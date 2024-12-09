Which States Require the Most—and Least—Instructional Time? Find Out
States

Which States Require the Most—and Least—Instructional Time? Find Out

By Caitlynn Peetz & Francis Sheehan — December 09, 2024 2 min read
Image of someone working on a calendar.
Chainarong Prasertthai/iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

How many days should school be in session each year?

It depends on where the school is located. And the difference between the shortest and longest academic year in the United States could be as many as 150 hours.

Over the course of a typical 13-year, K-12 academic career, those differences mean that students in some states end up receiving one-and-a-half years more of instructional time than their counterparts elsewhere.

See Also

Photo of classroom clock.
Design Pics / Getty Images Plus
School & District Management The 3 Reasons Why Students Lose the Most Instructional Time
Caitlynn Peetz, December 2, 2024
6 min read

That’s a key takeaway from new research that examines the findings from 74 studies related to instructional time and student achievement, as well as class time requirements in each state.

While American students spend, on average, 1,231 hours in school each year, there’s no national policy dictating how many days or hours students must attend classes each year. That’s a decision left to state lawmakers and school boards, which has, in turn, led to significant variation depending on where a child attends school.

As schools continue their efforts to ensure students are on track academically after years of disruptions caused by the pandemic, research generally supports the concept that the more time students spend in class, the better. But, the time is only valuable if used intentionally, according to the study’s co-authors, Matthew Kraft, an associate professor at Brown University, and Sarah Novicoff, a doctoral candidate at Stanford University.

The most “substantial impacts” from additional class time were felt at schools that had taken other steps to improve achievement, such as tutoring, increased school spending, and the replacement of underperforming staff.

But beneath such efforts to boost instructional time are the bare minimum requirements laid out in state law.

Sixteen states set the minimum length of the school year in both days and hours, while 10 states give districts the option to meet either a minimum number of days or total hours. Eleven states require only a minimum number of days without specifying the length of the day, and 13 states only set a minimum number of total hours, according to 2023 data from the Education Commission of the States.

Among the 37 states that identify a minimum number of days each year, 28 set it at 180. At the low end of the spectrum, Colorado requires 160 days while, at the upper end, Kansas mandates 186.

Explore each state’s instructional time requirements—and how much they differ—using the chart below, based on the data from the Education Commission of the States.

Caitlynn Peetz
Staff Writer Education Week
Caitlynn Peetz is a reporter for Education Week who covers school district leadership and management.
Francis Sheehan
Designer Education Week
Francis Sheehan is a designer for Education Week, working across products in print and digital.

Events

Tue., December 10, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Webinar Empowering Students Using Computational Thinking Skills
Empower your students with computational thinking. Learn how to integrate these skills into your teaching and boost student engagement.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
Wed., December 11, 2024, 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
IT Infrastructure & Management Webinar The Reality of Change: How Embracing and Planning for Change Can Shape Your Edtech Strategy
Promethean edtech experts delve into the reality of tech change and explore how embracing and planning for it can be your most powerful strategy for maximizing ROI.
Content provided by Promethean
Register
Thu., December 12, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy K-12 Essentials Forum Reading Instruction Across Content Disciplines
Join this free virtual event to hear from educators and experts implementing innovative strategies in reading across different subjects.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

States A State Changed Anti-Bias Guidelines for Teachers After a Lawsuit. Will Others?
The lawsuit filed by a conservative law firm took issue with state guidelines on examining biases and diversifying curriculum.
Brooke Schultz
5 min read
Students arrive for classes at Taylor Allderdice High School in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Jan. 23, 2024.
Students arrive for classes at Taylor Allderdice High School in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Jan. 23, 2024. As part of a recent court settlement, Pennsylvania will no longer require school districts to follow its set of guidelines that sought to confront racial and cultural biases in education.
Gene J. Puskar/AP
States Oklahoma Superintendent Prays for Trump in Video He's Requiring for Students
Two of the state's largest districts say they won't show the video, in which Superintendent Ryan Walters prays for the president-elect.
The Associated Press
2 min read
Ryan Walters, Republican state superintendent candidate, speaks, June 28, 2022, in Oklahoma City.
Ryan Walters, Republican state superintendent candidate, speaks, June 28, 2022, in Oklahoma City.
Sue Ogrocki/AP
States In Deep-Red Florida, Voters Reject Partisan School Board Races
Florida voters rejected a constitutional amendment to make school board races partisan.
Evie Blad
2 min read
Image of a board room.
Collage by Laura Baker/Education Week (Images: DigitalVision Vectors; E+; iStock/Getty)
States Democrat Defeats a State Schools Chief Candidate Who Called for Public Executions
A candidate's past calls for Democrats' executions thrust one of this year's four state superintendent races into the national spotlight.
Alyson Klein
3 min read
N.C. State Superintendent democratic candidate Mo Green speaks during a debate with fellow candidate Michele Morrow at the Heart Institute at East Carolina University in Greenville, N.C., on Sept. 24, 2024.
Mo Green, the Democratic candidate for schools chief in North Carolina, speaks during a debate with GOP candidate Michele Morrow at the Heart Institute at East Carolina University in Greenville on Sept. 24. Green defeated Morrow.
Scott Davis/The Daily Reflector via AP
Load More ▼