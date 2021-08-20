Which States Ban Mask Mandates in Schools, and Which Require Masks?
States Infographic

Which States Ban Mask Mandates in Schools, and Which Require Masks?

School Mask Mandates at a Glance
By Stacey Decker & Hyon-Young Kim — August 20, 2021 1 min read
States Infographic

Which States Ban Mask Mandates in Schools, and Which Require Masks?

School Mask Mandates at a Glance
By Stacey Decker & Hyon-Young Kim — August 20, 2021 1 min read
Image of a face mask on school notebook.
Steven White/iStock/Getty
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Schools across the country are welcoming students and staff back this year while a highly contagious new strain of the coronavirus is causing spikes in cases and hospitalizations, particularly in areas with low vaccination rates.

Facing the prospect of hosting buildings and classrooms full of people, only some of whom are vaccinated, indoors for hours at a time, and with very little opportunity for social distancing, many school leaders are looking to require students and staff to wear masks.

As of Aug. 19, eight states had prohibited school districts from setting mask requirements. Fourteen states and the District of Columbia require masks be worn in schools.

See Also

Students whose masks do not cover their noses, such as the boy at right, get next to no protection from the coronavirus.
E+/Getty
Student Well-Being What the Research Says Face Masks and Kids: Separating Fact From Fiction
Arianna Prothero & Sarah D. Sparks, August 18, 2021
8 min read

Masks are a proven way to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Both the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention support universal masking in schools.

But the issue remains a volatile one. Most states either allow districts to set mask mandates or have issued mask mandates of their own. But some state legislatures and governors are going against the advice of public health experts and banning schools from mandating masks. In some places, districts have defied those laws and executive orders. Lawsuits are making their way through the courts that could impact whether these bans and mandates stand.

To capture the current state of this shifting landscape, Education Week—using information from Burbio, AP, and The Pew Charitable Trusts—is providing this at-a-glance view of which states are banning school districts from setting mask mandates, and which are requiring them. The list below will be updated regularly.

School Mask Mandates at a Glance

Stacey Decker
Deputy Managing Editor for Digital Education Week
Stacey Decker is the deputy managing editor for digital at Education Week.
Hyon-Young Kim
Senior Digital News Specialist Education Week
Hyon-Young Kim is senior digital news specialist for Education Week.

Events

Mon., August 23, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar The Future Classroom: What Will It Look Like and How Will It Be Different?
A multitude of technologies helped save K-12 education from completely collapsing during the pandemic. But, there is still uncertainty about what teaching and learning will look like in the upcoming school year. As a result,
Content provided by Class
Register
Wed., August 25, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
English-Language Learners Webinar Supporting English-Learners This Fall: Focus on Assets, Not Deficits
The country’s 5 million English-language learner-students—three-quarters of whom speak Spanish as their home language, federal data show—faced unique challenges during the periods of remote schooling last year. Some worry that these students may have regressed
Register
Thu., August 26, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Take 5 for Schools: Five Essential Steps for Safe School Openings This Fall
Faced with the highly transmissible Delta variant, school districts across the country are grappling with the biggest challenge of the pandemic to date. With schools reopening every day and education leaders reassessing their opening plans,
Content provided by Healthy Davis Together
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

States Many States Have Left Schools Hanging About How to Reopen Safely, Analysis Finds
Researchers found a patchwork of state policies on masks in schools, remote learning, and tracking teacher vaccinations.
Evie Blad
5 min read
Man trapped in maze.
Researchers found a patchwork of state policies on masks in schools, remote learning, and tracking teacher vaccinations.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
States Mask Mandates Put 'Local Control' of Schools to the Test
Fights between states and school districts aren't new, but stark differences on masking present new tests.
Andrew Ujifusa
8 min read
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gives his State of the State Address in the House Chamber in Austin, Texas, on Feb. 5, 2019.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sought to bar districts from universally requiring masks in schools.
Eric Gay/AP
States Connecticut Will Offer Weekly Coronavirus Testing to Elementary Schools
The state is planning to offer a weekly COVID-19 testing program for unvaccinated, asymptomatic elementary school students and staff.
Amanda Blanco, Hartford Courant
4 min read
Image of a cotton swab test.
iStock/Getty
States Arkansas Judge Pauses Ban on School Mask Mandates After Lawmakers Fail to Act
As Arkansas sees soaring rates of COVID-19, school districts will—at least for now—be able to set their own local mask requirements.
Evie Blad
3 min read
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson takes off his face mask as he arrives for a daily coronavirus briefing at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. on April 27, 2020. Hutchinson signed a bill in April banning statewide and local mask mandates in Arkansas, but he is now considering rolling back that law amid concerns of the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson takes off his face mask as he arrives for a daily coronavirus briefing at the state Capitol in Little Rock in April.
Staton Breidenthal/Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP
Load More ▼