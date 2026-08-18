Is there a bigger topic in education these days or, for that matter, in the world, than artificial intelligence?

Over the past year or two, educators in this blog have been sharing their experiences, their concerns, their hopes, and their challenges as they deal with AI’s impact on schools.

Here are a few posts that might begin to scratch the surface of this issue and provide some helpful ideas to teachers in the trenches.

AI Can Save Teachers Time and Stress. Here’s How

What once took teachers hours to prepare now takes minutes, creating new opportunities for instruction. Read more .

4 Principles for Classroom AI, From an Experienced Educator

Ignoring AI, even if it intimidates you, isn’t the path to take for you or your students. Instead, consider this advice. Read more .

Teachers Share More Ways to Engage AI in the Classroom

Introduce AI as a minor step in assignments because it will be present regardless. Read more .

What Guidelines Should Teachers Provide for Student AI Use?

The goal is to teach students to harness AI to bolster learning and preserve their work’s integrity. Read more .

AI Is Different From Other Ed Tech. Here’s How

Debates over artificial intelligence are really about asking some big philosophical questions. Read more .

‘What in the ChatGPT Is This?’: How EL Teachers Are Navigating AI Use

When used responsibly, AI can be a great ally for English learners. Read more .

Similar content from Classroom Q&A and Education Week Opinion:

