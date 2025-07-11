As He Retires, Larry Ferlazzo Reflects on Decades of Teaching
Opinion
Teaching Opinion

As He Retires, Larry Ferlazzo Reflects on Decades of Teaching

By Lauren Santucci — July 11, 2025 1 min read
“I hope … there will be more sustained financial support for education.”
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Lauren Santucci
Video Producer
Lauren Santucci is a video producer for Education Week.

Ahead of his retirement after more than two decades in the classroom, California teacher and author Larry Ferlazzo sat down with Education Week to answer some questions and share his thoughts on the profession and the future of education.

Since 2010, he has been the curator and writer for the Education Week Opinion blog, Classroom Q & A With Larry Ferlazzo. He has included the contributions of more than a thousand educators in that space, reaching millions of readers on classroom management, instructional practice, and other challenges teachers face.

Ferlazzo has no plans to stop writing or teaching. He will continue his Education Week opinion blog and plans to be a volunteer teacher to incarcerated youth this fall.

How do you build relationships with students?

“I’m a believer in the importance of just being a listener to students.”

What is the value of inductive teaching?

"Instead of telling students the rules and telling students what to do, create situations … where they have to act as detectives.”

What is the key to student motivation?

“Our efforts would be better served if [we were] … trying to create the conditions where students could motivate themselves.”

See Also

Teaching Profession Video VIDEO: Veteran Educator Larry Ferlazzo Retires, Reflects on His Career
Lauren Santucci, July 10, 2025
2:09

Jaclyn Borowski, Director of Photography & Videography and Elizabeth Rich, Assistant Managing Editor, Opinion contributed to this opinion article.

Events

Thu., July 17, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. ET
Mathematics K-12 Essentials Forum Helping Students Succeed in Math
Register
Thu., September 18, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: The Power of Emotion Regulation to Drive K-12 Academic Performance and Wellbeing
Wish you could handle emotions better? Learn practical strategies with researcher Marc Brackett and host Peter DeWitt.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Opinion 7 Books That Are Inspiring Teachers Right Now
Teachers share books that have transformed the way they think about instruction.
Larry Ferlazzo
9 min read
Conceptual illustration of classroom conversations and fragmented education elements coming together to form a cohesive picture of a book of classroom knowledge.
Sonia Pulido for Education Week
Teaching How School Gardens Can Teach Students Valuable Skills for a Tech-Heavy World
There are many ways to integrate technology into school gardening experiences.
Arianna Prothero
4 min read
Enrichment specialist Ally Audas works with 2nd graders Ansleigh Keeler and Liora Ward in the John Rex Charter School's garden lab in Oklahoma City.
Enrichment specialist Ally Audas works with 2nd graders Ansleigh Keeler and Liora Ward in the John Rex Charter School's garden lab in Oklahoma City.
Courtesy of Anna Shaffer
Teaching Opinion Educators, Want to Share Your Expertise, Ideas, Opinions? Contribute to This Blog
It's that time of year to gather the views of educators whose experiences can greatly benefit their peers. Let's hear from you.
Larry Ferlazzo
1 min read
Conceptual illustration of classroom conversations and fragmented education elements coming together to form a cohesive picture of a book of classroom knowledge.
Sonia Pulido for Education Week
Teaching Opinion How to Change Teachers' Minds About Leaving the Classroom
The underlying reasons teachers are leaving the classroom aren't always obvious. Here's how they can be overcome.
Larry Ferlazzo
6 min read
Conceptual illustration of classroom conversations and fragmented education elements coming together to form a cohesive picture of a book of classroom knowledge.
Sonia Pulido for Education Week
Load More ▼