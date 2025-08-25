Some State Leaders Cheer as Trump’s Ed. Dept. Investigates Their Schools
States

Some State Leaders Cheer as Trump’s Ed. Dept. Investigates Their Schools

By Brooke Schultz — August 25, 2025 6 min read
A newly-constructed gender neutral bathroom is seen at Shawnee Mission East High School, Friday, June 16, 2023, in Prairie Village, Kan.
A newly-constructed gender-neutral bathroom is seen at Shawnee Mission East High School, Friday, June 16, 2023, in Prairie Village, Kan. The Shawnee Mission school district is one of four in Kansas that the Trump administration has started investigating at the urging of the state's Republican attorney general, Kris Kobach.
Charlie Riedel/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

When the U.S. Department of Education opened investigations into four Kansas school districts earlier this month, the call had come from inside the house: the state’s Republican attorney general was among those asking the federal agency to deploy its office for civil rights to look into the alleged wrongdoing.

Since January, the Education Department has wielded its investigative arm, the office for civil rights, to open dozens of probes into states and school districts with policies that allow transgender students to play on athletic teams, use restrooms or locker rooms that align with their gender identity, and change names and pronouns without automatically notifying parents.

In Kansas, the investigations themselves are not unlike others opened against colleges and universities, school districts, state education departments, and athletic associations. But they show how some Republicans are calling on the federal government to bring the hammer down on districts in their own jurisdictions—even if it means those districts risk losing federal funding.

See Also

President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order barring transgender female athletes from competing in women's or girls' sporting events, in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks at the White House on Feb. 5, 2025, before signing an executive order barring transgender females from competing in women's or girls' sports. Transgender athlete policies have been a common subject of investigations into schools, colleges, state education departments, and athletic associations by the U.S. Department of Education since Trump took office.
Alex Brandon/AP
Federal Tracker See Which Schools Trump's Education Department Is Investigating and Why
Brooke Schultz & Matthew Stone, March 27, 2025
2 min read

The phenomenon is part of a longer pattern of using the federal office charged with investigating potential civil rights violations in schools for political goals, some scholars say. But, like many things in President Donald Trump’s second term, it’s dialed up.

“In one sense, it’s always been political,” said Shep Melnick, a professor of American politics at Boston College. “In the other sense, this is a level of political cynicism and going after your enemies and supporting your friends that, I think, is unprecedented.”

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, who's informally advising President-elect Donald Trump's transition team, discusses immigration issues during an interview with The Associated Press, on Dec. 18, 2024, in his office in Topeka, Kan.
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach is shown in his office in Topeka, Kan., on Dec. 18, 2024. The Republican asked the Trump administration to investigate four Kansas school districts over policies allowing transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms aligned with their gender identity.
John Hanna/AP

Kansas AG is ‘grateful’ Trump administration ‘takes Title IX seriously’

Earlier this month, the Education Department announced it had opened investigations into the Kansas City, Olathe, Shawnee Mission, and Topeka districts alleging violations of two federal laws—Title IX, which prohibits sex discrimination, and the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, the primary federal law protecting student privacy.

The cases stem from a complaint filed by the Defense of Freedom Institute, a conservative policy organization. But the department highlighted a letter penned by Kris Kobach, the state’s attorney general, outlining his concerns that the districts were violating Title IX by allowing transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that aligned with their gender identity.

Kobach, who was one of several Republican state leaders to sue Democratic President Joe Biden over his effort to expand Title IX protections to transgender students, said in a news release he was “grateful that we now have a federal government that takes Title IX seriously and will ensure that school districts follow the law.”

He’s not the first Republican this year to seek to bring down the force of the federal government on districts in their states.

In April, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., requested that the department investigate the Saratoga Springs City school district for its passage of a policy affirming its “unwavering commitment to providing a safe, inclusive, and high-quality education for every student” and calling Trump administration directives and communications on transgender and immigrant youth “antithetical to the principles of access and inclusion that define our schools and our community.”

The department opened its investigation in May citing a letter from Stefanik.

In Virginia, the Republican governor and attorney general have voiced their support for two sets of civil rights investigations the Trump administration has launched into districts in their state.

Last week, the Education Department announced funding restrictions for five Virginia school districts due to their policies allowing transgender students access to bathrooms and locker rooms consistent with their gender identity.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin asserted in July that the districts “have been violating federal law,” while Attorney General Jason Miyares said he was “encouraged that the federal government is now working alongside us to restore sanity in public education.”

See Also

A commuter walks past the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Eduction, which were ordered closed for the day for what officials described as security reasons amid large-scale layoffs, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Washington.
A commuter walks past the Washington headquarters of the U.S. Department of Education on March 12, 2025. The department has imposed financial restrictions on five Virginia school districts for policies allowing transgender students to use bathrooms consistent with their gender identity.
Mark Schiefelbein/AP
Federal Ed. Dept. Imposes Funding Restrictions for 5 Districts Over Transgender Policies
Brooke Schultz, August 19, 2025
6 min read

Youngkin and Miyares also cheered the start of an investigation into Fairfax County public schools in May over a selective high school’s admissions policy that the Trump administration said was racially discriminatory.

And in Maine, a Republican state representative’s social media post about a transgender athlete was the impetus for the Trump administration’s multi-agency action against the state and its university system for a state policy allowing transgender girls to compete in girls’ sports. The state lawmaker, Laurel Libby, joined U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon on stage at a press conference announcing a Justice Department lawsuit against the state.

On one hand, these officials’ calls for investigations aren’t always consequential, said Melnick. It can be more like political theater, he said.

But on the other, “when you have a Republican state with pockets of cities that are more Democratic, that really is where an OCR civil rights investigation becomes a weapon that the state officials can use against their Democratic cities.”

See Also

Education Secretary Linda McMahon accompanied by Attorney General Pam Bondi, right, speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice headquarters in Washington, Wednesday, April 16, 2025.
Education Secretary Linda McMahon, accompanied by Attorney General Pam Bondi, right, speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice headquarters in Washington, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. The pair were announcing a lawsuit against the state of Maine over state policies that allow transgender athletes to compete in girls' sports.
Jose Luis Magana/AP
Federal Inside Trump's Full-Force Approach to Ban Trans Athletes and DEI in Schools
Brooke Schultz, April 16, 2025
8 min read

Lily Travis, 18, and Noah Masom, 17, both of northern Virginia, hug while attending a rally in support of people who are transgender during the Trans Day of Visibility, on the National Mall, Monday, March 31, 2025, in Washington. "I'm not the biggest protester, but I wanted to show my friends that their struggles are important," says Masom, "they need to know that people are on their side."
People attend a rally in support of the Trans Day of Visibility on the National Mall in Washington on March 31, 2025. The Trump administration has launched about 40 investigations into school districts, colleges, state education departments, and school athletic associations over policies allowing transgender students to compete on girls' athletic teams and use bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their gender identity.
Jacquelyn Martin/AP

To some extent, it’s a continuation of using OCR for policy ends

There’s no precise parallel to the Trump administration’s use of the office for civil rights to propel its political agenda and investigate politically opposed states and districts. But the dynamic isn’t entirely new, said Vladimir Kogan, a political science professor at Ohio State University who studies state and local government.

There’s some history to federal civil rights laws being “co-opted by the political passions of the moment,” he said.

The Obama administration marked a “big regime change” in which the office for civil rights was used to advance a policy agenda, Kogan said.

“They were some of the first people to use the office for civil rights and the ‘Dear Colleague’ letters,” he said. “In some ways, this is kind of just a continuation of that, but from the opposite perspective.”

Obama- and Biden-era guidance, for example, warned school districts that they could be found in violation of civil rights laws if disciplinary policies, even those drafted without discriminatory intent, disproportionately affected a particular racial group—a phenomenon known as “disparate impact” that conservatives have long criticized. Both the first and second Trump administrations reversed those policies.

The same thing happened with extending protections to LGBTQ+ students under Title IX: The Obama and Biden administrations issued guidance doing just that before the Trump administration changed course.

And the Biden administration created a “book ban coordinator” position in OCR in the face of conservative efforts in districts nationwide to remove particular books from school libraries and classrooms and issued guidance stating that such removals could violate civil rights laws. The Trump administration quickly reversed course.

See Also

President Donald Trump listens as Elon Musk speaks in the Oval Office at the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Washington.
President Donald Trump listens as Elon Musk speaks in the Oval Office at the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Washington. The department's office for civil rights, which enforces federal civil rights laws in schools, has been hamstrung by the Trump administration's goal of shrinking the agency.
Alex Brandon/AP
Federal Trump Shakeup Stops Most Work at Education Department's Civil Rights Office
Brooke Schultz, February 14, 2025
9 min read

As for Kobach, he’s not the first attorney general to take districts in his state to task over transgender student policies. Last year, California Attorney General Rob Bonta, a Democrat, issued a “legal alert” warning districts to follow the state’s law that dictated schools did not have to tell parents if their children requested a change to their name or pronouns at school.

During the second Trump administration, Kogan said, the dial is “a bit more turned up.”

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., speaks as GOP women members hold an event before the vote to prohibit transgender women and girls from playing on sports teams that match their gender identity, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 20, 2023. The Republican-led House was expected to vote Thursday to bar schools and colleges that receive federal money from allowing transgender athletes whose biological sex assigned at birth was male from competing on girls or women's sports teams or athletic events.
House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., speaks as GOP women members hold an event before the vote to prohibit transgender women and girls from playing on sports teams that match their gender identity, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 20, 2023. The Republican-led House was expected to vote Thursday to bar schools and colleges that receive federal money from allowing transgender athletes whose biological sex assigned at birth was male from competing on girls or women's sports teams or athletic events.
J. Scott Applewhite/AP

“It probably gets worse after every administration, because it’s kind of a race to the bottom, where every administration comes in and tries to go twice as hard in the opposite direction as the previous administration,” Kogan said. “I think we’ve seen that again for the past 20 years, at least in the context of civil rights, again with different foci.”

Letters like Kobach’s and Stefanik’s calling for more investigations might just be the start. And they’re coming at a time when OCR is operating with about half the staff it had when Trump took office in January (though that could change in the coming months).

“I assume that a lot of other Republicans—AGs and governors, who are going to be looking at what’s happening in some of the larger, more Democratic cities—are going to say, ‘Hey, that’s a good idea. Let me add that to my political campaign,’” Melnick said.

Brooke Schultz
Staff Writer Education Week
Brooke Schultz is a staff writer for Education Week covering policy and politics in Congress and statehouses.
Related Tags:
Federal Policy Department of Education Civil Rights Transgender Students LGBTQ Title IX Sex Discrimination

Events

Tue., August 26, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
IT Infrastructure & Management Webinar Future-Proofing K–12: 5G for Resilient Connectivity
Join T-Mobile for Education to explore how 5G is powering safer, smarter, more resilient K–12 connectivity.
Content provided by T-Mobile for Education
Register
Thu., August 28, 2025, 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar What K-12 Publishers Miss in September Is Costing Them District Renewals Worth Millions
Digital rollouts starting slow? Learn how to fix login issues, boost usage & support teachers in our webinar.
Content provided by KITABOO
Register
Wed., September 10, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Rethinking Attendance: Leadership Strategies with AI and Student Data
Move beyond myths & use data/AI to boost student engagement.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

States Christianity Is Ramping Up in Public Schools. Where Is This Headed?
A wave of measures infusing religion in public schools isn't letting up, with an agreeable U.S. Supreme Court and executive branch.
Brooke Schultz
5 min read
Tight cropped photograph of hands flipping pages in their Bibles.
iStock/Getty
States What's Behind a Legislative Push for Prayer and Bible Study in Public Schools
A Texas bill would allow schools to set aside time for students to pray and study the Bible or other religious texts.
Evie Blad
6 min read
A Black middle or elementary student sharing her open bible with a female Asian student
E+
States What Happened to Oklahoma's Effort to Count Undocumented Students?
State leaders ended the possibility of a rule change that would have required proof of citizenship in school enrollment.
Ileana Najarro
3 min read
State Superintendent Ryan Walters, right, listens during public comment at the Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Oklahoma City.
State Superintendent Ryan Walters, right, listens during public comment at the Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting on Thursday, April 25, 2024 in Oklahoma City.
Nick Oxford/AP Images for Human Rights Campaign
States What States Can Learn from Tennessee’s Fight Over Undocumented Students
Legislative action challenging undocumented students' right to a free, public education hit a snag in Tennessee.
Ileana Najarro
3 min read
Rev. Eric Mayle, center, yells at lawmakers as a bill that would deny illegal immigrants access to education is passed in a House Education Committee hearing in Nashville, Tenn., March 26, 2025.
Rev. Eric Mayle, center, yells at lawmakers as a bill that would deny illegal immigrants access to education is passed in a House Education Committee hearing in Nashville, Tenn., March 26, 2025. The bill in question is now pending until the legislature returns to session in January 2026.
George Walker IV/AP
Load More ▼