt and shame and recognizing that we did not create none of this stuff. And so what we are taking responsibility for is the power that we hold to transform our conditions.”

How does one move from ally to co-conspirator?

Based on what I’ve observed among white educators from whom I have learned much, I offer this wisdom:

Educate yourself on the history and current landscape of race and education. Understand how systems uphold privilege for some while marginalizing others—particularly BIPOC students and educators.

Ask the hard questions about policy and practice at all levels: Who benefits? Who is excluded? Who is at the table? Who’s not and why not? These questions matter in curriculum choices, staffing, and beyond. Interrogate your own assumptions about the status quo—and dig deep.

Speak up, even when it’s hard. Co-conspirators interrupt harm in the moment. Don’t always wait to pull someone aside later. Sometimes, the time is now. Imperfect action is better than silent complicity.

Own your role in cultivating an adult culture of inclusion and belonging. Racial equity doesn’t stop with students. How do you support BIPOC colleagues? Are you attuned to the adult culture in your building—not just the student experience? Do you notice and disrupt microaggressions directed at BIPOC colleagues, or do you shrink back in discomfort? It’s important to remember: Being a co-conspirator isn’t about being nice to people of color —it’s about being critically self-aware and willing to move from acknowledgment to action.

Let’s be clear: The stakes are high. The future of schools and our children demand bold, risk-taking action. We need educators—especially white educators—who are willing to move beyond performance and into practice. Social progress requires solidarity.

If allyship is the first step, co-conspiratorship is the journey. And now more than ever, we need you on that path.

Thanks to Antoine and Andrea for contributing their thoughts.

Responses today answered this question:

There have been a fair number of discussions about how white educators can best be “allies” and/or “co-conspirators” to their colleagues of color. How would you define those terms, and how do you think white teachers can best become either one or both?

Consider contributing a question to be answered in a future post. You can send one to me at lferlazzo@epe.org . When you send it in, let me know if I can use your real name if it’s selected or if you’d prefer remaining anonymous and have a pseudonym in mind.

You can also contact me on X at @Larryferlazzo or on Bluesky at @larryferlazzo.bsky.social

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