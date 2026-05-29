To the Editor:

In the article “Are Students Prepared for College-Level Math? A Senator Wants to Know ” (Jan. 23, 2026), U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La. raises a valid question by asking colleges whether K–12 systems are preparing students for college-level math. I believe we’re focused on the wrong end of the college education pipeline.

Instead of asking if students can meet rigid college requirements, we should ask if our K–12 systems are designed for how students actually learn math.

Are we building conceptual understanding and fluency? High-quality math instruction strikes a balance between knowing why math works and knowing how to apply it. Research shows that students need more than memorized steps; they need to understand why math works in order to apply it in new contexts.

Are teachers supported to teach math the way students actually learn it? Effective instruction requires systemwide coherence. Leaders must align standards, curricula, assessments, and professional learning to a shared vision of instruction that builds math identity, conceptual understanding, and fluency, ensuring teachers receive consistent support in every classroom.

Do our systems reinforce cumulative learning—or constant resets? When curricula and assessments fail to connect learning across grades, students lose coherence, and gaps compound. But intentionally ordered learning progressions allows students to build on prior knowledge, deepen understanding, and develop lasting proficiency and confidence.

If we answer these questions in K–12, college math readiness will no longer be a mystery—it will be an expected quality of a graduate.

Jim Hall

CEO

K12 Coalition

Charlottesville, Va.