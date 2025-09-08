Trump Says Ed. Dept. Will Release New Guidance on School Prayer
Federal

Trump Says Ed. Dept. Will Release New Guidance on School Prayer

By Brooke Schultz — September 08, 2025 2 min read
Hundreds of students stand together in prayer during an Ash Wednesday service at Flint Powers Catholic High School on March 5, 2025, in Flint, Mich.
Hundreds of students stand together in prayer during an Ash Wednesday service at Flint Powers Catholic High School on March 5, 2025, in Flint, Mich. President Donald Trump on Monday said the U.S. Department of Education will issue guidance about the right to prayer in schools.
Jake May/MLive.com/The Flint Journal via AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The U.S. Department of Education will soon put out guidance around “protecting the right to prayer” in schools, President Donald Trump announced Monday—an effort that comes amid a number of states pushing up against the church-state divide, but one that would also reinforce a right students already have.

Trump, who made the announcement during a Religious Liberty Commission meeting focused on public education, did not offer specifics on what the guidance could look like. He touted it alongside his efforts to roll back protections for transgender students and to kill “the woke agenda” in schools.

The guidance would come as Republican-led states have sought to increase the presence of Christian teachings in schools—with Oklahoma ordering teachers to include the Bible in their curriculum; Texas approving a controversial curriculum with Bible-infused lessons for elementary schools; and Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas greenlighting laws requiring that the Ten Commandments be displayed in classrooms. (Judges have issued rulings against all three of those states’ laws.)

See Also

Bible laying on a school desk in an empty classroom full of desks.
E+
Equity & Diversity Explainer Religion in Public Schools, Explained
Evie Blad, August 23, 2024
10 min read

In addition, the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this summer granted parents the right to opt their children out of lessons with LGBTQ+ materials due to religious objections.

On Monday, Trump said Bibles had been found in schools historically, but claimed that students are being “indoctrinated” with “anti-religious propaganda” and being “punished for their religious beliefs.”

“As president, I will always defend our nation’s glorious heritage, and we will protect the Judeo-Christian principles of our founding, and we will protect them with vigor,” he said. “We have to bring back religion in America, bring it back stronger than ever before.”

He argued there had been a rise in “anti-Christian” mentality and invoked the recent shooting during a Roman Catholic school’s morning mass that killed two young children late last month as evidence of “far too many violent attacks perpetrated against Americans of faith.”

When it comes to the practice of religion at school, the Education Department has previously issued guidance reinforcing the Supreme Court’s previous rulings: that teachers and school officials cannot lead classes in prayer or conduct devotional readings from the Bible, nor can they attempt to compel students to participate in prayer.

But, the department wrote in the guidance, nothing prohibits a student from voluntarily praying during the school day, and students may pray with other students. They can also attempt to persuade their peers about religious topics. Student speakers at school events are free to include religious content and prayer in their messages.

In the classroom, courts have decided there’s a clear distinction between teaching religion in a devotional fashion and teaching about different religions’ historical development and influence; schools cannot do the former. While students’ right to pray at school is constitutionally protected, school-sponsored prayer doesn’t fall within that right.

Brooke Schultz
Staff Writer Education Week
Brooke Schultz is a staff writer for Education Week covering policy and politics in Congress and statehouses.
Related Tags:
Religion in Schools Department of Education Federal Policy Student Rights

Events

Wed., September 10, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Rethinking Attendance: Leadership Strategies with AI and Student Data
Move beyond myths & use data/AI to boost student engagement.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Wed., September 24, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar How Are We Preparing Students for Evolving Career Paths?
Are you preparing students with the right skills? Join our webinar to learn how to foster adaptability & future-proof their careers.
Content provided by International Baccalaureate
Register
Tue., September 30, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar Beyond the Hire: Building a Culture Where Teachers Stay
Retention starts before day one. Learn how to build a culture that keeps great educators engaged & committed long-term.
Content provided by Frontline Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Federal Letter to the Editor Why Publish Arguments Hostile to Public Education?
A reader pushes back against recent essays published in Education Week Opinion in this letter to the editor.
1 min read
Education Week opinion letters submissions
Gwen Keraval for Education Week
Federal Laid-Off Civil Rights Staff Will Return to Work Next Month, Ed. Dept. Says
It’s the first time the agency—which has been under court orders to reinstate staff—has said it will actually bring laid-off employees back.
Brooke Schultz
3 min read
Attorneys from the Education Department General Counsel Office Emily Merolli, second left, and Shaw Vanze in the back, second right, are greeted by supporters after retrieving their personal belongings from the Education Department building in Washington, Monday, March 24, 2025.
Laid-off U.S. Department of Education staff are greeted by supporters after retrieving their personal belongings from the Washington offices on March 24, 2025. The department has announced return dates for a portion of laid-off staffers.
Jose Luis Magana/AP
Federal Ed. Dept. Imposes Funding Restrictions for 5 Districts Over Transgender Policies
The districts will have to jump through extra hoops to claim their federal funds.
Brooke Schultz
6 min read
A commuter walks past the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Eduction, which were ordered closed for the day for what officials described as security reasons amid large-scale layoffs, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Washington.
A commuter walks past the Washington headquarters of the U.S. Department of Education on March 12, 2025. The department has imposed financial restrictions on five Virginia school districts for policies allowing transgender students to use bathrooms consistent with their gender identity.
Mark Schiefelbein/AP
Federal Opinion Two Former Trump and Biden Appointees Hash Out What’s Ahead in Ed. Policy
They held the same job in the Education Department—under two very different administrations. Watch their conversation.
Jaclyn Borowski & Elizabeth Rich
2 min read
Load More ▼