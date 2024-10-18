A Guide to Bringing Neurodiverse Learners Into the Fold
Special Education

A Guide to Bringing Neurodiverse Learners Into the Fold

By Olina Banerji — October 18, 2024 3 min read
Neurodiversity. Thinking brain. Difference concept.
iStock/Getty Images + Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Not all students learn the same way.

Students with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder or ADHD, dyslexia, or dyscalculia may struggle to focus, read, or keep up with math instruction in class. A majority of these students are going to spend most of their time in general education classrooms, which means all teachers have to be equipped to talk to them about how they might struggle with tasks that come more easily to their neurotypical peers.

This is a tightrope walk. Teachers have to find a way to highlight learning differences that empower students, while balancing some students’ desires to not be labeled in a particular way. Plus, parents may worry about their children being singled out.

See also

An adult holds a child's hand in front of a large grid representing neurodiversity. Some tiles are missing, where it's hard to explain.
Nix Ren for Education Week
Special Education Explainer Talking to Students About Their Learning Differences: A Guide for Teachers
Arianna Prothero, October 7, 2024
13 min read

Educators need to understand the different conditions that constitute neurodiversity, and that every condition might have a specific intervention. (For example, 5 to 8 percent of school-age children have dyscalculia, a severe and persistent learning disability in math. These videos can help teachers better understand and teach students with the disability.)

Teachers may believe that calling out a student’s learning differences stigmatizes them. On the contrary, experts say, recognizing neurodiverse conditions could be freeing for students—they can make sense of why they struggle to perform the same tasks as their peers. While teachers should be careful about publicly calling attention to students, it is important for them to impart to their students that their learning challenges are related to biology, not their intelligence or willpower.

The challenge is that preservice teachers aren’t always taught how to identify and tackle learning differences in their training. They may end up teaching a class where 10 to 20 percent of their students might learn differently, whether their condition has been diagnosed or not.

Here are three ways for educators to accommodate all types of learners in their classes. The skills educators develop to tackle these learning differences can be helpful with all kinds of students, experts say.

Use a strengths-based approach

Neurodiverse learners may respond better to interactive assessments. Instead of always requiring them to read and write, for instance, educators can test their students’ knowledge of a subject through oral presentations or hands-on projects. This method can get challenging, however, when educators are dealing with larger class sizes.

See also

A child contemplates throwing a paper airplane while sitting at the center of a large abstract flower resembling a brain.
Nix Ren for Education Week
Special Education How Teachers Can Motivate and Engage Neurodiverse Students
Elizabeth Heubeck, October 7, 2024
5 min read

Principals can help plan professional development for educators through which they can learn how to apply a strengths-based approach to learning differences, alongside other essential training on equity or inclusion.

Empower students to advocate for themselves

Key with neurodiverse learners is the ability to advocate for themselves as they get into higher grades, meet different educators, or change schools. This means they may rely on their teachers early on to tell them about how their brains function differently, their strengths, and the skills they find difficult to master.

Teachers don’t need an in-depth understanding of brain science, but they do need to know enough to help students figure out how they can best learn and thrive in school.

Normalize learning differences

Teachers and principals should prioritize creating a safe space to talk about learning differences. Experts say it’s important for teachers to highlight how each student learns differently, not just those of the neurodiverse kids in their classes. Teachers can point out how students have different brains, just like they have different hobbies, likes, and dislikes.

Teachers shouldn’t be left alone in this. Principals can help teachers connect with counselors and other experts in the school to learn how to talk about neurodiversity in class.

Learning differences come in all shapes and intensities. This report on the key learning differences is a good primer to get started.

Olina Banerji
Staff Writer Education Week
Olina Banerji is a reporter for Education Week who covers school leadership.
Related Tags:
Learning Disabilities Teaching Strategies Students With Disabilities

Events

Thu., October 24, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar (Re)Focus on Dyslexia: Moving Beyond Diagnosis & Toward Transformation
Move beyond dyslexia diagnoses & focus on effective literacy instruction for ALL students. Join us to learn research-based strategies that benefit learners in PreK-8.
Content provided by EPS Learning
Register
Wed., October 23, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar How to Tackle Key Grading Reform Challenges as a School Leader
Join our expert-led webinar to tackle the two biggest challenges school leaders face during grading reform.
Content provided by Otus
Register
Mon., October 28, 2024, 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School Climate & Safety Webinar Creating Harmony and Belonging as a Solution to Chronic Absenteeism
Join a webinar featuring strategies on addressing chronic absenteeism through building a sense of belonging.
Content provided by Harmony Academy
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Special Education How Students With Disabilities Fare in Both Charter and Regular Public Schools
Students with disabilities experienced inequities in both types of schools, a new analysis shows.
Brooke Schultz
6 min read
An illustration of a small person of color dragging a very large bookbag on their back.
DigitalVision Vectors
Special Education Interactive 5 Common Learning Differences in Students: A Data Snapshot
Some key facts and figures about students with learning differences.
Lesli A. Maxwell & Vanessa Solis
1 min read
An array of vibrantly colored brain illustrations arranged in a grid for easy examination. Categories, classifications, learning differences, brain scans.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + DigitalVision Vectors
Special Education Video What Educators Should Know About Dyscalculia, a Math Learning Disability
Dyscalculia impacts 5 to 8 percent of students. Here's what educators need to know about this disability and how to support students who have it.
Jaclyn Borowski
1 min read
Dyscalculia 1 FAQ BS
Special Education 'Handcuffed and Pushed Out': How Schools Fail Some Students With Disabilities
What can happen to students and schools when disabilities are over- and under-identified in children.
Brooke Schultz
8 min read
Two student silhouettes face each other one overflowing with vegetation and the other almost empty by comparison. Learning Differences. Over and under diagnosis.
Nix Ren for Education Week
Load More ▼