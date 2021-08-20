Which States Ban Mask Mandates in Schools, and Which Require Masks?

Schools across the country are welcoming students and staff back this year while a highly contagious new strain of the coronavirus is causing spikes in cases and hospitalizations, particularly in areas with low vaccination rates.

Facing the prospect of hosting buildings and classrooms full of people, only some of whom are vaccinated, indoors for hours at a time, and with very little opportunity for social distancing, many school leaders are looking to require students and staff to wear masks.

As of Aug. 19, eight states had prohibited school districts from setting mask requirements. Fourteen states and the District of Columbia require masks be worn in schools.

Masks are a proven way to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 . Both the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention support universal masking in schools.

But the issue remains a volatile one. Most states either allow districts to set mask mandates or have issued mask mandates of their own. But some state legislatures and governors are going against the advice of public health experts and banning schools from mandating masks. In some places, districts have defied those laws and executive orders. Lawsuits are making their way through the courts that could impact whether these bans and mandates stand.

To capture the current state of this shifting landscape, Education Week—using information from Burbio , AP, and The Pew Charitable Trusts —is providing this at-a-glance view of which states are banning school districts from setting mask mandates, and which are requiring them. The list below will be updated regularly.