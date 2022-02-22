Beyond Wordle: 6 Other Digital Games Teachers Are Using

Watch out, Wordle, you’ve got some competition.
Now that the craze surrounding the popular word-guessing game has seeped into schools, teachers are sharing the other digital games they’re incorporating into lessons.
We’ve seen examples of teachers sharing their enthusiasm for using Wordle as a classroom aid, especially as a phonics tool.
Below is a roundup of other games teachers are using to encourage student learning across a range of subject areas and examples of how teachers are using those games.
This collection includes Wordle spin-offs and other tools educators are touting on social media. All of them are free or have free options.
6 digital games teachers are using that aren’t Wordle
Nerdle
A daily numbers game where the user has six tries to guess the solution.
— C. S.
Worldle
Guess the country or territory based on its shape. The user will receive hints about the distance, direction, and proximity to the target country until they answer correctly or until their six tries are up.
Kahoot
Create learning games — or “kahoots"— that are best played in group settings. The student gets to choose the format, number of questions, and can even add videos, images, and diagrams to amplify the experience.
— Kasi D.
Quizziz
Teachers can create new quizzes mixing and matching millions of educator-created questions. Then, students can play at their own pace.
Nearpod’s Time to Climb
Customize lessons with formative assessments and dynamic media experiences.
Quizlet
Engage students of all levels through curriculum-based materials, interactive study methods, and games.
— Nancy M.
Want more? Here are 17 learning games shared with Education Week blogger Larry Ferlazzo as part of his series on why games should be part of classroom instruction.