A Career Prep Bill Gets Bipartisan Support in the Senate. What’s in It?
College & Workforce Readiness

A Career Prep Bill Gets Bipartisan Support in the Senate. What’s in It?

By Caitlynn Peetz — February 07, 2024 4 min read
Heidi Griebel and Josie Wahl participate in carpentry class at Career and Technical Education Academy in Sioux Falls, S.D., on Jan. 7, 2019.
Heidi Griebel and Josie Wahl participate in carpentry class at the Career and Technical Education Academy in Sioux Falls, S.D., on Jan. 7, 2019. A new bill in the U.S. Senate would authorize state grants to bolster dual enrollment, apprenticeships, and other forms of on-the-job training.
Loren Townsley/The Argus Leader via AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

A new bipartisan bill introduced this week in the U.S. Senate would authorize multimillion-dollar grants to states so they can bolster career training through dual enrollment, apprenticeships, and other forms of on-the-job preparation.

It’s the latest sign of a growing bipartisan commitment to the value of career training and a recognition that the academically oriented, college preparation track isn’t right for all high schoolers.

The Assisting Community Colleges in Educating Skilled Students to Careers Act, or the ACCESS to Careers Act, would authorize grants of $2.5 million to $10 million to states so they can develop partnerships involving schools, community colleges, and employers to bolster initiatives like dual enrollment and on-the-job training.

See Also

Students in the auto technology class work on a vehicle at the Regional Occupational Center.
Students work on a vehicle in an auto technology class at the Regional Occupational Center in Bakersfield, Calif.
Morgan Lieberman for Education Week
College & Workforce Readiness How Career Prep Programs Went From 'Dumping Ground' to Top Priority
Libby Stanford, April 10, 2023
8 min read

The bill from Sens. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Todd Young, R-Ind., would also establish grants for community colleges to support paid internships, establish processes for awarding students course credit for prior college-level learning and skills gained outside of the classroom, and dual enrollment for high school students.

The legislation, which Kaine and Young introduced Feb. 6, comes at a time when career and technical education and other forms of career training are emerging as a key K-12 education priority for policymakers and as more Americans think career, rather than college, preparation should be high schools’ top priority.

It also comes at a time when dual enrollment programs that allow high school students to earn college credit and enter the workforce sooner are surging. High school students earning college credit now account for a fifth of community college students, the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center has estimated.

Legislation faces tough test in Congress

To be sure, the odds of the legislation passing as written are long in a divided Congress. Kaine and Young previously introduced the legislation in 2020 and 2021, but it died in committee each year.

I think it will be interesting to see if this is kind of a one-time blip … or if this reflects more of a long-term, sustained commitment to supporting these technical programs.
Walt Ecton, assistant professor of educational leadership and policy studies at Florida State University

Still, it’s encouraging to see lawmakers on both sides of the aisle support CTE and career prep, said Walt Ecton, an assistant professor of educational leadership and policy studies at Florida State University who studies career and technical education. It represents a “growing recognition that a four-year degree is not what college looks like for everyone,” he said.

Ecton pointed out that it’s likely that Republicans are more supportive of career programs because they have longstanding relationships with the business community and might sympathize more with businesses that are struggling to hire enough employees as unemployment has continued to drop. And in recent years, Republicans have tended to be increasingly critical of the value of four-year college degrees, he added.

For Democrats, interest and support tend to lie in the recognition that some students “fall through the cracks” when pushed to pursue a college degree, Ecton said, because “it’s not the right track for everyone.”

See Also

Photo of a diverse group of elementary aged kids around a table building robots and testing them together with a male teacher during a stem robotics class.
iStock/Getty
College & Workforce Readiness This District Wants to Start CTE in Elementary School, in a New Twist on Career Prep
Caitlynn Peetz, January 26, 2024
6 min read

“It does become an area where there’s a lot of bipartisan support, even if some of that support is for different reasons,” Ecton said.

One of the most encouraging components of the federal bill, Ecton said, is that at least a quarter of grant funds would have to be used for student support services, including transportation, mental health and substance use disorder treatment, and help accessing food assistance. Those efforts could make a big difference in helping more students participate in and finish a program, particularly if they come from minority or low-income backgrounds, he said.

“There’s been really great evidence over the last several years that these types of support programs that can help students through difficult situations and help connect them to the support they need outside of the classroom can be really impactful in helping them succeed inside the classroom, too,” Ecton said.

Neither Kaine nor Young was available for an interview, but in statements, both touted the bill’s potential to boost students’ access to career training and, ultimately, their ability to secure in-demand jobs.

The bill would prioritize grants for areas with high unemployment or poverty, and areas where career training would help “regional employers in in-demand industry sectors or occupations.”

Grants for community colleges, or consortia of community colleges, would range from $1.5 million to $5 million and last up to five years.

See Also

Image shows empty desks in a classroom.
Chris Ryan/OJO Images
College & Workforce Readiness What the Research Says Dual-Credit Programs Are Growing, But Do They Reach the Students Who Need Them Most?
Sarah D. Sparks, October 10, 2023
2 min read

Other efforts to boost career and technical education

The bill comes on the heels of other policy developments in recent years championed by politicians from both parties that have boosted, or sought to boost, resources for career and technical education and other career training.

President Joe Biden’s 2024 budget proposal unveiled last year proposed $200 million for a U.S. Department of Education grant program to help high schools partner with colleges, universities, and employers to give students internship and dual credit opportunities.

The budget also proposed a funding boost for Perkins V, the federal program that provides states with grants for their CTE programs. Perkins V was itself an expansion of the long-standing Perkins grant program that former President Donald Trump signed into law in 2018.

“It’s promising to see policymakers recognize that a really important subset of students need to be supported with these programs,” Ecton said of the new federal bill. “I think it will be interesting to see if this is kind of a one-time blip … or if this reflects more of a long-term, sustained commitment to supporting these technical programs.”

Caitlynn Peetz
Staff Writer Education Week
Caitlynn Peetz is a reporter for Education Week who covers school district leadership and management.
Related Tags:
Federal Policy Congress Career & Technical Education

Events

Thu., February 15, 2024, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Powering Student Success with Belonging & Growth Mindset
Maunawili, a 2023 Blue Ribbon School, unlocked incredible student growth by supporting social-emotional learning. Learn their secrets on building belonging & boosting academic success.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Thu., February 15, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy K-12 Essentials Forum Unlocking Reading Comprehension
Join this free event—dive into reading comprehension, see exclusive data on top challenges, and get ideas to improve student outcomes.
Register
Wed., February 21, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Mathematics Webinar What is it About Math? Making Math Figure-Out-Able
Join Pam Harris for an engaging session challenging how we approach math, resulting in real world math that is “figure-out-able” for anyone.
Content provided by hand2mind
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

College & Workforce Readiness The New Digital SAT: 4 Important Details Educators Need to Know
The digital SAT college admissions exam launches in the United States this spring.
Ileana Najarro
6 min read
Tight crop of a student's hands using a keyboard on table to do test examination with multiple choice bubble form on virtual screen.
iStock/Getty
College & Workforce Readiness AP Exams: The Top 10 Most Requested Subjects (and the Least Requested)
Also see how widely requested two new AP courses were this year.
Ileana Najarro
3 min read
Photo of a high school male taking a bubble test with a pencil. Classroom of other students in the background is blurred.
iStock/Getty
College & Workforce Readiness Navigating Financial Assistance Can Be Tough. Not All Schools Offer Help
Outside resources are helping to fill in the gaps.
Elizabeth Heubeck
5 min read
Illustration of female student, carrying books and papers, jumping over hurdles to get to the money on a hook.
Mironov Konstantin/iStock/Getty
College & Workforce Readiness The New FAFSA Is Finally Here. Sort of
Students filling out the newly designed FAFSA are encountering glitches and delays.
Elizabeth Heubeck
3 min read
Conceptual image of blue maze and a red the dollar sign.
AlexSecret/iStock/Getty
Load More ▼