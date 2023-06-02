4 Ways Teachers Are Making the End of the Year Less Stressful
Teaching Profession

4 Ways Teachers Are Making the End of the Year Less Stressful

By Stacey Decker — June 02, 2023 1 min read
Image of a teacher holding the school door open for kids wearing backpacks to exit.
Ridofranz/iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Wrapping up the school year can be daunting for teachers. There’s final grades to submit, restless students itching to be outside, and a lot of clearing out and packing up.

How are teachers managing it all? We asked our social media followers to share strategies they’re using to make this time of year less stressful. Here’s what they said:

1. Make it fun

Lots of commenters agreed that they focus on fun at the end of the school year, especially when state testing is complete.

Enjoying the time I spend with my students, what’s done is done. State testing is over and we can relax with the reviews for finals.

Montse Torres

Educators shared some ways they’re making school days more enjoyable, including adding in extra recess, throwing pizza parties, and incorporating digital learning games using tools like Kahoot!.

Lots of Kahoots!

Kristi Church Howlett

Best thing ever invented! Quizziz, Blooket too!

Debra Bryant

Get even more classroom game ideas in this roundup of digital games teachers are using to encourage student learning.

2. Self-Care

Get. Some. Sleep.

Shut-eye was a common self-care tip to relieve some end-of-year stress shared by educators, but it wasn’t the only one.

Making sure I take care of ME! Sleep, a mani pedi, a movie by myself.....!

Martha De Carbonel Patterson

Self care on weekends, gym time, coffee, maybe a nap when I get home, did I say coffee?

Jill Taylor Bang

Calls for teachers to practice self-care sometimes fall flat. If self-care feels out of reach, consider self-compassion, a mindset that can help teachers get through tough times.

3. Slowing down

Slowing down in the classroom ... enjoying just being together.

Judie Church

Breathing. Life is good and tomorrow is another day.

Bradley Lynn

4. Taking time off

While some educators said they were actually heading toward the exit, others offered a less extreme way of dealing with stress and burnout: taking time off.

Taking off as many days as I can between now and then and only working my duty hours!

Erica Pace

👉Only working contract hours👈

Lissa Brown O’Rourke

Limiting work hours to only those required doesn’t come naturally to many teachers, as Education Week recently reported. But if you’re finding yourself overworked or underwater this time of year, it could be time to set some boundaries—just like Rosie here.

Separating school and home.

Rosie Venezia Singalewitch

Stacey Decker
Deputy Managing Editor for Digital Education Week
Stacey Decker is the deputy managing editor for digital at Education Week.

Events

Tue., June 06, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Webinar After-School Learning Top Priority: Academics or Fun?
Join our expert panel to discuss how after-school programs and schools can work together to help students recover from pandemic-related learning loss.
Register
Tue., June 13, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Budget & Finance Webinar Leverage New Funding Sources with Data-Informed Practices
Address the whole child using data-informed practices, gain valuable insights, and learn strategies that can benefit your district.
Register
Wed., June 21, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar ChatGPT & Education: 8 Ways AI Improves Student Outcomes
Revolutionize student success! Don't miss our expert-led webinar demonstrating practical ways AI tools will elevate learning experiences.
Content provided by Inzata
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Profession Opinion The Teacher Who Inspired Me to Be Who I Am Today
It wasn’t until 10th grade that a teacher truly saw me for the first time.
Raj Tawney
3 min read
Surreal art of dream success and hope concept, a man in a grey environment looks through an open door into a bright colorful exterior
Jorm Sangsorn/iStock
Teaching Profession Opinion Teacher Stress Is Not Inevitable
But first we need to stop expecting teachers to be Band-Aids for system inequalities. Sacrifice shouldn't be part of the job.
Kristabel Stark, Kathryn Meyer & Elizabeth Bettini
4 min read
Illustration of teachers and students.
Mary Haasdyk Vooys for Education Week<br/>
Teaching Profession Dear Administrators: Here Are 7 Things Teachers Want You to Know
Teachers offer unvarnished advice about how administrators can make them feel heard and respected.
Madeline Will
6 min read
Image of someone balancing happy, sad, and neutral emojis.
Nuthawut Somsuk/iStock/Getty
Teaching Profession Q&A Why This Author Wants to Ditch the Term 'Teacher Burnout'
Alexandra Robbins' advocacy on behalf of teachers stems from her own research for a book on the teaching profession.
Elizabeth Heubeck
5 min read
Alexandra Robbins
Alexandra Robbins
Load More ▼