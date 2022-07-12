2022 Assessment ‘Most Important’ Ever 
Opinion
Assessment Letter to the Editor

2022 Assessment ‘Most Important’ Ever 

July 12, 2022 1 min read
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

To the Editor:

The nation will soon get the most comprehensive picture to date of COVID’s impact on student achievement, though you may not know it by reading the recent essay “Ignore NAEP. Better Yet, Abolish It” (June 6, 2022).

Far from something to be ignored, the National Assessment of Educational Progress results to be released this fall are the most important in NAEP’s 50-year history. We will get the first national look at how 4th and 8th grade students are doing in math and reading today compared with students just before COVID began disrupting schools in spring 2020. It’s critical that we pay attention to the results, which will give educators, policymakers, and the public an important tool to make informed decisions that advance educational opportunity.

NAEP has long been known as “the nation’s report card” and for good reason. It is the only nationally representative and continuous assessment of what students know and can do. NAEP does not produce student- or school-level data, so results aren’t punitive. Instead, NAEP does something that no other assessment does; it provides comparable achievement data across the nation. It is an objective yardstick and a powerful flashlight.

In addition to achievement results, this year’s assessment includes survey questions about students’ backgrounds and learning experiences during the pandemic. For example, we’ll learn more about students’ access to technology and support they received at home during distance learning—critical context for understanding students’ progress and meeting their needs.

Grasping the pandemic’s full effects on the nation’s schools and students has not been easy. It might be tempting to close our eyes and hope for the best, but doing so now would be irresponsible. We need to know where schools are and how the pandemic affected student learning. Absent that information, educators are operating in the dark.

Lesley Muldoon
Executive Director
National Assessment Governing Board
Washington, D.C.

A version of this article appeared in the July 13, 2022 edition of Education Week as 2022 Assessment ‘Most Important’ Ever

Events

Wed., July 13, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Teaching Live Online Discussion Seat at the Table: How Can We Help Students Feel Connected to School?
Get strategies for your struggles with student engagement. Bring questions for our expert panel. Help students recover the joy of learning.
Register
Tue., July 19, 2022, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Science Webinar Real-World Problem Solving: How Invention Education Drives Student Learning
Hear from student inventors and K-12 teachers about how invention education enhances learning, opens minds, and preps students for the future.
Content provided by The Lemelson Foundation
Register
Thu., July 21, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Assessment Opinion Ignore NAEP. Better Yet, Abolish It
We’ve got to stop testing schools to death, writes Al Kingsley. National (and international) tests won't “fix” education.
Al Kingsley
5 min read
conceptual illustration of a ruler measuring a figure
Vanessa Solis/Education Week and iStock/Getty images
Assessment Opinion The Future, Present, and Past of 'the Nation's Report Card'
What lies ahead for the nation's only true barometer of the state of K-12 education?
Rick Hess
7 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Assessment The 'Nation's Report Card' Is Getting an Overhaul: 5 Things to Know
The leaders of NAEP have big plans for making the test more nimble, flexible, and useful.
Stephen Sawchuk
9 min read
Image of a bank of computers in a library.
baona/E+
Assessment Opinion What the Digital SAT Will Mean for Students and Educators
The college-admissions test will be fully digital by 2024. Priscilla Rodriguez from the College Board discusses the change.
Rick Hess
6 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Load More ▼