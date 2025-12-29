Undocumented Students Still Have a Right to Education. Will That Change in 2026?
States

Undocumented Students Still Have a Right to Education. Will That Change in 2026?

By Ileana Najarro — December 29, 2025 4 min read
Demonstrators hold up signs protesting an immigration bill as it is discussed in the Senate chamber at the state Capitol Thursday in Nashville, Tenn. The bill would allow public school systems in Tennessee to require K-12 students without legal status in the country to pay tuition or face denial of enrollment, which is a challenge to the federal law requiring all children be provided a free public education regardless of legal immigration status.
Demonstrators hold up signs protesting an immigration bill as it was discussed in the Senate chamber at the state Capitol in Nashville, Tenn., on April 10, 2025. The bill, which legislators paused, would have allowed schools in the state to require undocumented students to pay tuition. It was one of six efforts taken by states in 2025 to limit undocumented students' access to free, public education.
John Amis/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Amid rapidly changing federal policy moves from the Trump administration on immigration this year, some conservative state leaders also made efforts to attack a landmark education-related U.S. Supreme Court case.

The 1982 decision in Plyler v. Doe granted undocumented students equal access to a free, public education. Attempts to undermine this have included proposals requesting families’ immigration status information at enrollment and charging tuition from undocumented families.

Following President Donald Trump’s election to a second term in 2024, an Education Week analysis found efforts taken in at least six states to challenge the Plyler decision. Five such attempts were paused or failed by the end of the year, while one effort remains in play until Dec. 31.

See also

Image of a boy with a blue backpack standing in front of the entrance to school.
bodnarchuk/iStock/Getty
States Tracker Which States Are Challenging Undocumented Students’ Right to Free Education?
Ileana Najarro & Daniela Franco Brown, March 17, 2025
2 min read

Meanwhile, at least two states, Illinois and Massachusetts, enshrined Plyler in state law instead.

Challenges to Plyler in years past have all failed. Nevertheless, in 2024, the Heritage Foundation, the conservative think tank behind the Project 2025 policy playbook driving much of Trump’s agenda, published a brief encouraging state leaders to challenge the decision with the long-term goal of getting the Supreme Court to overturn it.

Due to the rise in Plyler challenges in 2025, immigration advocates and legal experts remain vigilant in protecting its fate going into 2026, especially in the context of Trump’s mass deportation efforts.

“There’s nothing in the case law to suggest that [Plyler] is vulnerable or open to be challenged. What has changed is the political environment around these issues,” said Scott Levy, former chief policy counsel at FWD.us, a policy organization advocating to protect Plyler.

Where ‘Plyler’ attacks stand

Right now, Plyler remains the law of land. That means educators are advised not to ask students or families about their immigration status.

Still, those attuned to recent attacks against Plyler are keeping an eye on Tennessee, where Republican legislators introduced House Bill 793 and related Senate Bill 836 in February. Such legislation would require proof of citizenship or legal status to enroll in public schools, and would allow school districts and public charter schools to charge tuition to the families of undocumented students.

In April, House majority leader William Lamberth, a Republican, paused the legislation’s passage while it was moving through committees as he sought to confirm with the U.S. Department of Education whether it would jeopardize federal money for education in the state.

Immigrant student advocates in the state considered the pause a victory after months of protesting the bills.

In January when the new legislative session begins, the bill’s sponsor can put the legislation on notice to again be heard in the finance, ways, and means subcommittee. From there, the subcommittee can vote on the bill, roll the bill to a future meeting, or plan to take up the measure after the state budget has passed, said Krista Lee Carsner, the state’s director of the Office of Legislative Administration.

“There is nothing requiring the sponsor to put the bill on notice,” she added.

Lamberth did not respond to requests for comments regarding plans for the bill.

In New Jersey, a Republican legislator introduced Assembly Bill 5233 last January, which “requires students who are not U.S. citizens or legal immigrants to pay tuition to attend public schools.” The legislation made no progress this year and will fail Dec. 31.

Four other state efforts, in Idaho, Indiana, Oklahoma, and Texas, attacking Plyler this year failed.

Where leaders moved to protect ‘Plyler’

In Illinois, where the U.S. Department of Homeland Security launched massive immigration enforcement operations in Chicago communities this fall, Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker signed House Bill 3247 into law in August.

The new law codifies the right of undocumented students to receive a free, public education, and requires school districts to adopt clear policies protecting students from immigration enforcement activities in schools. While advocates cite immigration policies as critical resources for schools, a national EdWeek Research Center survey this year found that not all school districts report having such protocols in place. Of educators surveyed who work with immigrant families, 29% said their school or district has no immigration-related protocols in place.

See also

Children disembark from a school bus in a largely Hispanic neighborhood that has been the subject of patrols and detentions by Border Patrol agents, during a federal immigration crackdown in Kenner, La., on Dec. 10, 2025.
Children disembark from a school bus in a largely Hispanic neighborhood that has been the subject of patrols and detentions by Border Patrol agents, during a federal immigration crackdown in Kenner, La., on Dec. 10, 2025. This year, the EdWeek Research Center included questions related to immigration in national surveys.
Gerald Herbert/AP
School & District Management From Our Research Center What Surveys Revealed This Year About Educators and Immigration
Ileana Najarro, December 17, 2025
4 min read

Also in August, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, a Democrat, signed Senate Bill 2575 into law which, among other provisions, amended state law to explicitly affirm the right to public education in the state for all children, regardless of disability or immigration status. In a press release, state Senate leaders said the move is an example of “strengthening state nondiscrimination law and aligning it with Plyler v. Doe.”

In December, the policy organization FWD.us published a report outlining the long-term benefits of Plyler since 1982.

The report, which was written by several researchers and was based on data from American Community Surveys from the U.S. Census Bureau, found that some 4.8 million people living in the United States have benefited from Plyler.

Beneficiaries of Plyler have also contributed via state and local income taxes over their lifetimes, with total contributions estimated to exceed the costs of educating them by over $633 billion, the report found.

Many of those who had access to free, public education due to Plyler finished high school and went on to college or university, granting them access to higher levels of income, and thus additional tax contributions to state and local coffers, said Phillip Conor, one of the report’s researchers from Princeton University.

Levy, formerly with FWD.us, hopes the organization’s report on the long-term economic benefits of educating undocumented children for free (as are all other children in the United States) will dissuade future attacks on Plyler.

Ileana Najarro
Staff Writer Education Week
Ileana Najarro is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in schools across the country.
Related Tags:
Plyler v. Doe State Policy Immigrants Education Law Tennessee Illinois Idaho

Events

Wed., January 28, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar Smarter Tools, Stronger Outcomes: Empowering CTE Educators With Future-Ready Solutions
Open doors to meaningful, hands-on careers with research-backed insights, ideas, and examples of successful CTE programs.
Content provided by Pearson
Register
Thu., January 08, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy Webinar Supporting Older Struggling Readers: Tips From Research and Practice
Reading problems are widespread among adolescent learners. Find out how to help students with gaps in foundational reading skills.
Register
Thu., January 15, 2026, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Improve Reading Comprehension: Three Tools for Working Memory Challenges
Discover three working memory workarounds to help your students improve reading comprehension and empower them on their reading journey.
Content provided by Solution Tree
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

States A School District Is 'Stuck' Between 2 States' Competing Trans Athlete Rules
The district is located in one state, but competes with teams in another that has adopted different rules.
The Associated Press
4 min read
The Tahoe Truckee Unified School district holds a meeting on Dec. 17, 2025, in Truckee, Calif.
The Tahoe Truckee Unified School district holds a meeting on Dec. 17, 2025, in Truckee, Calif.
Brooke Hess-Homeier/AP
States A Study Shows Just How Much School Absences Soar in a Measles Outbreak
The research offers a glimpse at the toll on student learning from the spread of measles.
The Associated Press
4 min read
A vial of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is on display at the Lubbock Health Department, Feb. 26, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas.
A vial of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is on display at the Lubbock Health Department on Feb. 26, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. A new study examined the degree to which school absences surged during a measles outbreak earlier this year in West Texas.
Mary Conlon/AP
States Utah Repeals Ban on Collective Bargaining for Teachers and Other Workers
Gov. Spencer Cox approved the repeal of a policy experts called one of the country's most restrictive labor laws.
The Associated Press
2 min read
Salt Lake Education Association Vice President Chelsie Acosta cheers with other educators and union members in opposition to HB 267: Public Sector Labor Union Amendments, at the Capitol in Salt Lake City, Utah, Jan. 31, 2025.
Salt Lake Education Association Vice President Chelsie Acosta cheers with other educators and union members in opposition to HB 267: Public Sector Labor Union Amendments, at the Capitol in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Jan. 31, 2025. HB 267 banned collective bargaining by teachers and many other public-sector workers. The Utah legislature has repealed the law.
Laura Seitz/Deseret News via AP
States Texas Gov. Abbott Wants 'Disciplinary Action' for Schools That Resist Turning Point USA
He endorsed growing the footprint of the late Charlie Kirk's organization in the state's high schools.
Philip Jankowski, The Dallas Morning News
1 min read
Attendees listen to a eulogy during a memorial for Charlie Kirk hosted by the University of Texas at Dallas chapter of Turning Point USA, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, in Richardson, Texas.
Attendees listen to a eulogy during a memorial for Charlie Kirk hosted by the University of Texas at Dallas chapter of Turning Point USA, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, in Richardson, Texas.
Elías Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News via TNS
Load More ▼