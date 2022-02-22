Beyond Wordle: 6 Other Digital Games Teachers Are Using

Watch out, Wordle, you’ve got some competition.

Now that the craze surrounding the popular word-guessing game has seeped into schools, teachers are sharing the other digital games they’re incorporating into lessons.

We’ve seen examples of teachers sharing their enthusiasm for using Wordle as a classroom aid, especially as a phonics tool.

Below is a roundup of other games teachers are using to encourage student learning across a range of subject areas and examples of how teachers are using those games.

This collection includes Wordle spin-offs and other tools educators are touting on social media. All of them are free or have free options.



6 digital games teachers are using that aren’t Wordle

A daily numbers game where the user has six tries to guess the solution.

In math we play @nerdlegame - crushed it in 4 attempts on our 1st try‼️🙌😎🤓 #businesscalculus #5thperiod pic.twitter.com/varKMi0YGM — C. Schweinebraten Melone ★ (@Cschweinebraten) February 10, 2022

— C. S.



Guess the country or territory based on its shape. The user will receive hints about the distance, direction, and proximity to the target country until they answer correctly or until their six tries are up.

Did a variation on #Worldle: Had a random country picker pick the first country. Then kids used paper atlases and rulers to guess the country. They got today’s in 4 guesses! Groups had to pitch their guess to the class, majority rules. There were some heated conversations 😂 pic.twitter.com/qcy2fRbm8p — 👩🏼‍💻Allison Curry👩🏼‍💻 (@AllisonETEC) February 16, 2022

— Allison C.



Create learning games — or “kahoots"— that are best played in group settings. The student gets to choose the format, number of questions, and can even add videos, images, and diagrams to amplify the experience.

If you are ever curious on why you should use Kahoot! in the classroom, here is a prime example! My all-stars love this and it’s such an easy way to assess students in a fun way. Today we used to to review what we learned the day before on clocks and time and they crushed it! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/c6uZhzf8or — Miss Kasi Didion (@DidionKasi) April 13, 2021

— Kasi D.

Teachers can create new quizzes mixing and matching millions of educator-created questions. Then, students can play at their own pace.

The “YESSSS!” at the end of the video is my favorite! 😆



Quizziz makes reviewing for the CA fun and engaging. pic.twitter.com/7t2qY8bTt9 — Ashley Gray (@ashleyk_gray) February 9, 2022

— Ashley G.

Customize lessons with formative assessments and dynamic media experiences.

Using Kahoot and Nearpod’s time to climb this week to review for this weeks test for my classes!



I think they enjoyed it

📚✏️💻 pic.twitter.com/0ontvnYUOL — Brittany Bautista (@bbau_SHS) November 19, 2020

— Brittany B.

Engage students of all levels through curriculum-based materials, interactive study methods, and games.

— Nancy M.

Want more? Here are 17 learning games shared with Education Week blogger Larry Ferlazzo as part of his series on why games should be part of classroom instruction .