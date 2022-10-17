3 Big Mistakes to Avoid When Helping Readers Grapple With Challenging Texts
Reading & Literacy What the Research Says

3 Big Mistakes to Avoid When Helping Readers Grapple With Challenging Texts

By Sarah D. Sparks — October 17, 2022 3 min read
Illustration of students reading with pie chart.
Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Students progress faster when they are challenged to read difficult texts—but doing so may be a daunting task for teachers working with students who are struggling to read.

In a recent online discussion with the nonprofit Read Washington, Tim Shanahan, the founding director of the University of Illinois at Chicago’s Center for Literacy, and a distinguished professor emeritus, highlighted tactics to avoid and offered better alternatives for teachers to support students as they tackle difficult texts.

1. Don’t focus on meeting a students ‘at their level’

Beginning readers in the earliest grades benefit from repetition and easy to sound-out words—think of Dr. Seuss’s Green Eggs and Ham or Eric Carle’s, Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?—but research suggests students who have mastered basic decoding make faster progress if they grapple with more complex texts.

Research suggests students learn more with more difficult texts, as long as they have instructional support. For example, one 2017 study found 3rd graders who started as weak readers outscored even proficient readers when they used texts written two to four grade levels above their initial reading level as part of paired-reading exercises.

More-difficult texts may have more academic vocabulary and syntax, or require more understanding of literary devices and practices in different genres. Shanahan noted that it is more helpful in the long run—even for struggling readers—to learn tools to break down difficult texts rather than using more simplified reading passages. These might include asking students to paraphrase each sentence in a difficult text to check meaning; or to rewrite a passage that includes sentences with multiple clauses, phrases, or parentheticals.

2. ‘Don’t get ahead of the author’

The better a student understands the subject of a text, the easier it is to read it—even when the text itself is difficult. In fact, studies suggest a poor reader who is well-versed in a particular subject often can make up for low comprehension simply by relying on their own background knowledge.

Supporting information can exacerbate students’ tendency to use their background knowledge to replace their comprehension, especially if it ends up repeating the text instead of simply providing context. For example, Shanahan recalled working with a high school teacher in Illinois who was preparing her class to read works by William Shakespeare. Shanahan agreed that students may need context about cultural differences in the plays written 400 years ago, but “she said, ‘We’re reading, ‘Romeo and Juliet.’ So to prepare them, I explained to them that there are these two families, and the two families are feuding, and the boy and the girl fall in love’ ... And I said, ‘Wait a minute. That’s not the prior knowledge. That’s the story that they’re about to read,’” Shanahan said.

Explaining words or concepts that can be gleaned through the text itself provides less opportunity for students to practice “reading to learn,” he said.

Instead, he suggested brainstorming with a class about what they know about a subject before reading the text, or asking students to write down how what they are reading relates to what they previously knew about the subject. Doing this with a partner can also help build students’ comprehension, according to a study of 9th graders.

3. Don’t overload on vocabulary

Low academic vocabulary is one of the most common problems for struggling readers, but Shanahan cautioned that teachers should be careful in choosing which words to define for students.

“We want to build a lexicon or a dictionary in everybody’s head, and we want that list to get longer and deeper and richer as they go through school,” he said. “but we also teach vocabulary to enable their understanding of the text we’re about to read, and those are two really different goals.”

Rather than preteaching extensive vocabulary lists for each text, Shanahan said it is more important for students to learn how to recognize when they don’t know the meaning of a word and it is interfering with their ability to comprehend a text. Students should also learn how to figure out word meanings on their own, either through clues and close reading of the text itself or through outside tools, such as dictionaries.

For example, he suggested teachers use more passive vocabulary scaffolding, such as a glossary or a vocabulary wall, and give exercises in which readers explain clues in a text that shows the meaning of a particular word.

Sarah D. Sparks
Assistant Editor Education Week
Sarah D. Sparks covers education research, data, and the science of learning for Education Week.

Events

Tue., October 18, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Professional Development Webinar Year-round Strategies: Professional Growth Retains Educators
Learn how to leverage actionable insights to strengthen your professional growth (PG) efforts and successfully deploy a year-round PG and retention plan.
Content provided by Frontline
Register
Wed., October 19, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology Live Online Discussion Technology Tension: Why Isn’t Every School Pushing Digital Learning to the Next Level?
As we look ahead, how can educators effectively harness technology to benefit student learning? How can system leaders better support educators on this front? And what role does the principal play in the use of technology in schools?
Register
Thu., October 20, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar It’s Never Too Late: Ensuring Older Striving Readers Succeed
Learn research-based practices for assessment and instruction that will help older students overcome reading difficulties.
Content provided by Illuminate Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Reading & Literacy As Book Bans Escalate, Here's What You Need to Know
Catch up on numbers and findings from new reports on the growing push to ban books in schools and libraries.
Eesha Pendharkar
5 min read
A recent bookstore display features books that have been frequently banned from schools.
A display of banned books is in a Barnes & Noble book store in Pittsford, New York, on Sunday, September 25, 2022.
Ted Shaffrey/AP
Reading & Literacy Q&A Banned-Book Author: If a Book Isn't in the School Library, 'It Might as Well Not Exist'
Ashley Hope Pérez, an author and a former high school English teacher, explains her concerns with the current wave of school book bans.
Eesha Pendharkar
7 min read
Ashley Hope Pérez, author of "Out of Darkness," the third most banned book in the country.
Ashley Hope Pérez, author of <i>Out of Darkness,</i> the third most banned book in the country.
Photo courtesy of Ashley Hope Pérez
Reading & Literacy Q&A How to Build Better Small-Group Reading Instruction
Reading expert Matthew Burns answers questions about how to rev up classroom reading groups.
Sarah D. Sparks
5 min read
Latasha Johnson teaches reading skills to a kindergarten classroom at Walnut Creek Elementary School in Raleigh, N.C. on May 25, 2022.
Latasha Johnson teaches kindergartners in a reading group at Walnut Creek Elementary School in Raleigh, N.C., earlier this year.
Kate Medley for Education Week
Reading & Literacy Listen: A Principal Reflects on Shifting to the 'Science of Reading'
Why is changing instructional practice so hard? 3 takeaways from EdWeek's Twitter Spaces discussion with a school leader.
Sarah Schwartz
3 min read
Sherri Miller is the principal of Lacy Elementary in Raleigh, N.C.
Sherri Miller is the principal of Lacy Elementary in Raleigh, N.C.
Kate Medley for Education Week
Load More ▼