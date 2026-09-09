Educators Feel Confident They Can Teach About AI. What Do Parents Think?
Artificial Intelligence

Educators Feel Confident They Can Teach About AI. What Do Parents Think?

By Jennifer Vilcarino — September 09, 2026 3 min read
Dr. Jennifer Watters, center, elementary teacher with 18 years of experience, speak to other teachers during an exercise at the first training session of the National Academy for AI Instruction on March 18, 2026, at UFT headquarters in New York City, NY. The partnership between the American Federation of Teachers and major AI developers aims to train 400,000 teachers to use artificial intelligence in the classroom.
Jennifer Watters, center, an elementary school teacher, speaks to other teachers during an exercise at the first training session of the National Academy for AI Instruction on March 18, 2026, at UFT headquarters in New York City. A new survey shows how teachers and parents feel about AI education.
Salwan Georges for Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

A new survey shows educators feel confident they can integrate teaching about AI into their instruction, and most parents believe schools are ready to teach about the technology.

A survey commissioned by IBM and conducted by Morning Consult of 1,019 educators and 1,029 parents of K-12 children found 83% of educators said they are confident they can teach about AI, and 66% of parents said they feel confident that educators can tackle the topic.

Even though well over half of parents express confidence in schools to teach about the technology, the results do show a meaningful gap between what educators think they can do and what parents believe is possible, said Justina Nixon-Saintil, vice president and chief impact officer at IBM.

See Also

Illustration of three educators in hard hats lifting up a very large letter "I" next to a large letter A.
DigitalVision Vectors
Artificial Intelligence Tracker Which States Require Schools to Have AI Policies?
Kevin Bushweller, September 23, 2025
1 min read

Nixon-Saintil said the survey results raise critical questions, such as: “What does it really mean to bring AI into a school system? How can it help educators and leaders in a school system so that they can spend more time with children? I’m not sure parents have that full awareness of the benefit of AI in the K-12 space.”

Gaps between what educators and parents think is pretty common, said Michael Rubin, principal of Uxbridge High School in Uxbridge, Mass.

Rubin said what was particularly striking about the survey results was the percentage of educators who reported feeling ready to teach about AI. “I was a little surprised,” he said.

Rubin said one of the big challenges for schools is that there is no consensus on how schools should integrate AI into instruction. This is “yet another area that we’re asking teachers and schools to try to master—[it’s like] flying a plane that’s still very much being built,” he added.

Different ways teachers learn about AI in education

Educators surveyed said they learn about AI in education mostly through social media (39%). Among educator respondents, middle school teachers (47%) use social media more than high school teachers (35%) to learn about AI in education.

Nixon-Saintil said the higher levels of AI use in high school could be because teachers at that level focus more on college or workforce readiness than middle school teachers, who are typically spending most of their time helping students get academically ready for high school.

See Also

A student uses Ed, a new district-developed Artificial Intelligence-assisted "learning acceleration web-based platform that will boost student success and revolutionize how K-12 education is tailored to meet individual needs," during the official launch event at Edward R. Roybal Learning Center in Los Angeles on March 20, 2024 .
A student uses Ed, the Los Angeles Unified School District's custom AI platform that later failed, during a launch event at Edward R. Roybal Learning Center in Los Angeles on March 20, 2024. LAUSD has now adopted a moratorium on student AI use. New York City schools have banned AI-powered tools for elementary and middle school students, meaning the nation's two largest districts have adopted major restrictions on student AI use.
Christina House/Los Angeles Times/TNS
Artificial Intelligence LAUSD Adopts Moratorium on Student AI Use, Another Move to Limit Classroom Tech
Howard Blume, Los Angeles Times, September 3, 2026
3 min read

Rubin suggested that teachers might consider exploring AI use on the tech platforms students use to better understand how they are using the technology.

“Sometimes, we are getting our ideas from our colleagues or information that’s coming from social media,” said Rubin. “This helps us model for the kids how to vet information, what may be true, what may be manufactured.”

The second most popular source educators use to learn more about AI is friends or family (31%), according to the IBM/Morning Consult survey. Professional development (30%), school or district communications (28%), and academic or research publications (25%) were other sources educators used.

“For the responsible use of AI in the school system, educators need access to training and support,” said Nixon-Saintil. But “many educators are getting their own training resources that are outside of the school system or outside of credentialed or certified companies who understand how AI is changing the workforce and changing education.”

Should schools create AI literacy courses?

While there has been a bigger push in school districts nationwide to teach students about AI literacy, how to put it into practice is still all over the map.

According to a nationally representative survey of nearly 500 teachers, principals, and district leaders conducted in December and January by EdWeek Research Center, 80% said high school students in their districts are receiving lessons on what AI is and how to use it responsibly.

The survey did ask a related question about whether schools should offer AI literacy as a course, either mandatory or elective. About 59% of educators said AI literacy should be either required or offered as an elective, compared to 40% of parents.

But Rubin said he does believe there should be an additional course on AI literacy. Similar to digital literacy, it should be embedded across all subjects, he said.

Offering a separate additional course on AI literacy would undermine making this a “community responsibility and [it] becomes sort of the purview of one person or another.”

Jennifer Vilcarino
Digital News Reporter Education Week
Jennifer Vilcarino is a digital news reporter for Education Week.

Events

Wed., September 16, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar Hiring, Retention, and Fill Rates: A Data-Driven Sub Strategy
Explore what keeps substitutes coming back and hear how one district rebuilt its substitute hiring process and improved its fill rate.
Content provided by Frontline Education
Register
Thu., September 17, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. ET
Early Childhood K-12 Essentials Forum Early Childhood Education: Building Essential Skills for Success
Join this free virtual event to examine the biggest challenges in supporting young children, from preschool through elementary school. 
Register
Mon., September 21, 2026, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Absenteeism Webinar Attendance Isn't an Attendance Problem
Boost attendance by strengthening relationships, belonging, and support with practical strategies from Doug Fisher & Nancy Frey.
Content provided by Corwin
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Artificial Intelligence AI Is Working Its Way Into Everything. Can School Districts Really Ban It?
It’s very difficult—maybe even impossible—to turn off generative AI for entire school districts.
Alyson Klein
4 min read
Stop AI Stop Symbol Representing AI Limitations and AI Ban, Cybersecurity, Privacy and Tech Warning
Getty
Artificial Intelligence Opinion ‘Just Say No’ Didn’t Keep Teens Off Drugs. It Won’t Work for AI, Either
Do you hate AI? That’s all the more reason to teach AI literacy.
David Nurenberg
5 min read
Collage image of a person holding a magnifying glass, standing on a head with a digital grid representing the brain. Voice/conversational bubbles in the background.
Liz Yap/Education Week + Getty
Artificial Intelligence New York, Los Angeles Restrict Student AI Use. Will Other Districts Follow?
The restrictions come amid rising concerns about overreliance on technology in schools.
Alyson Klein
7 min read
Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani and Schools Chancellor Kamar H. Samuels today announced a moratorium on student-facing generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) use in schools, alongside a new screen time policy, a decision that will impact nearly 600,000 public school students, or two-thirds of the system's total enrollment at The Brooklyn Steam Center in New York City on Sept. 2, 2026.
Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani and Schools Chancellor Kamar H. Samuels announced a moratorium on student-facing generative artificial intelligence use in schools and a new screen-time policy during a press conference at The Brooklyn Steam Center in New York City on Sept. 2, 2026. The moratorium is part of a growing nationwide movement to ban or limit the use of AI and decrease screen time in schools.
Katie Godowski/MediaPunch /IPX via AP
Artificial Intelligence Spotlight Spotlight on Using AI with Purpose: Building Responsible Practices for Schools
Learn how to implement AI responsibly with practical guidance for school leaders, teachers, and district decisionmakers.