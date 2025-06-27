Supreme Court Sides With Parents in LGBTQ+ Curriculum Opt-Out Case
Law & Courts

Supreme Court Sides With Parents in LGBTQ+ Curriculum Opt-Out Case

By Mark Walsh — June 27, 2025 3 min read
Demonstrators are seen outside the Supreme Court as oral arguments were heard in Mahmoud v. Taylor on April 22, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The case contends that forcing students to participate in LGBTQ+ learning material violates First Amendment rights to exercise religious beliefs.
Demonstrators stand outside the Supreme Court as oral arguments are heard in Mahmoud v. Taylor on April 22, 2025, in Washington. The case contends that forcing students to be exposed to LGBTQ+ curricular material violates parents' First Amendment rights to exercise their religious beliefs.
Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via AP Images
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday ruled that parents have a religious free exercise right to have their children excused from the use of LGBTQ+-themed storybooks in schools.

The decision in Mahmoud v. Taylor is significant for schools across the nation as it will allow parents with religious concerns to remove their children or possibly raise other objections to a range of curricular decisions. The court said the school board’s refusal to allow opt-outs unconstitutionally burdened the parents’ right to direct their children’s religious upbringing.

Writing for the majority, Justice Samuel Alito emphasized that the Constitution protects parents’ rights to guide their children’s religious development.

“We have long recognized the rights of parents to direct ‘the religious upbringing of their children,’” he wrote. “And we have held that those rights are violated by government policies that substantially interfere with the religious development of children.”

In the dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor warned that the decision could erode public education’s foundational role.

Quoting a 1987 Supreme Court opinion for Edwards v. Aguillard, she described schools as “the symbol of our democracy and the most pervasive means for promoting our common destiny.” That vision, she argued, “will become a mere memory if children must be insulated from exposure to ideas and concepts that may conflict with their parents’ religious beliefs.”

The case comes from the 160,000-student Montgomery County school district, just outside of Washington. The Maryland district began using the storybooks with LGBTQ+ themes in its English/language arts curriculum in 2022. At first, it allowed religious parents to keep their children out before reversing course and ending the opt-outs. The district said the number of such requests had become “unworkable,” and allowing many students to skip the readings would send the wrong message to students whose families include members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The storybooks currently in use in pre-K and elementary grades are Born Ready; Intersection Allies; Love, Violet; Prince & Knight; and Uncle Bobby’s Wedding—all featuring LGBTQ+ characters and themes.

Two books that were initially part of the Montgomery County program were later pulled, My Rainbow and Pride Puppy! The latter book in particular drew criticism from some parents—and one Supreme Court justice during oral argument—for asking readers ages 3-4 to search, on pages depicting participants in an LGBTQ+ pride parade, for images including “underwear,” “leather,” “lip ring,” "[drag] king,” and “[drag] queen.”

After unsuccessfully lobbying the school board to reinstate the opt-outs, a group of Muslim, Roman Catholic, and Ethiopian Orthodox parents sued the district. They argued that the reversal violated the First Amendment’s guarantee of free exercise of religion. Two lower courts declined to grant a preliminary injunction.

Lawyers for the parents argued that there is a national consensus when it comes to parental control over teaching children about gender and sexuality, reflected in widespread opt-outs offered for sex education lessons in public schools, including in Montgomery County.

The school district and its allies, which included most major education groups, argued that federal courts have repeatedly upheld public school curricula against similar religious objections. They cited a long history of rulings affirming schools’ discretion in setting required coursework.

Some of those groups also warned that allowing opt-outs for gender and sexuality content could open the door to broader exemptions and could even lead to some parents seeking to excuse their children from lessons on activities such as critical thinking, anti-drug abuse, or Earth Day.

This story will be updated.

Mark Walsh
Contributing Writer Education Week
Mark Walsh covers education law and the U.S. Supreme Court for Education Week.

Events

Thu., July 10, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and K-12 education jubs at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Thu., July 17, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. ET
Mathematics K-12 Essentials Forum Helping Students Succeed in Math
Register
Thu., September 18, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: The Power of Emotion Regulation to Drive K-12 Academic Performance and Wellbeing
Wish you could handle emotions better? Learn practical strategies with researcher Marc Brackett and host Peter DeWitt.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Law & Courts Supreme Court to Rule on Major K-12 Education Cases Friday
The U.S. Supreme Court will issue its last opinions of the term, including on religious parents opting their children out of the curriculum
Mark Walsh
4 min read
People walk past the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., on June 25, 2025.
People walk past the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., on June 25. The court on June 27 is expected to issue the last merits rulings of the term, including in several pending education cases.
Aaron Schwartz/Sipa via AP Images
Law & Courts School Restrooms, LGBTQ+ Curriculum, Disability Rights: A Spring Legal Roundup
Courts weighed in this spring on transgender rights, disability access, and parent opt-outs.
Mark Walsh
11 min read
Law, politics and eco balance concept. 3d rendering of scale icon on fresh spring meadow with blue sky in background.
iStock/Getty
Law & Courts Federal Appeals Court Upholds Block on Louisiana Ten Commandments Display Law
Louisiana's law requiring the Ten Commandments in every classroom likely violates the First Amendment, a federal appeals court ruled.
Mark Walsh
3 min read
Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry speaks alongside Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill during a press conference regarding the Ten Commandments in schools Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Baton Rouge, La. Murrill announced on Monday that she is filing a brief in federal court asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit seeking to overturn the state’s new law requiring that the Ten Commandments be displayed in every public school classroom.
Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry speaks alongside Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill during a press conference on a law requiring the Ten Commandments be displayed in schools on Aug. 5, 2024, in Baton Rouge, La. A federal appeals court on June 20 upheld an injunction blocking the law from taking effect.
Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP
Law & Courts Court Again Tells Trump Admin. to Restore Laid-Off Ed. Dept. Staffers
The judge was ruling in a case that challenged staff cuts and office closures at the Education Department's office for civil rights
Matthew Stone
5 min read
Demonstrators gather to protest outside of the offices of the U.S. Department of Education in Washington on March 21, 2025 after President Trump signed an executive order to shut down the government agency.
Demonstrators gather to protest outside of the offices of the U.S. Department of Education in Washington on March 21, 2025, after President Donald Trump signed an executive order aiming to shut down the government agency. A federal judge on Wednesday ordered the Trump administration to restore staffers to the department's office for civil rights, which enforces anti-discrimination laws in the nation's schools.
Bryan Dozier/NurPhoto via AP
Load More ▼