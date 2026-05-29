How to Solve the College Math-Readiness Problem
Opinion
Mathematics Letter to the Editor

How to Solve the College Math-Readiness Problem

May 29, 2026 1 min read
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To the Editor:

In the article “Are Students Prepared for College-Level Math? A Senator Wants to Know” (Jan. 23, 2026), U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La. raises a valid question by asking colleges whether K–12 systems are preparing students for college-level math. I believe we’re focused on the wrong end of the college education pipeline.

Instead of asking if students can meet rigid college requirements, we should ask if our K–12 systems are designed for how students actually learn math.

Are we building conceptual understanding and fluency? High-quality math instruction strikes a balance between knowing why math works and knowing how to apply it. Research shows that students need more than memorized steps; they need to understand why math works in order to apply it in new contexts.

Are teachers supported to teach math the way students actually learn it? Effective instruction requires systemwide coherence. Leaders must align standards, curricula, assessments, and professional learning to a shared vision of instruction that builds math identity, conceptual understanding, and fluency, ensuring teachers receive consistent support in every classroom.

Do our systems reinforce cumulative learning—or constant resets? When curricula and assessments fail to connect learning across grades, students lose coherence, and gaps compound. But intentionally ordered learning progressions allows students to build on prior knowledge, deepen understanding, and develop lasting proficiency and confidence.

If we answer these questions in K–12, college math readiness will no longer be a mystery—it will be an expected quality of a graduate.

Jim Hall
CEO
K12 Coalition
Charlottesville, Va.

read the article mentioned in the letter

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee, strives for a closed-door meeting with fellow Republicans at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025.
Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., the chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee, pictured on Capitol Hill on Dec. 9, 2025, has asked for details from colleges and universities about whether matriculants possess adequate math skills.
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Mathematics Are Students Prepared for College-Level Math? A Senator Wants to Know
Sarah Schwartz, January 23, 2026
3 min read

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A version of this article appeared in the June 01, 2026 edition of Education Week as How to solve the college math-readiness problem

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