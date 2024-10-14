5 Key Ways to Support Students With Learning Differences
Special Education

5 Key Ways to Support Students With Learning Differences

By Arianna Prothero — October 14, 2024 4 min read
Black teacher smiling and giving a student a high five in a classroom of Black elementary students.
E+/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Many teachers don’t receive training in their teacher-preparation programs on common learning differences, say experts. And that can leave teachers feeling uncertain about how to best support students in their classrooms who have dyslexia, dysgraphia, or dyscalculia.

Dyslexia affects the ability to read, dysgraphia impacts the ability to write, and dyscalculia impairs the ability to do math.

Given that students with learning differences spend most of their time in general education classrooms, educators should to be prepared to discuss with students why they struggle to read, write, or do math.

Here are five tips on how to do that, according to several experts who spoke with Education Week for a recent special report on understanding learning differences.

1. Set the tone by building relationships

It’s much easier for teachers to support students’ learning if they can hear directly from students what they need. But students aren’t going to open up about their struggles without first having a positive relationship with their teacher, said Benjamin Tillotson, a special education teacher in Salt Lake City.

Teachers should set the tone by talking with students directly about the fact that they have dyslexia and what that means for them. That conversation should be upbeat and forward-looking, focusing on potential progress so that students’ learning differences aren’t only highlighted when they’re failing academically.

“It’s about fostering not only a relationship with a student, but I’m creating a safe environment for them to communicate that they have a disability,” Tillotson said.

2. Create a supportive classroom environment

Students with learning disabilities are going to be more risk-averse if they feel like they will be shamed by classmates when they struggle to do math, read, or write. Teachers play an important role in normalizing neurodiversity, said Rachel Ganz, a pediatric neuropsychologist for the Child Mind Institute, a nonprofit that supports children with mental health and learning disorders.

Ganz recommends that teachers talk to the entire class about how everyone has strengths and weaknesses, using phrases like, “Johnny learns differently than Sarah,” or “Sarah might need to sit in a quiet setting to read.” Explain that students have brains that work differently, Ganz said, just like they have different hobbies, likes, and dislikes.

“Talking about it openly as a class, I think, leads to more acceptance and, hopefully, for students to advocate for themselves,” she said.

Take a deeper dive into this topic

An adult holds a child's hand in front of a large grid representing neurodiversity. Some tiles are missing, where it's hard to explain.
Nix Ren for Education Week
Special Education Explainer Talking to Students About Their Learning Differences: A Guide for Teachers
Arianna Prothero, October 7, 2024
13 min read

If teachers feel like these types of classroom conversations are out of their depth, they should enlist the help of a school psychologist, counselor, or parent of a student with a learning disability to come in and give a talk to the class.

3. Know about common learning differences

Teachers don’t need a neuroscientist’s understanding of how students’ brains are wired, but it is important for them to have a basic understanding of common learning differences, said Edward Hubbard, associate professor in educational psychology at the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

He uses this analogy: “If I go out to the garage and my car doesn’t start, it might be useful for me to know if it’s out of gas or if the battery is dead. Because I’m going to do very different things to fix [it],” he said. “I am not very mechanically inclined, but I have to know a little bit about what is happening under the hood to decide what is going to be the right strategy to solve this problem.”

See also

Dyscalculia 1 FAQ BS
Special Education Video What Educators Should Know About Dyscalculia, a Math Learning Disability
Jaclyn Borowski, October 7, 2024
1 min read

Not only does this help teachers tailor instruction to their students better, it helps prevent them from unintentionally shaming students.

Robin Zikmund is a mother of a high schooler with dyslexia, dyscalculia, and dysgraphia. She said all educators in a school should be familiar with common neurodivergent disorders and their students’ IEPs. She remembers her son coming home from school “in a puddle” because the music teacher didn’t understand his dyslexia and embarrassed him in front of the class because he couldn’t read music.

4. Don’t fall for ‘neuromyths’

Teachers should be familiar with common myths about learning differences so they are prepared to dispel them among students and don’t perpetuate these myths themselves.

One of the most entrenched neuromyths, said Hubbard, is the belief that students are either visual or auditory learners.

This matters because some research has found that preservice teachers who can separate brain science facts from fiction are also more likely to understand evidence-based teaching practices.

Test yourself

Illustration of creative brain bursting with ideas and new growth. Investigating neurodiversity.
iStock/Getty
Teaching Quiz QUIZ: Can You Spot the False Claims About Learning and the Brain?
Sarah D. Sparks, September 18, 2024
1 min read

People often falsely believe that children outgrow conditions such as dyscalculia, dysgraphia, and dyslexia—or that dyslexia is more common among boys or only affects English speakers, according to the University of Florida Literacy Institute.

5. Promote a growth mindset, but be honest with students about challenges

Teachers should tell their students that a learning difference is a fact of biology, not the outcome of a lack of intelligence and willpower. But all brains have plasticity and change in response to learning. With time and practice, students will improve.

However, teachers should be careful not to prime students for failure by telling them that while their learning difference will cause them to struggle in some academic pursuits, it will lead them to excel in others. That can backfire, said Holly Lane, the director of the University of Florida Literacy Institute and an associate professor of special education. If students find that they aren’t geniuses or superstars in other areas, they can end up feeling worse.

“People talk about dyslexia being a gift,” Lane said. “I think that’s a problem, because for a lot of kids there’s nothing gift-like about it. It can be a real challenge.”

Arianna Prothero
Assistant Editor Education Week
Arianna Prothero covers technology, student well-being, and the intersection of the two for Education Week.

Events

Thu., October 24, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar (Re)Focus on Dyslexia: Moving Beyond Diagnosis & Toward Transformation
Move beyond dyslexia diagnoses & focus on effective literacy instruction for ALL students. Join us to learn research-based strategies that benefit learners in PreK-8.
Content provided by EPS Learning
Register
Wed., October 16, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: Is AI Out to Take Your Job or Help You Do It Better?
With all of the uncertainty K-12 educators have around what AI means might mean for the future, how can the field best prepare young people for an AI-powered future?
Register
Thu., October 17, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Special Education K-12 Essentials Forum Understanding Learning Differences
Join this free virtual event for insights that will help educators better understand and support students with learning differences.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Special Education Interactive 5 Common Learning Differences in Students: A Data Snapshot
Some key facts and figures about students with learning differences.
Lesli A. Maxwell & Vanessa Solis
1 min read
An array of vibrantly colored brain illustrations arranged in a grid for easy examination. Categories, classifications, learning differences, brain scans.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + DigitalVision Vectors
Special Education How Teachers Can Motivate and Engage Neurodiverse Students
A balanced approach of addressing students' strengths and weaknesses is best, experts say.
Elizabeth Heubeck
5 min read
A child contemplates throwing a paper airplane while sitting at the center of a large abstract flower resembling a brain.
Nix Ren for Education Week
Special Education 'Handcuffed and Pushed Out': How Schools Fail Some Students With Disabilities
What can happen to students and schools when disabilities are over- and under-identified in children.
Brooke Schultz
8 min read
Two student silhouettes face each other one overflowing with vegetation and the other almost empty by comparison. Learning Differences. Over and under diagnosis.
Nix Ren for Education Week
Special Education Q&A Is Dyslexia a ‘Superpower’? What Students Want Their Teachers to Know
5 students with dyslexia discuss what it feels like to be described as having special "powers."
Elizabeth Heubeck
5 min read
Psychology, Dream, Mental Health concept illustration. Brain, neuroscience and creative mind.
iStock/Getty Images
Load More ▼