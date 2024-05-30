Listen Up, Admins! Higher Salary Is the Start of Better Teacher Compensation

Low pay. It’s long been a complaint and a talking point about teaching that has dominated the perception of the profession. While some states have improved wages for educators, the going rate for teachers has still left a lot to be desired for most.
The conversation about teacher pay also has broadened beyond salary, to include better health care coverage, honoring cross-district tenure, more solidly defined job requirements, and many other benefits.
EdWeek recently wrote about how much more teachers would like to see in their salaries—about a $20,000 pay raise. In response to that article, many teachers took to social media to express what they’d like to see in overall compensation for teachers. Here’s a collection of the most popular sentiments.