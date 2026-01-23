Are Students Prepared for College-Level Math? A Senator Wants to Know
Mathematics

Are Students Prepared for College-Level Math? A Senator Wants to Know

By Sarah Schwartz — January 23, 2026 3 min read
Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee, strives for a closed-door meeting with fellow Republicans at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025.
Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., the chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee, pictured on Capitol Hill on Dec. 9, 2025, has asked for details from colleges and universities about whether matriculants possess adequate math skills.
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Are high school students getting the preparation they need for college math? The question, long a focus of study in K-12 math education and policy, is now the subject of a Senate inquiry.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Republican from Louisiana, sent letters to nearly three dozen selective colleges and universities on Friday, requesting information about the math abilities of their incoming first-year students.

The move follows the release of a November report from the University of California, San Diego, which found a steep increase over the past five years in the number of freshmen at the institution requiring remedial math classes.

The report, compiled by an internal group of staff, made waves across the national media landscape, with reporters and commentators sounding the alarm and offering various diagnoses of the findings, from lower academic standards and a lack of focus on foundational skills instruction in K-12 to UC San Diego’s removal of standardized-testing requirements, such as the SAT or ACT, for entrance to the university.

“The United States faces a crisis in student achievement at the K-12 level that has begun to spill over into higher education, especially in math. … This state of affairs is unacceptable and demands immediate corrective action,” Cassidy, the chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, wrote in the letters to the 35 universities.

The inquiries ask for math-placement data for first-year undergraduates from fall 2019 through fall 2025, descriptions of the math courses referenced in the data, and an explanation of how the institution makes placement decisions.

A teacher helps a student with a math quiz in his advanced Integrated Math 5 class at Balboa High School in San Francisco, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 5, 2008. (Paul Chinn/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
A teacher helps a student with a math quiz in his advanced Integrated Math 5 class at Balboa High School in San Francisco, Calif. (Paul Chinn/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
Paul Chinn/San Francisco Chronicle via AP

Why the SAT looms large in debates about college preparedness

The letters also ask whether colleges and universities require the SAT, ACT, or other math test for admission—something that’s become a flashpoint in conversations around the UC San Diego report.

The University of California system dropped the testing requirement in May 2020, contributing to a trend of institutions pausing or eliminating SAT and ACT requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UC San Diego report lists the removal of standardized-testing requirements as one of the causes for students’ declining math skills, along with the effects of the pandemic on education, grade inflation, and admitting greater numbers of students from under-resourced high schools.

In the wake of the report’s release, many commentators argued that reinstating the testing requirement would go a long way to ensuring students’ preparedness, and serve as a guarantee that students could meet a threshold of college readiness.

It’s a popular policy with President Donald Trump’s administration.

In letters to the leaders of nine prominent universities this past October, the administration asked institutions to agree to a “compact for excellence in higher education” in order to gain preferential access to federal funds. Requiring applicants to submit SAT, ACT, or similar test scores was part of the list. (A collection of higher education associations have pushed back, arguing that the compact “offers nothing less than government control of a university’s basic and necessary freedoms—the freedoms to decide who we teach, what we teach, and who teaches.”)

Cassidy did not respond to questions sent to his spokesperson about standardized tests for college admissions.

Still, others in the math education field say that simply reinstating testing requirements wouldn’t necessarily solve the deeper problems that have led so many students to be unprepared for college-level math.

“Reversing the decline requires a nuanced analysis and the kind of strategic collaboration among high school and college educators that occurs outside of newspaper columns,” Pamela Burdman, the director of nonprofit Just Equations, a group that advocates for equity in math education, wrote in an opinion piece for the news oulet EdSource in December.

Sarah Schwartz
Staff Writer Education Week
Sarah Schwartz is a reporter for Education Week who covers curriculum and instruction.

Events

Wed., January 28, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar Smarter Tools, Stronger Outcomes: Empowering CTE Educators With Future-Ready Solutions
Open doors to meaningful, hands-on careers with research-backed insights, ideas, and examples of successful CTE programs.
Content provided by Pearson
Register
Tue., January 27, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Professional Development Webinar Recalibrating PLCs for Student Growth in the New Year
Get advice from K-12 leaders on resetting your PLCs for spring by utilizing winter assessment data and aligning PLC work with MTSS cycles.
Content provided by Otus
Register
Thu., January 29, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
School Climate & Safety Webinar Strategies for Improving School Climate and Safety
Discover strategies that K-12 districts have utilized inside and outside the classroom to establish a positive school climate.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Mathematics How the Vocabulary Math Teachers Use Affects Student Learning
A new study draws a link between teachers' use of a discrete instructional practice and student performance.
Sarah Schwartz
4 min read
Word Cloud MATH terms: polygon, multiply, rectangle, ordered pair, place value, quadrilateral, subtract, algorithm, median, remainder, number line, factors, divide.
Education Week and Canva
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Mathematics Quiz Quiz Yourself: How Much Do You Know About Today’s Most Effective Math Practices?
Test your knowledge and explore what sets high-impact math instruction apart from traditional methods.
Content provided by MIND Education
Mathematics Opinion How to Make Every Student Feel Like a ‘Math Person’
Math teachers and researchers discuss how to make the subject more engaging and accessible.
Mary Hendrie
3 min read
Learning math and mathematics education for problem solving and calculating mathematical concepts as algebra calculus geometry and physics science or mental disorder as Dyscalculia or symbol for economics and engineering or machine learning
iStock/Getty + Education Week
Mathematics High-Achieving Black and Latino Students Are Often Shut Out of Algebra 1
Middle schoolers' access to the course is stratified along racial, socioeconomic, and regional lines, new research finds.
Sarah Schwartz
3 min read
Logan Jeffiers teaches an eighth grade pre-algebra class on April 28, 2023, at Medlin Middle School in Trophy Club, Texas.
Logan Jeffiers teaches an eighth grade prealgebra class on April 28, 2023, at Medlin Middle School in Trophy Club, Texas. New data confirm that even when they have similar academic marks as their white peers, Black and Latino students tend to have less access to the gatekeeping course of Algebra 1.
Amanda McCoy/Fort Worth Star-Telegram via TNS
Load More ▼