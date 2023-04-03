4 Tips for Reading Success: How to Combine Screens and Printed Text
4 Tips for Reading Success: How to Combine Screens and Printed Text

By Laura Baker & Sarah Schwartz — April 03, 2023 1 min read
Image of a stack of books and a digital tablet.
Canva
While many schools already used digital tools in their teaching of reading prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, extended periods of remote or hybrid schooling certainly quickened the pace and appetite for technology.

In fact, surveys now show that school library budgets have been shifting to digital assets over the past few years, especially at the high school level. In a 2021 survey of librarians conducted by the School Library Journal, nearly half of school libraries expected to spend more on digital e-books that year, while decreasing spending on print.

As this hybrid learning experience involving books and screens becomes more commonplace, it’s important for educators to understand the strengths of each format, particularly around reading and understanding content.

Below are examples that show the strengths and weaknesses of print and digital experiences for four reading instruction priorities.

1. Reading aloud to, and with, young children

Children often work with adults and partners as they practice their reading skills, and that interaction can be enhanced in powerful ways by reading print material together. Still, studies show e-books can help to improve reading skills, too. But parent and teacher scaffolding is needed for full benefit. Of course, that is the case for reading print books, too.

2. Navigating text features

Some studies have shown that students struggle more with comprehension when they are reading on digital devices rather than with print materials.

3. Understanding complex text

Studies show that readers may remember specific details better from digital books, but they may lose an understanding of overarching ideas threaded through the content.

4. Accessibility for readers with learning challenges

E-books can be more accessible for individuals with disabilities, such as those with visual impairments, as they can easily adjust the font size, contrast, and color scheme. But never underestimate the power of one-on-one interaction to gauge understanding and lead students through challenges.

All interactives are created by Laura Baker/Education Week via Canva.

Laura Baker
Creative Director Education Week
Laura Baker is the creative director for Education Week focusing on developing visual and immersive storytelling across platforms.
Sarah Schwartz
Staff Writer Education Week
Sarah Schwartz is a reporter for Education Week who covers curriculum and instruction.

