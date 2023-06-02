4 Ways Teachers Are Making the End of the Year Less Stressful

Wrapping up the school year can be daunting for teachers. There’s final grades to submit, restless students itching to be outside, and a lot of clearing out and packing up.

How are teachers managing it all? We asked our social media followers to share strategies they’re using to make this time of year less stressful. Here’s what they said:



1. Make it fun

Lots of commenters agreed that they focus on fun at the end of the school year, especially when state testing is complete.



Enjoying the time I spend with my students, what’s done is done. State testing is over and we can relax with the reviews for finals.

— Montse Torres

Educators shared some ways they’re making school days more enjoyable, including adding in extra recess, throwing pizza parties, and incorporating digital learning games using tools like Kahoot!.

Lots of Kahoots!

— Kristi Church Howlett

Best thing ever invented! Quizziz, Blooket too!

— Debra Bryant

Get even more classroom game ideas in this roundup of digital games teachers are using to encourage student learning.

2. Self-Care

Get. Some. Sleep.

Shut-eye was a common self-care tip to relieve some end-of-year stress shared by educators, but it wasn’t the only one.



Making sure I take care of ME! Sleep, a mani pedi, a movie by myself.....!

— Martha De Carbonel Patterson

Self care on weekends, gym time, coffee, maybe a nap when I get home, did I say coffee?

— Jill Taylor Bang

Calls for teachers to practice self-care sometimes fall flat . If self-care feels out of reach, consider self-compassion , a mindset that can help teachers get through tough times.

3. Slowing down

Slowing down in the classroom ... enjoying just being together.

— Judie Church

Breathing. Life is good and tomorrow is another day.

— Bradley Lynn

Taking some time to enjoy spring in Massachusetts. Getting outside and starting a garden this week. pic.twitter.com/OUja7kmPYK — Jack Czajkowski (@JackCzajkowski) May 6, 2023

4. Taking time off

While some educators said they were actually heading toward the exit, others offered a less extreme way of dealing with stress and burnout: taking time off.



Taking off as many days as I can between now and then and only working my duty hours!

— Erica Pace



👉Only working contract hours👈

— Lissa Brown O’Rourke

Limiting work hours to only those required doesn’t come naturally to many teachers, as Education Week recently reported . But if you’re finding yourself overworked or underwater this time of year, it could be time to set some boundaries—just like Rosie here.



Separating school and home.

— Rosie Venezia Singalewitch