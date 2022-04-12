11 Scenes from ‘Abbott Elementary’ That Connected With Real Educators

ABC’s workplace comedy, “Abbott Elementary,” has offered educators moments of relatability and laughter throughout the 2021-22 school year, which proved to be especially stressful and draining for those running the nation’s schools.

The mockumentary-style sitcom follows an ambitious new educator inside a fictional West Philadelphia public school. Earlier this year, Education Week reporter Ileana Najarro sat down with the show’s creator and star , Quinta Brunson, who shared her inspirations for “Abbott Elementary”—including her mother, who also taught in Philadelphia—as well as what she hopes educators take from the show. Throughout its first season, teachers on social media vocalized their responses to the new comedy.

“Teachers like Janine mean everything to kids,” shared Brunson in her Q&A with Education Week. “They change their worlds and change what they think the world can be and what life can be for them.”

With the show’s first season coming to a highly anticipated close this week, teachers across Twitter shared their connections to and appreciation for “Abbott Elementary.”

Here are 11 moments from the fictional show that resonated with real educators.

You know you’re a teacher when you pause #AbbottElementary to check out the art projects on the wall to gain inspiration for your own class! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/UPdOhj2pym — ginnymo (@ginnymo06) April 5, 2022

as a current student teacher, this clip about students asking irrelevant questions really stuck with me #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/FJrJFfH95k — sara (@thisbemesara) April 9, 2022

The wishlist episode was perfect! Every teacher has a wishlist! #AbbottElementary ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8lGFMZPR56 — Melissa Darrow, NBCT (@MelissaDarrow) April 9, 2022

"We've been taking appetizer money and giving these kids a charcuterie experience." Ava spoke to my soul with that one. #AbbottElementary — CMoz, MBA (@CMozTheTeacher) April 7, 2022

Catching up on #AbbottElementary and an episode about stressing over a parent-teacher conference that never happens is the most relatable thing I’ve seen on television — David (@Dav1dZ1mm) April 5, 2022

I love this because I related to Barbara so much! There’s always some new technology each year that we have to use as teachers, and it’s beyond confusing 🤣 pic.twitter.com/YURkICnwn5 — Phil Goldblatt (@PhilGoldblatt) April 9, 2022

So many. For starters. Principal Ava’s reaction to Janine’s question. Retired teacher here. This show is spot on! https://t.co/wcAK7NQo2j — MAB (@Taiwanda2Baker) April 9, 2022

I am a middle school math teacher who uses the #clearthelist movement to get items for my classroom. I loved the episode Ava made hype videos for teacher's lists. She is welcome to make a hype video for me and my classroom any day!!! I love the show!!! pic.twitter.com/6QswxtzqeO — Katie M. (@katlynnmil) April 9, 2022

This part was one of my favorites 😂😂😂 Kids are so honest and can roast you without even trying!



I'm a 2nd grade teacher at a Title I school and this show is 1 of the most accurate portrayals of teachers and schools today that I've seen yet! pic.twitter.com/eYnxQuek65 — Nicole Lawhon 6️⃣5️⃣🎹 (@MissLawhon) April 9, 2022

When Barbara was talking to her former kindergarten student who is all grown up. She can’t remember him, but doesn’t let him know it. Boss teacher move. — Denise Nembhard (@dnembhard43) April 9, 2022