VIDEO: Veteran Educator Larry Ferlazzo Retires, Reflects on His Career

By Lauren Santucci — July 10, 2025 2:09
Education Week
As veteran educator Larry Ferlazzo retired from the classroom this June, it was, he thought, the perfect time to leave. His colleagues and administrators hoped he’d stay, and he felt he was going out on top.

In his final weeks at Luther Burbank High School in Sacramento, Calif., Ferlazzo sat down with Education Week to share some parting words and final observations from his time as a teacher.

In retirement, Ferlazzo will continue to write his popular opinion blog for Education Week, and plans to be a volunteer teacher to incarcerated youth this fall.

Lauren Santucci
Video Producer
Lauren Santucci is a video producer for Education Week.
Teachers California

