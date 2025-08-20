Laid-Off Civil Rights Staff Will Return to Work Next Month, Ed. Dept. Says
Federal

Laid-Off Civil Rights Staff Will Return to Work Next Month, Ed. Dept. Says

By Brooke Schultz — August 20, 2025 3 min read
Attorneys from the Education Department General Counsel Office Emily Merolli, second left, and Shaw Vanze in the back, second right, are greeted by supporters after retrieving their personal belongings from the Education Department building in Washington, Monday, March 24, 2025.
Laid-off U.S. Department of Education staff are greeted by supporters after retrieving their personal belongings from the Washington offices on March 24, 2025. The department has announced return dates for a portion of laid-off staffers.
Jose Luis Magana/AP
Civil rights staff laid off by the U.S. Department of Education will begin returning to work in September, the department told a federal judge this week.

Roughly 25 employees from its office for civil rights are slated to return starting Sept. 8, in the first wave of reinstatements set to run through early November, department leaders revealed in a filing submitted to a Massachusetts federal court on Tuesday.

The reinstatement schedule comes two months after U.S. District Judge Myong Joun told the agency to bring the staff back—and days after he said the department wasn’t complying with that directive.

See Also

Demonstrators gather to protest outside of the offices of the U.S. Department of Education in Washington on March 21, 2025 after President Trump signed an executive order to shut down the government agency.
Demonstrators gather to protest outside of the offices of the U.S. Department of Education in Washington on March 21, 2025, after President Donald Trump signed an executive order aiming to shut down the government agency. A federal judge on Wednesday ordered the Trump administration to restore staffers to the department's office for civil rights, which enforces anti-discrimination laws in the nation's schools.
Bryan Dozier/NurPhoto via AP
Law & Courts Court Again Tells Trump Admin. to Restore Laid-Off Ed. Dept. Staffers
Matthew Stone, June 19, 2025
5 min read

It’s the first time the Education Department—which has been under court orders since May to reinstate workers—has said it will actually bring any back. The Tuesday court filing was in response to Joun’s order in June to restore the hundreds of office of civil rights positions it slashed during a massive reduction in force earlier this year.

Joun in May had ordered the Trump administration in a separate case to reinstate laid-off employees from across the Education Department, but the Supreme Court last month sided with the administration and allowed the layoffs to move forward. Joun’s order related to OCR specifically, however, has remained in effect.

Under the department’s plan, 264 OCR employees who were part of the March 11 reduction in force and have not voluntarily quit will be reinstated in five steps, according to the document submitted by Steven Schaefer, the deputy assistant secretary for OCR. Those employees have been on paid administrative leave since March; they’ve been paid nearly $1 million a week in total while they’ve been sidelined, according to Schaefer’s filing.

After the early September wave of 25 staffers, another 60 employees will return by the end of the month. Another 120 will return by the end of October, followed by 60 more in early November.

The department will send return-date notices to employees roughly a week before they are expected to resume work.

The agency has asked Joun to set aside his order in light of the Supreme Court’s ruling last month, but the judge denied that request last week in an order in which he said the agency had not “substantially complied” with the directive to bring staff back.

The Education Department has since appealed.

See Also

This is the Lyndon Baines Johnson Department of Education Building in Washington, D.C., on Monday, May 5, 2025.
The Lyndon Baines Johnson Department of Education Building in Washington is shown on May 5, 2025. A federal judge who ordered the department to restore laid-off staffers to its office for civil rights says the agency hasn't "substantially complied" with his order.
Gene J. Puskar/AP
Law & Courts Ed. Dept. Hasn't Complied With Order to Restore Civil Rights Staff, Judge Says
Brooke Schultz, August 13, 2025
4 min read

The document outlining the return schedule “kind of looks normal on its face,” but time will tell if it’s simply the department trying to run out the clock while it waits for the appeals process to play out, said Derek Black, a professor of law at the University of South Carolina who specializes in constitutional law and public education.

The office for civil rights, which investigates cases of discrimination in schools and universities across the nation, was one of the hardest-hit divisions in the March downsizing that came as part of President Donald Trump’s pledge to eliminate the Education Department. One of the largest civil rights enforcement bodies in the federal government, OCR had about 560 employees and 12 regional offices before the March layoffs. In addition to the layoffs of more than 260 staffers from the division, the Education Department closed seven of its regional offices.

Civil rights advocates and current and former staff have worried that the office, which receives tens of thousands of complaints each year, would be unable to keep up with the volume of work with a reduced workforce.

In fiscal 2024—which ended Sept. 30, 2024—OCR saw a record number of complaints: 22,687. It resolved at least 15,250 cases, according to its report that year.

The department argues that it has been able to keep up with the flow of complaints and investigations, saying in the most recent court filing that, since March 11, it had received 7,231 complaints and resolved more than 500.

“The question is, is OCR protecting students?” Black said. “At the end of the day, what the department is going to have to do, not only in this case, but in its other cases ... is to prove that it hasn’t left students high and dry, and you can’t tell” from those numbers.

Brooke Schultz
Staff Writer Education Week
Brooke Schultz is a staff writer for Education Week covering policy and politics in Congress and statehouses.

