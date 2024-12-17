I’ve been making annual education predictions for well over a decade now, and nobody would be rich if they bet on their accuracy.

However, just as my basketball-playing motto (to the chagrin of my teammates) is “I only remember the baskets that I make,” I continue to make these predictions because I only really remember the ones that are accurate.

Here's what my crystal ball tells me for 2025 (and it's not a pretty picture).

1. The state of Texas will get the ball rolling on challenging the Plyler decision mandating that undocumented children have the right to a free public school education. It will be challenged in court and delayed, but sometime in the next year or two, it will be heard in the U.S. Supreme Court. And with the high court’s conservative leanings, all bets are off.

2. Future President Donald Trump will announce he’s shutting down the federal Department of Education, but like his infamous “Infrastructure Week,” it will definitely not happen in 2025, and I wouldn’t bet on it happening ever. Plan on hearing his announcement every year.

3. In a similar vein, watch for a handful of well-publicized ICE raids on undocumented residents who will then be deported (and they and their families’ lives uprooted). But Trump’s big deportation effort will run into logistical and legal obstacles that will delay its implementation until at least 2026 and probably beyond. What won’t be delayed, however, is the immediate damage to millions of students’ mental health and their academic achievement as they worry about family members—or themselves—being picked up and sent back to their country of origin.

4. Despite voters throughout the United States time and again voting down school vouchers, Gov. Greg Abbott in Texas will push through a massive publicly funded school choice program.

5. The MAGA assault on kids won’t stop with trying to overturn Plyler, or closing down the DOE, or siphoning money from public schools through vouchers. The Trump administration will also try to overturn the community eligibility provision that allows schools to serve universal free meals. 2025 is sure going to be a fun time to be a kid or to be someone who cares about them.

6. Next year sure isn’t going to get any easier for trans kids and their families. The post-election climate is a ripe one for additional government restrictions and school bullying.

7. One of the scariest predictions I’m making is echoing a comment by University of Illinois education professor Paul Bruno, who is worried that the Trump administration is going to be doing so much bad stuff in so many areas that their destructive attacks on education will get drowned out and ignored. Gulp!

8. On the positive side to all this, I think you’ll see at least hundreds of school districts around the country act like the Los Angeles district in preparing to defend their immigrant students from the Trump administrations attacks. These districts and educators want to be on the right side of history. And their preparations will pay off, since I expect that there will be at least one or two immigration raids at schools in blue states, probably around the times parents are either dropping-off or picking-up their kids.

9. I borrow this last one from educator Bill Ivey every year. He predicts that “each and every school day will bring tens of thousands of reasons to celebrate in schools across the country.”

