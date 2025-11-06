Students Need Anchors When They Read. How to Make Them Stick
Opinion
Reading & Literacy Opinion

Students Need Anchors When They Read. How to Make Them Stick

What teaching Chinese language taught me about literacy instruction
By Haiyan Fan — November 06, 2025 6 min read


Haiyan Fan
Haiyan Fan is an Arkansas-based Chinese language educator and independent researcher who has taught high school in both charter and private schools. A recipient of the U.S. Heartland China Association’s teacher award, she is the founder of MetaChinese, a research-informed platform for Mandarin literacy.

When Arkansas introduced mandatory statewide literacy training several years ago, I didn’t expect much. Like many teachers, I assumed I’d click through this long series of videos, complete the quiz, and move on.

But I didn’t.

I slowed down. I paused. I took notes, pages of notes.

This cognitive science-backed training struck a nerve—specifically, it reflected how many of our students struggle with spelling not because they lack understanding but because they haven’t associated the written form with enough meaning to make the spelling stick.

They confuse their vs. there, your vs. you’re, its vs. it’s, or then vs. than. These aren’t comprehension mistakes (a recent email from a former student, a native English speaker who is now a college senior, still surfaced this elementary error). They’re what I call the “weak anchoring effect”: Even fluent speakers may not fully register the written form and map it to meaning—a critical step for the brain to retrieve it reliably.

From a cognitive science perspective, language learning is an act of information processing. Every day, learners take in streams of auditory and visual input—sounds they hear and symbols they see—and must connect those inputs to meaning for long-term memory retrieval. Oral fluency in a first language grows through immersion; literacy, however, depends on deliberate instruction, where the art of teaching guides attention to what matters.

A beacon is a salient auditory or visual pattern that tethers sound and form in working memory. The teacher’s role is first to sensitize learners to those useful patterns, then help learners anchor the forms to meaning for understanding to take place. This is where teaching becomes artistry: knowing where students are, knowing where they must go, and building memorable bridges—drawing on stories, pictures, clever mnemonics, sensory cues, emotions, or kinesthetic movements to help the form stick.

Anchoring isn’t instant. Even after students notice a pattern, the written form can flicker before it stabilizes in long-term memory. Drift is normal before the anchor holds, which is why teachers need both patience and persistence, knowing science is on our side.

What does anchoring look like in practice?

Earlier in my career, when I taught middle school English in China, I used simple visual cues and creative storylines for these “tricky pairs.” Students often learned here first, then there. I told them, “T is for to—from here to there.”

Similarly, I showed them that their contains heir, meaning descendant—a low-hanging fruit students could easily remember in a playful sentence: “The king and queen’s heir will one day sit on their throne.”

Now, as a Chinese-language teacher in the United States, I saw the exact same phenomenon from the opposite direction. To type Chinese characters, students type in pinyin (the Romanized spelling of the sound) and then choose the correct character from a keyboard list. Because many words share identical pinyin only varying in verbal tones, wrong characters are often selected.

Here’s an amusing yet revealing example of that from one of my students:

  • wǒ ài chī shuìguò (我爱吃睡过, I love eating slept-past ❌)
  • wǒ ài chī shuǐguǒ (我爱吃水果, I love eating fruit 🍉)

Teachers’ role here is the same: to sensitize students to beacons already present in the language. A visual comparison ties the characher 水 (water) to its pictographic origin, resembling flowing water. For 果 (fruit), 田 (look like a big apple) sits atop 木 (tree): a big fruit on a tree. And 睡 (sleep) combines the characters for 目 (eye) + 垂 (hang): eyes hanging heavy with drowsiness.

These examples show how securely literacy can “click and stick” when form is anchored to meaning.

These English spelling errors and Chinese character confusions may look worlds apart, but they are cognitive breadcrumbs pointing us toward one deeper truth: orthography (the correct written form of a word or character) needs to be anchored in meaning. Deliberate instruction is a cost-effective, cognitively aligned way to steady literacy against drift—fastening form to meaning in a noisy open sea where fog blurs, waves toss, and cross-currents of distraction pull learners off course.

These effective, creative, low-cost moves often took less than five minutes to implement. Yet, too often, our systems reward the surface instead of the substance—through policies, curricula, and classroom formats alike.

Small-group rotations can shrink actual reading and writing minutes, leaving students busy but unanchored. Overloaded standards pack classrooms with micro-skills and checklists that dilute reinforcing forms. Digital “personalized” platforms fragment practice into screens and progress bars without strengthening meaning. Activity-heavy lessons look engaging but scatter attention away from steady exposure.

These approaches may serve certain purposes. But when they crowd out anchoring—the pillar of pedagogy—we mistake movement for learning.

What are the policy implications?

For English class, this means protecting the minutes when anchoring actually happens: meaningful cues, repeated exposure, and space for teacher creativity. It also means rethinking orthographic assessment.

Over the years, the pendulum has swung — from the weekly memorized spelling lists of my own schooling to approaches that assumed spelling would “take care of itself” through extensive reading. In my own teaching career, I’ve seen programs that emphasized reading fluency and creative expression but provided little explicit attention to the written form of words. Yet these goals aren’t in conflict: spelling and reading reinforce one another. As students encounter words across meaningful texts, explicit attention to form helps the written system stabilize.

We need to remember a simple truth: Literacy and orthography still matter, even more so in today’s high-tech, multimedia world. At the same time, knowing “beaconization” takes time, educators and parents must tolerate approximation while beacons stabilize, rather than demanding 100% spelling bee precision from the start.

Scaffolding assessment is the key: Teachers should reinforce vocabulary with recognition tasks, pattern choices, and word matching before expecting full recall. The goal is to hold learners accountable for orthographic skill by steadily strengthening anchoring until recall comes naturally.

The case for anchoring orthography in meaning grows stronger in a digital world where autocorrect and predictive text reduce attention to spelling. In Chinese, keyboard input lets students select characters by pinyin without seeing characters enough to remember. With voice dictation, learners receive even less visual reinforcement of the written form.

In English, texting shorthand often bypasses standard spelling (e.g., because → bc, tomorrow → tmr, through → thru), and learners may internalize these forms. In Chinese, internet slang replaces 这样子 (‘like this’) with the homophone 酱紫 (‘soy-sauce purple’), a playful form that seriously confuses Chinese-language learners.

These conveniences aren’t the enemy, but they raise the stakes: If we don’t deliberately build beacons and anchors, the tide will carry learners farther from shore.

Literacy is navigation. Our students are at sea. The channel is crowded with bright objects that do not guide. Give them beacons to see. Give them anchors to hold. When we do, the drift subsides—and literacy reaches solid ground.

