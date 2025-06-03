We Need More Options, Not Bureaucracy, For a Better Educated Public
Opinion
Federal Letter to the Editor

We Need More Options, Not Bureaucracy, For a Better Educated Public

June 03, 2025 1 min read
To the Editor:

Michael V. McGill misses the mark in his May 1 opinion essay, “We’re All to Blame for What Has Become of the U.S. Dept. of Education.”

McGill conflates public education with public schools. But education can—and increasingly does—happen anywhere. When states began to mandate education in the 1800s, travel and communication were difficult. Given those challenges, it’s understandable that states assigned kids to schools based on where they lived—and that education and schooling were treated as synonyms.

There’s no reason for these limitations today. Recognizing that public schools are not the only—or necessarily the best—way to educate the public opens amazing opportunities. Families should be able to choose what type of education is best for their children rather than being limited to an assigned district school.

Also, public schools have never been the “bedrock of democracy,” as McGill claims. A recent meta-analysis found evidence that private schooling improves civic outcomes compared with public schools.

More importantly, political fights are unavoidable within public schools because they are government-run entities. From the beginning, there have been conflicts about what is taught in public schools. Unfortunately, when one side wins, another one loses.

These conflicts often result in decisions that violate some parents’ personal values. For example, in April, the U.S. Supreme Court heard a case brought by Montgomery County, Md., parents who wanted to opt their young children out of content and instruction that conflicted with their religious beliefs, including homosexuality and the idea that children can choose to become a different gender. The district would not allow them to opt out, leading to the lawsuit.

More federal involvement won’t fix what ails education, whether you’re looking at academic or civic outcomes. Families need options, not more bureaucracy.

Colleen Hroncich
Policy Analyst
Cato Institute’s Center for Educational Freedom
Grove City, Pa.

Read the opinion essay mentioned in the letter

Illustration of pointing fingers.
DigitalVision Vectors<br/>
Federal Opinion We’re All to Blame for What Has Become of the U.S. Dept. of Education
Michael V. McGill , May 1, 2025
5 min read

