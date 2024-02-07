It’s Tax Season, Teachers. See How to Save More Money
Teaching Profession

It’s Tax Season, Teachers. See How to Save More Money

By Elizabeth Heubeck — February 07, 2024 3 min read
Illustration of a person sitting on a stack of large coins and filing their taxes on a laptop with a calculator and other tax papers around them.
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Tax season can serve as an unwelcome reminder to teachers that they don’t earn as much as they would like to, a problem exacerbated in recent years by continuous increases in the cost of living and relatively flat salaries.

Teachers hoping for some relief in the form of tax deductions likely were underwhelmed with last year’s paltry $50 increase of the Educator Expense Deduction, EED, from $250 to $300—the first increase since the Internal Revenue Service enacted the deduction in 2002.

Advocates have said it’s not enough, and there’s legislative activity underway to boost it to $1,000.

“We know from our 2023 back-to-school survey of teachers, a 97 percent majority of respondents annually spend an average of $673 of their own funds to support their classroom needs,” said Colin Sharkey, executive director of the Association of American Educators and the AAE Foundation.

But there are other ways for educators to save money at tax time. Read on to learn about strategies to incur savings.

Recognize that each state’s tax incentives vary

No two states offer the same tax breaks to residents. For instance, 37 states plus the District of Columbia allow taxpayers whose incomes fall under a certain income level to deduct student loan interest when calculating their taxable income.

Tom O’Saben, director, tax content & government relations for the National Association of Tax Professionals, recommends that educators log on to tax sites of the state where they reside (like https://www.marylandtaxes.gov/) to learn more about deductions, credits, and other (state-specific) tax benefits.

Know that your income could qualify you for free tax preparation assistance

Many income earners view doling out money for professional tax preparation as a “necessary evil”. But some educators qualify for free professional tax assistance. The IRS’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, or VITA, offers free basic tax return preparation to qualified individuals who earn less than $64,000 annually. “A lot of time, VITA programs are staffed by retired tax professionals who want to give back,” said O’Saben.

Be aware of potential tax ramifications from secondary income streams

Many teachers have side hustles or part-time jobs, whether to help cover the cost of daily living expenses or save up to buy a house. But if these extra income streams push educators into a higher tax bracket, they may not be worth the time and energy required to accrue additional income—whether from tutoring, Ubering, bartending or any other number of second jobs educators take on, O’Saben points out.

“Folks need to realize that [secondary] income is going to be stacked on top of other income,” he said. Further, educators who earn money as independent contractors will need to keep track of their expenses, some of which may be tax deductible.

Ultimately, educators need to consider if it’s worthwhile to exert the extra time and effort that comes with working additional hours, tracking expenses (if employed as an independent contractor), and moving up into a higher income tax bracket.

Consider asking your employer for reimbursement

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act “removed all personal tax deductions that were based on exceeding two percent of an individual’s adjusted gross income,” according to Justia, a website that provides information on legal issues, such as taxes. For teachers, such deductions included unreimbursed job expenses like teacher union dues or travel related to professional development.

As a result of this act and the subsequent loss of the ability to deduct these items, O’Saben suggests that educators ask their employers if it’s possible to be reimbursed for qualified out-of-pocket expenses beyond those covered by the $300 Educator Expense Deduction. Schools or districts may have an expense budget to submit these types of items, like travel for PD, for reimbursement, he added.

“The human resources department at a school district is a good place to start [with questions about reimbursement],” O’Saben said. “You can do all kinds of searches on the Internet, but you really need to go to the source.”

Elizabeth Heubeck
Staff Writer
Elizabeth Heubeck is a staff writer for Education Week.

Events

Thu., February 15, 2024, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Powering Student Success with Belonging & Growth Mindset
Maunawili, a 2023 Blue Ribbon School, unlocked incredible student growth by supporting social-emotional learning. Learn their secrets on building belonging & boosting academic success.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Thu., February 15, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy K-12 Essentials Forum Unlocking Reading Comprehension
Join this free event—dive into reading comprehension, see exclusive data on top challenges, and get ideas to improve student outcomes.
Register
Wed., February 21, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Mathematics Webinar What is it About Math? Making Math Figure-Out-Able
Join Pam Harris for an engaging session challenging how we approach math, resulting in real world math that is “figure-out-able” for anyone.
Content provided by hand2mind
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Profession Here Are the 4 Finalists for National Teacher of the Year
The nation's top teaching award will be given to one of them in the spring.
Madeline Will
8 min read
From left: Missy Testerman, Christy Todd, Catherine Walker, Joe Nappi
From left: Missy Testerman, Christy Todd, Catherine Walker, Joe Nappi
Photos courtesy of the Council of Chief State Schools Officers
Teaching Profession Opinion What Should Schools Do to Boost Teacher Pay?
Hiking teacher pay is one issue that both progressives and conservatives can get behind.
Rick Hess
8 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Teaching Profession From Our Research Center Flu and COVID-19 Are Surging. Here’s How Educators Feel About Masking Now
Respiratory illnesses are on the rise. Only 3 percent of educators say they regularly wear a mask at school.
Madeline Will
4 min read
Kindergarten teacher Karen Drolet, left, works with a student at Raices Dual Language Academy, a public school in Central Falls, R.I., on Feb. 9, 2022.
Kindergarten teacher Karen Drolet, left, works with a student at Raices Dual Language Academy, in Central Falls, R.I., on Feb. 9, 2022. Mask-wearing among educators has fallen since the pandemic's beginning, but patterns differ based on the communities they teach in.
David Goldman/AP
Teaching Profession ‘Days Off Just Aren’t an Option’: Why Teachers Don’t Use Their Sick Days
Many say it’s more work to be absent, so it’s easier to show up sick.
Caitlynn Peetz
4 min read
Illustration of a diverse woman on a teeter board with a clock in one hand and a compass in the other.
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼